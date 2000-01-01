Strange Matter - MSU Union
Beverages
Brewed Coffee
Batch Brew (Drip)
Cold Brew (16oz)
NOLA Iced Coffee (16oz)
Our most popular iced drink! Cold brew concentrate steeped with chicory root, combined with milk, and house-made simple syrup! Sweet, creamy, and full of caffeine.
Peru Churupampa - Pour Over
Tasting Notes: Madagascar vanilla and crisp pear, with a juicy body and balanced acidity. Process: Washed Certifications: Organic, Women's Lot
Ethiopia Bombe Washed - Pour Over
Espresso
Espresso
Cortado
Americano
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha
Pumpkin Latte
House-made pumpkin sauce, with espresso and milk. (House-made sauce is just sugars, spices, and pumpkin goo!)
Cinnamon Honey Latte
Brown Sugar Cardamom Latte
Espresso Cola
Mexican Coke + a chilled and shaken double shot of espresso. All the caffeine. All of the sugar.
Non-Coffee
Chai Latte
Our chai is now vegan friendly when ordered with Oat or Almond! No honey used!
Matcha Latte
Rishi Tea Matcha, simple syrup, and milk or non-dairy alternative. No espresso. Just tasty matcha.
Hot Chocolate
Vanilla Steamer
Steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Caffeine free!
Loose Leaf Tea
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Mexican Coca-Cola 12oz glass
Food
Bakery
Cinnamon Roll (v)
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls! Allergens: Contains gluten
Blueberry Scone (v)
Vegan Blueberry Scone, filled with blueberries and topped with a lemon drizzle. Allergens: Contains gluten
Pumpkin Scone (v)
Cheddar Jalapeño Scone (v)
Savory Herb Scone (v)
Savory vegan scone with thyme, rosemary pepper, garlic and onion powder. Allergens: Contains gluten
Pumpkin "poptart" (v)
House-made toaster pastry with lemon filling and strawberry glaze.
Apple Pie "poptart" (v)
Wild Berry "poptart" (v)
Molasses Cookie (v+gf)
Chocolate Chip Cookie (v)
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie! Allergens: Contains gluten
Double Chocolate Cookie (v+gf)
Double Chocolate, vegan and gluten friendly!
Classic Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Classic coffee cake with a cinnamon walnut swirl. Allergens: Contains dairy, egg, walnuts, gluten
Lemon Loaf Slice (v)
Pumpkin Bread Loaf Slice (v)
Doughnuts
Blackberry Firecracker (v)
This doughnut is our sparkling ode to The Firecracker Foundation. It has a purple blackberry glaze, tart lemon drizzle, and a sprinkle of fizzy crackling candy for that extra spark! ✨💜✨ All proceeds from the sale of this doughnut go to The Firecracker Foundation 7/31-8/31!
Vanilla Sprinkle (v)
Classic yeast raised Vanilla Sprinkle Doughnut. Allergens: contains gluten
Chocolate Sprinkle (v)
Classic yeast raised Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut. Allergens: contains gluten.
Cinnamon Sugar (v)
Classic yeast raised Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut. Allergens: contains gluten
Cookie Bomb (v)
Vanilla glazed doughnut coated in Oreo Cookie Crumbles. Allergens: contains gluten, soy
Blueberry (v)
Yeast raised doughnut with blueberry glaze. Allergens: contains gluten
Lemon Lavender (v)
Yeast raised doughnut with lemon lavender glaze. Allergens: contains gluten
Berries n' Creme (v)
Pumpkin Cheesecake (v)
Maple Walnut Crunch (v)
Peach Cobbler (v)
Late summer meets fall with this old fashioned dessert inspired doughnut. Peach filling, creamy vanilla glaze, and a crunchy oat crumble all come together for autumnal bliss.
