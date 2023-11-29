Straits Restaurant Straits Honolulu
Main Menu
Raw Bar
- Chilled Seafood Platter$145.00
Whole crab, prawns, poke, sashimi, oysters
- Caviar Service$120.00
Caviar, eggs, crème fraiche, onions, chips
- 1/2 Oysters$20.00Out of stock
6 oysters, chef's choice
- Full Oysters$40.00Out of stock
12 oysters, chef's choice
- 1/2 Kusshi$25.00
6 kumamoto oysters
- Full Kusshi$49.00
12 kumamoto oysters
- Tuna Tartare$28.00
Ahi jewels, ginger, kaffir, jalapeno, chips
- Market Fresh Sashimi$32.00
Salmon, ahi, hamachi, shoyu, wasabi
- Asian Aguachile$29.00
Shrimp, hamachi, sea asparagus, tomato, finger limes, onions
- Hamachi Curry Crudo$27.00
Hamachi, onions, cilantro, fried shallots, yellow curry
- Scallop Crudo$28.00
Scallop, apple, jicama, chimichurri,ikura
Salad
- Fuji Apple & Prawn Salad$24.00
Shrimp, fuji apple, cilantro, jicama, mint dressing
- Yu Sheng Salad$24.00
Salmon, sassy mix, carrots, cucumber, daikon, onions, orange, plum dressing
- Chicken Salad$24.00
Chicken,sassy mix, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, hoisin dressing
- House Salad$14.00
Sassy mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber
- Side Salad$7.00
Sassy mix, tomato, cucumber
Small Plates
- Bone Marrow$28.00
Chimichurri, butter bits, salad, bread
- Roti Prata$12.00
Indian flatbread, scallions, curry dip
- Wok Fired Mussels$26.00
Mussels, cracked black pepper, smoked garlic butter glaze
- Crispy Calamari$18.00
Breaded calamari, kaffir aioli, cocktail
- Chicken Lollipops$20.00
Frenched drumettes, chili-sambal glaze, sesame seeds
- Satay Sticks$18.00
Grilled chicken skewers, spicy peanut sauce, scallions
- Straits Frites$15.00
Crispy potato, cilantro & garlic, kaffir aioli, cocktail
Seafood
- Origami Butterfish$39.00
Baked en papillote, ginger, longan, wolf berry, shiitake, bell pepper, ikura, rice wine
- Whole Fish$55.00
Crispy whole fish, baby bok choy, thai basil, chili garlic sauce
- Singapore Crab$80.00
Fresh whole crab, shallots, scallions
- Seafood Curry$36.00Out of stock
Shrimp, fish, mussels, eggplant, calamar, bok choy, tomato, green curry
- Sambal Hamachi Kama$48.00
Grilled hamachi kama, sambal glaze, calamansi, kaffir aioli
Vegetables
Poultry
Beef & Pork
- Beef Rendang$29.00
Spicy braised beef, kaffir lime coconut curry, creamy polenta
- Lemongrass Beef$46.00
Grilled marinate angus skirt steak, chimichurri, sauteed garlic bok choy
- Straits Beef Rib$72.00
Bali style five spice barbecued beef rib, jicama slaw
- Nuoc Cham Pork$38.00
Crispy pork belly tomatoes, shaved onions, chimichurri, nuoc cham sauce
Rice & Noodles
- Laksa Noodle Soup$24.00
Spicy coconut curry, egg, bean sprouts, shrimp
- Garlic Noodle$19.00
Wok fried egg noodle, thai basil, black pepper, bok choy, shiitake, bean sprout, oyster sauce
- Crab Garlic Noodle$82.00
Whole crab, egg noodle, thai basil, bok choy, bean sprout, oyster sauce
- Chow Kway Teow$24.00
Wide rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage, soy, garlic chives, chili, bean sprouts, egg
- Mee Goreng$24.00
Spicy egg noodles, shrimp, cabbage, tofu, tomato, potato, bean sprouts
- Nasi Goreng$24.00
Spicy coconut rice, cabbage, egg, carrots, achar - singapore pickle, peanuts
- Side Rice$4.00
Choice of rice of Jasmine, Coconut, of Chicken Rice
Extras
- Toasted Brioche$3.00
- Bao Bun$3.00
- Kaffir Aioli$1.50
- Galangal Cocktail$1.50
- Ginger Garlic Hainan$1.50
- Lemongrass Sauce$1.50
- Dijon Mint Dressing$1.50
- Ginger Plum Dressing$1.50
- House Hoisin$1.50
- Yellow Curry Dip$1.50
- Peanut Sauce$1.50
- Sweet Soy Hainan$1.50
- Tangy Hainan Chili Sauce$1.50
- Chimichuri$1.50
- Sambal Sauce$1.50
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Well Rum$9.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Bacardi$11.00
- Captain Morgan$11.00
- Whalers$10.00
- Koloa White Rum$13.00
- Koloa Spiced Rum$12.00
- Koloa Coconut Rum$13.00
- DBL Well Rum$17.00
- DBL Malibu$21.00
- DBL Bacardi$21.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$21.00
- DBL Whalers$19.00
- DBL Koloa White Rum$25.00
- DBL Koloa Spiced Rum$23.00
- DBL Koloa Coconut Rum$25.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$45.00
- 3 Tres Blanco$14.00
- 3 Tres Reposado$15.00
- Casa Azul Blanco$23.00
- Casa Azul Reposado$18.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$83.00
- DBL Well Tequila$17.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$31.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$29.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$27.00
