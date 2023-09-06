DRINKS

Beer

Grapefruit hard Seltzer

$8.00+

German Pilsner

$7.50+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 40 | SRM 3

Cervecita

$7.50+

Bavarian Hefeweizen

$8.00+

Northwest Red

$7.50+

ABV 5% | IBU 40 | SRM 14

English Mild

$7.50+

Farmstand Fantasies Fruited Sour- Marionberry

$8.00+

Mosaic Pale Ale

$7.50+

ABV 5.3% | IBU 39 | SRM 6

Citra IPA

$7.50+

ABV 5.9% | IBU 50 | SRM 3

Sir Dank A Lot IPA

$8.00+

In the Meantime IPA

$8.00+

Space Garden Hazy IPA

$8.00+

Please & Thank You IPA

$8.00+

Sky Cowboy IPA

$7.00+

OverHOPensation IPA

$7.00+

No Sleep till Ballard IPA

$7.00+

BeDazzled IPA

$8.00+

Robust Porter

$7.50+

ABV 6.2% | IBU 45 | SRM 34

Sticks & Stones Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout

$9.00+

Chrome Posies Hazy DIPA

$8.50+

Cider

Draft Cider

$9.00+

Seasonal Cider

$8.00

NA Beverage

Clear

$1.00

Root Beer

$5.00+

Hop Water

$3.50+

NA Beer

$9.00

Flight

German Pils

$3.50

Cervecita

$3.50

Bavarian Hefe

$3.75

NW Red

$3.50

English Mild

$3.50

Mosaic

$3.50

Citra

$3.50

Space Garden

$3.75

In the Meantime

$3.75

Sir Dank A Lot

$3.75

overHopensation

$3.75

Farmstand Sour

$4.50

BeDazzled

$3.75

Chrome Posies

$4.50

Slushy

POG Sour Slushy

$10.00

Wine (mez only)

Red

$8.00

White

$8.00

BEER TO GO

TO GO Beer

Employee 64oz Fill

$8.00

German Pilsner ToGo

$6.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 40 | SRM 3

Mosaic Pale ToGo

$6.00+

ABV 5.3% | IBU 39 | SRM 6

Citra IPA ToGo

$6.00+

ABV 5.9% | IBU 50 | SRM 4

Sticks & Stones BBA RIS TOGO

$19.00

ABV 11% | IBU 52 | SRM 34

Bavarian Hefeweizen ToGo

$6.00+

Cervecita ToGo

$6.00+

Space Garden Hazy ToGo

$6.00+

Sky Cowboy IPA ToGo

$6.00+

No Sleep till Ballard IPA

$6.00+

In the Meantime IPA ToGo

$6.00+

OverHOPensation IPA ToGo

$6.00+

Be Dazzled IPA ToGo

$18.50+

Seasonal Cider ToGo

$8.00

NW Red

$6.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 40 | SRM 3

Distro Beer

Brewing Projekt - Dare Mighty Things NE IPA

$5.00+

Wiley Roots - Breakfast at Wiley's

$5.50+

Wiley Roots - Chicks in the Mail

$5.50+

Wiley Roots - Citra-Dankulous

$5.50+

Kegs

Tier 1 Keg (Core/Adjunct Lagers)

$204.00+

Tier 2 Keg (Rotaters)

$215.00+

Tier 3 Keg (Sour/2x IPA/Special)

$229.00+

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Pump Deposit

$50.00

RETAIL

Hats

Custom Suede Bill Cap

$24.00
Military Green Nylon Hat

$20.00
Orange/Khaki Trucker

$20.00

Black Cord Hat

$20.00

Navy/White Trucker Hat

$20.00

Stickers / Outdoors / Dogs

Stoup Sticker

Dog Toy (tall can)

$12.00

Disc Golf Driver

$16.00

Hoodies/Outerwear

Blue Crewneck Pocket

$40.00

TShirts/Tanks

Pale Pink Tee

$20.00
Cap Hill Logo Tee

$20.00

Maroon circle badge tee

$20.00