Apple Fritter (v)
Everything Doughnuts (Weekends Only)
Our favorite savory doughnut! Cream cheese filled! All of our doughnuts are vegan, but you have the option of vegan cream cheese filled or dairy cream cheese filled. These do not have a long shelf life and are meant for immediate consumption. No pre-orders or advanced orders scheduled after noon for these! <3
Gluten Friendly + Vegan Cake Doughnuts
Allergens: none
Merchandise
Tumblers
Wearables
Anniversary T-Shirt
It’s our 8 year anniversary! This illustrated shirt tells the story of Strange Matter over the past 8 years. Printed on Next Level Apparel in Michigan by Alt Printing. Artwork by Sara Pulver Fabric Platform 100% Cotton Jersey Fabric 100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Fabric Weight 145g, 4.3oz Thread Weight 32 Singles Binding Self 3/8″ Shoulder To Shoulder Binding Collar Crew Neck Fit Type Classic
Anniversary Long Sleeve
It’s our 8 year anniversary! This illustrated shirt tells the story of Strange Matter over the past 8 years. Printed on Next Level Apparel in Michigan by Alt Printing. Artwork by Sara Pulver Fabric Platform 100% Cotton Jersey Fabric 100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Fabric Weight 145g, 4.3oz Thread Weight 32 Singles Binding Self 3/8″ Shoulder To Shoulder Binding Collar Crew Neck Fit Type Classic
Pride Shirt - Cat
Two ringer colors available: Natural/Midnight Navy Natural/Maroon Artwork by Sara Pulver! Printing by Alt Printing! Printed on Next Level Ringer Tee Fabric Platform 100% Cotton Jersey Fabric 100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Fabric Weight 145g 4.3oz Thread Weight 32 Singles Binding Self 3/4″ Double Fold Binding At Neckline And Sleeve Collar Crew Neck Fit Type Classic
Pride Shirt - Dog
Two ringer colors available: Natural/Midnight Navy Natural/Maroon Artwork by Sara Pulver! Printing by Alt Printing! Printed on Next Level Ringer Tee Fabric Platform 100% Cotton Jersey Fabric 100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Fabric Weight 145g 4.3oz Thread Weight 32 Singles Binding Self 3/4″ Double Fold Binding At Neckline And Sleeve Collar Crew Neck Fit Type Classic
Logo T-Shirt - Heather Cardinal Red
Logo T-Shirt - Heather Grey
Misc. Merch
Pedrolino Moods Mug by Debbie Carlos
The Pedrolino Moods mug features a happy face on one side and a sleepy face on the other. Mugs are wheel thrown, using a speckled stoneware and each face is lovingly placed on by hand. Each piece is hand crafted, so please allow for some variation in shape, size & finish. - Mug measures approximately 3.5 inches in height and 4.5" from rim to the edge of the handle. Mugs comfortably hold approximately 10-11 oz of liquid comfortably.
Anniversary Tote
Tote is 5×15 in size with 22″ handles. Printed on black canvas. Printed in Michigan by Alt Printing. Artwork by Sara Pulver. It’s our 8 year anniversary! This illustrated tote tells the story of Strange Matter over the past 8 years. It’s perfect for books, your laptop, groceries, or a few bags of beans.
Still Kickin' Diner Mug
We brought back our 2019 (5 Year!) Anniversary Mug because it seemed worth celebrating in 2022 that we are, in fact, still kickin'. This is a 10oz diner mug.
SMC Logo Badge Reel
40" long cord, badge reels feature an antimicrobial plastic body. Size: 3.5 x 1.5 x .4
Rainbow Chopsticks (single pair) by Umeshiso
One pair rainbow chopsticks!
Rainbow Big Dipper Spoon by Umeshiso
The original Umeshiso spoon! 🥣 Eating food? The Big Dipper is great for anything spoon-friendly: ice cream, soup, cereal, sauce- and broth-tasting, etc. ☕️ Cupping coffee? The Big Dipper is perfect for skimming and breaking. It can also double as a slurping spoon. The Big Dipper is 7.5″ long, dishwasher safe, and made of stainless steel with electroplated coating. It is lightweight with a long handle and wide, flat bowl.
Stickers
Food Not Bombs Fundraising Sticker
3" glossy sticker All profits go to stocking the community food pantry at the Fledge, as well as others around Lansing.
Holiday Balls are Infrastructure Sticker by Lansing Facts
Brought to you by the folks @LansingMIFacts Art by Daniel J. Hogan!
Gay Frogs “Already Gay” Sticker
We were officially “cancelled” by a local small town talk radio station. In their article questioning why and how we exist, they assume we believe many things, for example, “the government is spreading chemicals to make all the frogs gay.” We are here to set the record “straight,” we believe frogs have always been gay. Show your gay frog support today! Stickers are approximately 3″! Art by Sara Pulver!
