Strange Fork Bar and Grill
Food
Appetizers
- Pretzel Bites$9.99
Fresh hot Pretzel Nuggets served with our special cheese sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
Delicious golden brown fried mushrooms with your choice of our tasty homemade dipping sauces.
- Cheeseburger Egg Rolls$9.99
Yes, we rolled your cheeseburger in an egg roll wrapper, then deep fried it to a perfect golden brown.
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.99
Super creamy cheesy gooey nuggets. They will make you feel like a kid playing with your food as it pulls into a long stringy goodness.
- Cauliflower Bites$9.99
These perfectly fried cauliflower bites are so tasty you will forget they are a vegetable. With your choice of our tasty homemade dipping sauces.
- Wings$9.99
6 Chicken Wings with your choice of flavors.
Salads
- House$8.99+
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese, Cucumber, and Crotons served with your choice of dressings.
- Caesar$8.99+
Romaine lettuce top with aged Parmesan cheese and croutons. Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp. Topped with our house made Caesar dressing,
- Chef$14.99
Lettuce, cucumber, green bell pepper, carrots, cherry tomatoes, black olives, turkey, ham, Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, hard-boiled egg, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Handhelds
- Beyond Burger$14.99
- Bunless Burger$18.99
Our Angus Beef hamburger Patti topped with Brie cheese, sauteed onions, served on a roasted Portabella cap, topped with truffle dressed arugula.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled or Fried chicken with your choice of cheese on our homemade Brioche buns served with lettuce tomato and onion.
- Hamburger$14.99
Our Angus beef patty with your choice of cheese on our homemade Brioche buns served with lettuce tomato and onion.
- Hangover Burger$14.99
Our Angus beef patty topped with a fried egg on our homemade Brioche bun served with lettuce tomato and onion.
- Sliders$9.99+
Your choice of Hamburger sliders or Chicken (Crispy or Grilled) or 2 of each.
Baskets
Everything Else
- Chicken on Bleu$17.99
Chicken Breast grilled or fried topped with ham and Swiss, with our house made Bleu sauce. Served with two sides.
- Grilled Meatloaf with Mashed Potato$17.99
Homemade meatloaf grilled and served with mash potatoes and our vegetable of the day. Gravy on the side to cover as you like.
- Shrimp Platter$18.99
- Pasta and Cheese$8.99
- Pork Tenderloin with Mashed Potato$14.99Out of stock
Hand cut pork loin pounded flat and breaded then fried to a beautiful golden brown. Served with mash potatoes and vegetable of the day.
- Chicken Pot Pie$14.99Out of stock
Our house made chicken pot pie.