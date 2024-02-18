Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge 307 South Mill Street
Retail Whiskey
- Blue Peak 750ml$42.99
- Original 750ml$56.99
- Original 375ml$30.99
- Sherry Cask 750ml$69.99
- Single Barrel 750ml$59.99
- Diamond Peak 750ml$79.99
- Distillery Exclusive Red Wine Cask 750ml$69.99
- Distillery Exclusive Brewers Cask 750ml$69.99
- Aspen Exclusive Calvados Cask 750ml$99.99
- Distiller's Experimental: Noir and Branca$44.99
- Distiller's Experimental: Coupe Vol. 1$49.99
- Distiller's Experimental: Empire State Bourbon$54.99
- MEMBERS ONLY - Distiller's Experimental: Brewers Cask Strength$24.99
- Mountain Angel 10-Year 750ml$129.99
Drinks
Cocktails
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- Stranhattan$11.00
- Sazerac$11.00
- Boulevardier$16.00
- No, Not the Buttons!$18.00
- Honey, Get Well Soon$18.00
- Teedy Peat$18.00
- Chili Chai Ball$18.00
- Mull About Town$11.00
- Mist on the Mountains$25.00
- Coffee Negroni$11.00
- Martini$11.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Queen City Swizzle$11.00
- Spirit + Soda$16.00
- The Placebo Effect$10.00
- The Community Garden$10.00
Drams
- Blue Peak$10.00
- Infusions$14.00
- Original$11.00
- Single Barrel$13.00
- Sherry Cask$14.00
- Diamond Peak$16.00
- Distillery Exclusive Red Wine Cask$14.00
- Distillery Exclusive Brewers Cask$14.00
- Snowflake Mt. Bross$30.00
- Snowflake Sunshine Peak$30.00
- Snowflake Mt. Eolus$30.00
- Snowflake Humboldt Peak$30.00
- Snowflake Pyramid Peak$30.00
- Mountain Angel$28.00
- Vaulted SMS Stolen Sip$16.00
- Vaulted SMS Exclusive$16.00
- Vaulted SMS Osopher$16.00
N/A Beverages
Merchandise
Hard Goods
Apparel
- Small - White Polo$55.00
- Medium - White Polo$55.00
- Large - White Polo$55.00
- X-Large - White Polo$55.00
- XX-Large - White Polo$55.00
- XXX-Large - White Polo$55.00
- Black Merino Wool Beanie$38.00
- Wool Grey Baseball Hat$34.00
- X-Small - Leather Gloves$88.00
- Small - Leather Gloves$88.00
- Medium - Leather Gloves$88.00
- Large - Leather Gloves$88.00
- X-Large - Leather Gloves$88.00
- XX-Large - Leather Gloves$88.00
- XXX-Large - Leather Gloves$88.00
- Small - Denim Workers Jacket$450.00
- Medium - Denim Workers Jacket$450.00
- Large - Denim Workers Jacket$450.00
- X-Large - Denim Workers Jacket$450.00
- Small - Stranahan's Cropped Sweatshirt$48.00
- Medium - Stranahan's Cropped Sweatshirt$48.00
- Large - Stranahan's Cropped Sweatshirt$48.00
- X-Large - Stranahan's Cropped Sweatshirt$48.00
- XX-Large - Stranahan's Cropped Sweatshirt$48.00
- XXX-Large - Stranahan's Cropped Sweatshirt$48.00
- Medium - Grey Aspen Men's Sweater$216.00
- Large - Grey Aspen Men's Sweater$216.00
- X-Large - Grey Aspen Men's Sweater$216.00
- Small - Navy Chenille Sweatshirt$98.00
- Medium - Navy Chenille Sweatshirt$98.00
- Large - Navy Chenille Sweatshirt$98.00
- X-Large - Navy Chenille Sweatshirt$98.00
- XX-Large - Navy Chenille Sweatshirt$98.00
- XXX-Large - Navy Chenille Sweatshirt$98.00
- Small - Tee - Black on Black Flocked$36.00
- Medium - Tee - Black on Black Flocked$36.00
- Large - Tee - Black on Black Flocked$36.00
- X-Large - Tee - Black on Black Flocked$36.00
- XX-Large - Tee - Black on Black Flocked$36.00
- XXX-Large - Tee - Black on Black Flocked$36.00
Barware
Food
Shared
Stranahan's - Aspen Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 806-5060
Open now • Closes at 8PM