Critter Stickers: Edward the Squirrel
Illustration by Sara Pulver
Critter Stickers: Logo Pterodactyl
Illustration by Sara Pulver
QD&D: Dippy the Mimic Sticker by Daniel Hogan
by LansingFacts
QD&D: Olive the Beholder Sticker by Ian McDonough
by LansingFacts
QD&D: Ruthie the Rust Monster Sticker by Sara Pulver
by Lansing Facts
Gay Frogs “Caffeinated & Chemical Free” Sticker
We were officially “cancelled” by a local small town talk radio station. In their article questioning why and how we exist, they assume we believe many things, for example, “the government is spreading chemicals to make all the frogs gay.” We are here to set the record “straight,” we believe frogs have always been gay. Show your gay frog support today! Stickers are approximately 3″! Art by Sara Pulver!
Lanstronaut Seal Sticker by LansingFacts
Brought to you by the folks @LansingMIFacts Art by Sara Pulver!
Lansing Quality City by Lansing Facts
Brewing Gear
ORIGAMI Pour Over Drippers – Small (multiple colors options)
To view colors - visit or website, https://strangemattercoffee.com/product-category/brew/ This elegantly shaped Origami Dripper comes in various colors! This dripper is suitable for a 1-2 cup brew 20-fold design fits with original Origami conical filters, Kalita Wave, or V60 paper filters. However, we recommend using conical filters for better air-flow Ceramic material made with Mino porcelain, with excellent heat retaining properties Elegantly shaped Conical shape fit with most pour-over holders stands You may purchase the holders separately according to your preference.
Origami Conical Paper Filter for Small Dripper by CAFEC
The original ORIGAMI DRIPPER paper filters by CAFEC Japan
Origami Dripper Wooden Holder
This Dripper holder works for both small and medium ORIGAMI Drippers to level the dripper over your carafe or mug to provide space between the brew and the filter. Material: Acacia Wood or AS Resin Diameter: 4.75″ approx
Stagg [XF] Pour-Over Set
The perfect set for a pour-over party of two. Bundle it all together and save! Pour-over without room for error. Whether you're a coffee expert or novice, Stagg [XF] Dripper will help you consistently brew the perfect cup. Use the ratio aid to ensure the right amount of coffee, every time. The tall column gives you more room for the non-traditional “fill-up” method which combines the ease of immersion brewing and the great taste of the pour-over. This set also includes a pack of 30 Stagg [XF] paper filters. The 20 oz double-wall, hand blown, borosilicate glass carafe allows for longer heat retention and no exterior condensation. Plus, it includes a silicone lid included to keep your coffee hot longer!
Stagg [XF] Paper Filters
Flat-bottom filters designed specifically for the steep slopes of Stagg Drippers. We went through many iterations to bring you this design. The paper is heavy enough not to crumple, taste-tested for the cleanest cup, and creased with the optimal number of flutes not to stick together. Because you wouldn’t put just anything between you and your coffee. [XF] are the taller ones. Packaging may vary. 45 filters per pack
April Brewer Set by April Roasters Copenhagen
What’s in the box: – Tasting Cup x 1 – Lid for Tasting Cup x1 – Saucer for Tasting Cup x 1 – Brewer x 1 Material: Thin ceramic clay Style: Flatbed Paper filter: April Filters or Kalita 155/185 April is a coffee roastery, rooted in Copenhagen, home to the Danish Roasting Champion 2019 and the 2nd place at World Brewers Cup 2019.
April Flat Bottom Dripper Filters
50 filters. April filters are manufactured with high-quality pulp, and specially designed to fit the April Brewer. It sits deeper into the dripper, and allows a faster flow. It has a size equivalent to Kalita wave 155, and fits perfectly with our ORIGAMI S size dripper. April is a coffee roastery, rooted in Copenhagen, home to the Danish Roasting Champion 2019 and the 2nd place at World Brewers Cup 2019.