- DBL Clase Azul Reposado$89.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$31.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$29.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$27.00
- DBL 3 Tres Blanco$27.00
- DBL 3 Tres Reposado$29.00
- DBL Casa Azul Reposado$45.00
- DBL Casa Azul Blanco$35.00
Scotch
Cognac
Liqueurs
Japanese Whisky
Bourbon
Rye Whiskey
Tennessee Whiskey
Canadian Whisky
Irish Whiskey
Scotch
- Macallan 18$85.00
- Macallan 12$20.00
- Oban 14$25.00
- Glenmorangie Nectar D'or$25.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban$20.00
- Glenmorangie Lasanta$18.00
- Glenmorangie 10$14.00
- DBL Macallan 12$1.00
- DBL Macallan 18$1.00
- DBL Oban 14$1.00
- DBL Oban 18$1.00
- DBL Oban Little Bay$1.00
- DBL Glenmorangie Nector D'or$1.00
- DBL Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban$1.00
- DBL Glenmorangie Lasanta$1.00
- DBL Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate$1.00
- DBL Glenmorangie 10$1.00
Blended Scotch
Cordials
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Benedictine$12.00
- Lillet Blanc$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- St. Germaine$12.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Gran Marnier$15.00
- Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur$10.00
- Fernet Branca$13.00
- Licor 43$11.00
- Chartreuse Green$17.00
- Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur$14.00
- Midori$11.00
- Frangelico$11.00
- Averna Amaro$12.00
- Soho Lychee$10.00
- Cherry Heering$11.00
- Bailey's Chocolate$12.00
- Carpano Antica$10.00
- Carpano Dry Vermouth$9.00
- Carpano Bianco Vermouth$10.00
Cocktails
House Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- French 75$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Vodka Gimlet$12.00
- Gin Gimlet$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$13.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
NA Beverages
- Singapore Soda$7.00
- Hot tea$6.00
- Pandan Soda$7.00
- Bottle Still$12.00
- Bottle Sparkling$12.00
- Thai Tea$6.00
- Coke$6.00
- Diet$6.00
- Sprite$6.00
- Lemonade$7.00
- Iced Tea$6.00
- Ginger Ale$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Fruit Punch$6.00
- Plantation Iced Tea$7.00
- Arnold Palmer$7.00
- Coffee$6.00
- Soda Water$5.00
- Tonic Water$5.00
- Red bull$6.00
Lunch Menu
- Beef Rendang Plate$20.00Out of stock
Coconut rice, salad, satay stick
- Spicy Basil Plate$20.00Out of stock
Coconut rice, salad, satay stick
- Potong Kari Plate$20.00Out of stock
Coconut rice, salad, satay stick
- Nuoc Cham Pork Plate$20.00Out of stock
Coconut rice, salad, satay stick
- Vegetable Curry Plate$20.00Out of stock
Coconut rice, salad, satay stick
- Seafood Curry Plate$20.00Out of stock
Coconut rice, salad, satay stick
- Hamachi Kama Plate$20.00Out of stock
Coconut rice, salad, satay stick
Brunch Menu
- Kaya Toast$12.00Out of stock
Kaya jam sandwiches, soft poached egg, dark soy, white pepper
- Okonomiyaki Fries$15.00Out of stock
Okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, bonito, ginger, furikake
- Tikka Masala Chilaquiles$20.00Out of stock
Fried egg, queso fresco, jalapeno, pickled onion, avocado crema, cilantro
- Pandan Oreo Waffles$16.00Out of stock
Pandan belgian waffles, coconut cream syrup, oreo crumble, fresh fruit, whipped cream
- Horchata Guava French Toast$16.00Out of stock
Guava stuffed horchata french toast, fresh fruit, cereal milk syrup
- Pho Ahi Poke Bowl$20.00Out of stock
Fresh ahi, jasmine rice, pho gelee, hoisin aioli, red onions, cilantro, rau ram, thai basil, bean sprouts
- Kalua Pig Fried Rice$19.00Out of stock
Smoked pork shoulder, garlic, onions, lomi salmon, sesame oil, egg
- Wafu Ribeye$39.00Out of stock
Cab ribeye, grated daikon, bonito, ponzu, scallions, mushrooms, onions
- Salmon Croquette Benedict$25.00Out of stock
Salmon croquette, medley potatoes, poached egg, hollandaise
- Chicken Sandwich$20.00Out of stock
Fried chicken, fried egg, pickled vegetables, ciabatta, fries
- Loco Moco$20.00Out of stock
Seasoned beef hamburger, caramelized onions, brown gravy, jasmine rice
- Spam Fried Rice$20.00Out of stock
Garlic fried rice, mixed vegetables, egg, scallions, furikake
- Local Hawaiian Breakfast$19.00Out of stock
2pc spam, 2pc bacon, 2pc portuguese sausage, 2 eggs, jasmine rice
- Galbi Jjim Moco$34.00Out of stock
Slow braised galbi, kim chee fried rice, chestnuts, shiitake, egg, pan gravy