Clara French Press
Meet the most thoughtful French press. Sure, we know a title this significant should probably be given and not self-proclaimed, but Clara is in an immersion league of her own. With nuanced details and upgraded features, this brewing process is easy, enjoyable, and the epitome of a coffee table centerpiece. Whether you want to dial in a French press recipe at breakfast or entertain a crowd with shrimp cocktail in one hand and Clara in the other, you will always end up with an elevated cup. DETAILS: Capacity: 24 oz Dimensions: 170 mm (L) x 115 mm (W) x 200 mm (H) Weight: 917 g (with plastic handle), 784.5 g (with walnut handle) Materials: Stainless steel body and filter, BPA-free plastic lid and handle, Non-stick PTFE-coated interior (PFOA-free)
Timemore Black Mirror Basic Plus Weighing Panel - Single Sensor Scale
The New TIMEMORE Black Mirror Weighing Panel is a single sensor scale that features a futuristic design with minimal sharp edges. It has a built-in timer function, and a one-tenth of a gram precision with an ultra-fast response time. A non-skid silicone pad is included. Bright LED Display Water-Resistant Long Battery Life The Black Mirror Scale charges with a USB-C cable to a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. A single charge can last up to 7 hours of usage time. Automatic Turn Off Function The scale turns off automatically after 15 minutes
Atmos Vacuum Canister 1.2L
Oxygen makes coffee stale and robs your brew of its full potential. Atmos banishes air, moisture, and odors to stop your beans from aging out before you’ve enjoyed the whole bag. Twisting the lid back and forth sucks air out to prevent oxidation and extends coffee’s shelf life up to 50%. Store tea, cereal, nuts, cookies, candy, or whatever else could benefit from the banishment of air. Features: Integrated Vacuum Pump Vacuum Lock Indicator Easy Release Button Airtight Silicone Seal Capacity: 1.2 Liter – (holds up to 16 oz of coffee beans) Materials: 304 18/8 stainless steel body, BPA-free plastic lid
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (3 color options)
Our favorite electric pour-over kettle! We use these in shop! Pictured: Stone Blue + Walnut Accents Other colors available. DETAILS: Dimensions: 11.5″ x 6.75″ x 8″ (292 mm x 171 mm x 203 mm) Weight: 2.75 lbs/1,274 g (includes kettle base) Volume: 0.9 L to the max fill line Cord Length: 2.5 ft Plug: Type-B (for U.S. and Canada) Power: 1200W, 120V~, 50/60Hz, 9A Materials: 304 stainless steel kettle body and lid, plastic base. Wooden handles are either walnut or maple. Please read the following article for wood care instructions. Temperature Range: 135°F-212°F / 57°C-100°C Product Certifications: ETL compliance, FCC certified
Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder
The Baratza Encore is the ultimate entry-level grinder for your craft coffee journey – the key difference to the taste in your cup. The Encore consistent grinds for brew methods from espresso to French Press and everything in between. Straightforward controls make your daily routine simple and easy. Load up your hopper with your favorite beans, turn the hopper to the grind setting you want, switch the Baratza Encore on and let the precision conical burrs deliver consistent, quality ground coffee every time. Beyond a great coffee-making experience, the Encore lets you explore new coffee flavors – With 40 individual grind settings, you can find the perfect grind size for all brewing methods. The hopper can hold 8 ounces of whole beans, and the clear grounds bin has a fill line to indicate how much to grind. We intentionally designed the Encore to fit nicely under most kitchen cabinets without sacrificing power or quality and to bring value to your daily grind.
Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Digital Timer Display
If you fancy brewing coffee at home like a pro, then the Virtuoso+ is the grinder for you! It’s the tried and true, quality driven grinder that most baristas have at home and even in their cafes! The Virtuoso+ delivers a clean, café-quality taste to your cup thanks to a high performance conical burr set that produces uniform grind particles for balanced flavor notes. Find the perfect grind size with 40 individual settings for any method you feel in the mood to brew, from espresso to French Press. Easily control and replicate the perfect grind amount for your brew with the help of a digital screen and an intuitive interface. The Virtuoso+ grinds fast, keep an eye on the grinding action through the clear grounds bin, backlit with LEDs. The Virtuoso+ marries form and function for a stylish brewing tool that allows you to explore the vast range of flavor profiles. Fast forward your coffee journey with consistency and reliability while complimenting your coffee setup.
Rishi Tea
English Breakfast
ORGANIC BLACK TEA SACHETS 15 - count Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones. DESCRIPTION What makes a great breakfast tea? Our blending team has spent years tasting and studying black tea bush cultivars that offer a truly robust character, bright red cup color and inviting aromatics. Our English Breakfast is full-bodied, brisk and malty with a nuanced caramel sweetness. Perfectly balanced on its own or gratifying when smoothed out to your taste with milk or sugar.
Earl Grey
ORGANIC BLACK TEA SACHETS 15 - count Full bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral character of real bergamot citrus. DESCRIPTION Same Tea. New Look. This classic black tea is the namesake of Charles Grey, Britain's Prime Minister during the 1830's. After saving the life of a Chinese nobleman, the Earl Grey received a gift of citrus blossom-scented tea traditionally known as Tai Tai Cha. Tea salons throughout Europe replicated this blend by "perfuming" black teas with the aromatic oil of Italian bergamot oranges. Thus, a timeless tea was born. ORIGIN Rishi Herb Lab
Jasmine Green
ORGANIC GREEN TEA SACHET 15 - count Organic green tea with jasmine . DESCRIPTION Jasmine green tea is a cultural treasure of East Asia with a loyal following around the world today. Its enchanting aroma is captured through an intricate art of scenting that dates back more than 800 years. Fresh-picked jasmine blossoms are gathered on midsummer nights and brought inside where they are carefully layered upon rows of tea leaves. The process is repeated over several successive nights with fresh flowers to create a deeply infused fragrance. Our base green tea is grown high in the forested mountains of western Hubei, providing for a sublime sweetness to complement floral jasmine. ORIGIN Hubei, China
Matcha Super Green
Matcha Super Green is an energizing and vibrant green tea made with pure Japanese matcha mixed with a special type of Japanese tea called konacha. Konacha is made from the flaky leaves and tender stems that are sorted out during the sencha and gyokuro process. With its smaller leaf size, konacha delivers a rich and dewy flavor. You have probably tasted it before—it is the green tea of choice for sushi bars around the world. In just a quick two-minute infusion, Matcha Super Green yields a brilliant emerald green cup packed with umami-rich amino acids like L-theanine, which balances with caffeine to enhance mental clarity and create a long-lasting sense of focus. Origin: Kagoshima, Japan
Reishi Mushroom Hero
Tasting Notes: Rich cocoa and roasted roots bring adaptogenic reishi mushrooms to life. Description: Don your cape and prepare for this powerful blend of reishi and maitake mushrooms, rich cocoa nibs and detoxifying roots. In East Asian herbal medicine traditions, reishi mushroom and astragalus root are known as essential adaptogenic herbs that alleviate stress and promote vitality for the whole body. Cocoa and roasted roots provide an impeccable balance that makes for a rich and functional mushroom tea blend. Ingredients: Organic chicory root, organic cocoa shells, organic roasted dandelion root, organic cocoa nibs, organic reishi mushrooms, organic astragalus root, organic licorice root, organic maitake mushrooms
Turmeric Ginger
ORGANIC CAFFEINE-FREE HERBAL SACHETS 15 - count Sunshine-hued blend of energetic and warming spices accented with sweet citrus. DESCRIPTION Same Tea. New Look. Turmeric Ginger is inspired by Ayurvedic herbal tonics for cough and cold season. It is our signature lemon-ginger blend, balancing soothing licorice root, spicy ginger, sweet orange zest and lively lemongrass in a remarkably aromatic infusion featuring turmeric- golden root related to ginger. ORIGIN Rishi Herb Lab *Please note that this tea is not the same "Turmeric Tonic" loose leaf we have brewed for you in store. That's a totally different herbal tea, but this one is equally delicious!
Everyday Matcha Tin - 30g
Description: Since 2006, Rishi has partnered with pioneering organic tea farmers in the volcanic region of Kirishima, Japan to source exclusive cultivars of super premium matcha that we can custom blend for balance and energy. Ingredients: Japanese Green Tea. Cultivars: Kanayamidori, Okuyutaka, Yabukita, Asanoka Origin: Kirishima Mountain, Japan
Ceremonial Matcha Tin - 30g
Description: Matcha is the shade-grown, stone-ground green tea powder of Japan, celebrated for its vibrant, healthful energy and vivid green color. Ceremonial Matcha is high grade matcha that is traditional whisked and served in a bowl. Ingredients: Japanese green tea. Saemidori, Okumidori and Tsuyuhikari cultivars. Origin: Kirishima Mountain, Japan
Beans
Peru Churupampa Women's Lot
Tasting Notes: Madagascar vanilla and crisp pear, with a juicy body and balanced acidity. Organic, Women's Lot
Ethiopia Bombe Washed
Notes:Lime, jasmine, vanilla, peach Our Ethiopia Bombe Washed is grown and harvested in Bombe, Sidama, a place known for its rich vegetation and climate. The coffee is produced by local farmers and processed at the Qonqana washing station, named for a river that passes through the area. The washing station was the first and largest built by Daye Bensa Coffee, a company run by brothers Asefa and Mulugeta Dukamo that has built numerous mills in the Sidamo region and also exports and grows coffee. Grower: Ethiopia Qonqana Washing Station Variety: Ethiopia Heirloom Process: Washed Region: Bombe, Sidama, Ethiopia Elevation: 1910-2010 MASL
Costa Rica Guanacaste
Tasting Notes: wildflower honey, orange peel, nougat, brown sugar Origin: La Esperanza community of Los Santos de Tarrazú region Process: Washed Elevation: 1500 MASL The Costa Rica Guanacaste is produced by smallholder farmers in the La Esperanza community of Los Santos de Tarrazú region. The Tarrazú region lies in the high mountains of the southern Pacific region south of Costa Rica’s capital city of San Jose and is one of the most densely planted high altitude regions in Central America, with many farms at or above 2000 meters above sea level. The fertile, volcanic soils and rolling mountainsides of Tarrazú are well-suited for agriculture. Smallholder producers grow bananas, avocado, and citrus as well as coffee on properties passed between generations. Coffee is a family affair in Tarrazú, with everyone working to help pick and sort coffee during the harvest season and maintain the land during the year.
Colombia Aponte Village Honey Process
Tasting Notes: raspberry, pomegranate, cherry, brown sugar Origin: Colombia, Nariño Process: Honey Elevation: 1525 MASL Most coffees from Colombia are processed using the traditional washed method. This lot, however, goes through a more complex honey process that involves leaving the bean to dry in its mucilage for 20-45 days, using the heavy, cold winds of the region to help promote an even drying process. The producers of this region, an indigenous community called the Inga, were part of the northernmost Inca empire, which colonized the south of Colombia in the late 14th century. Land here is communal, and the population is ruled by a “cabildo” or group of elders who make sure ancestral traditions are upheld. The population of this area have unfortunately been affected by earthquakes in recent years and have turned to specialty coffee to help produce income for the region.
Mexico Esmeralda EA Natural Decaf
Decaf Mexico Esmeralda EA Natural Process is decaffeinated using Ethyl Acetate (EA). In this method the green beans are steamed or soaked to expand the beans for caffeine extraction. The expanded beans are then soaked in EA, a naturally occurring organic compound found in many fruits and vegetables which can be synthesized for coffee decaffeination. In the presence of EA, caffeine bonds with the compound and is drawn out of the bean. The decaffeinated coffee is then removed from the EA solvent, rinsed thoroughly, re-dried and re-bagged for transport. Ethyl Acetate Decaffeination is one of our favorite methods of decaffeination! It preserves a lot of the original flavor from origin. Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Malt, Soft Pretzel
Guatemala Manos de Mujer Women’s Lot
Tasting Notes: tart cherry, honey, maple syrup, stone fruit, and vanilla Origin: Cuchumatan, Huehuetenango Process: Washed Elevation: 1400-1600 MASL Certifications: Fair Trade, Women’s Lot Farm story: Guatemala Manos de Mujer comes from the ACODIHUE cooperative in the mountainous territory of Cuchumatan, Huehuetenango near the border with Mexico. Manos de Mujer is grown and produced by indigenous women who are now the owners of their land as a result of widowing from a civil war and men migrating into the United States. ACODIHUE certified the women producers as Manos de Mujer (Women’s Hands) to recognize the hard work of these women and their contribution to both their households and to the national economy. Only 22% of ACODIHUE’s annual production goes under the designation of Café con Manos de Mujer, representing a refined selection of the cooperative’s coffee.
Strange Matter Blend
A seasonal blend of exceptional coffees sourced from Latin American and East Africa. Together these coffees are sweet, balanced, and full-bodied, which make for an excellent, crowd-pleasing espresso or brewed coffee. Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Candied Orange, Praline
Starship Espresso Blend
Our house espresso that shines best in milk drinks, from cortados to flavored lattes. As a batch brew or pour-over, Starship gives a mild sweetness and balanced cup with a brown sugar finish. Tasting Notes: Strawberry, Milk Chocolate, Brown Sugar