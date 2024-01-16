Strange Brew Coffee 4800 West Smith Valley Road Suite G
BEVERAGES
DRIP COFFEE
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- AMERICANO
2, 3 or 4 shots of espresso with water. Served hot or iced.$3.20
- THE MARK
A vanilla latte layered with espresso and caramel syrup$4.50
- LATTE
Espresso and milk. Customize with syrup, whip or blonde shots!$3.55
- BLONDE BOMBSHELL
Our ultra light roasted blonde espresso with milk and white chocolate, topped with whipped cream.$4.85
- MOCHA/WHITE MOCHA$4.35
- PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Ghiradelli chocolate, reeces peanut butter, espresso, milk and whipped cream$5.10
- WHITE CHOC CARAMEL$4.85
- THE DELEESH$5.10
- MILKY WAVE
Chocolate, caramel, espresso milk and whipped cream make this a delicious treat!$4.85
- DARK CHOC CARAMEL SUGAR FREE$4.95
- ZEBRA TWIST$4.85
- JULIE ICED ONLY$5.60
- ALMOND JOE SUGAR FREE$5.15
- ALMOND JOE$5.10
- CAPPUCCINO
ESPRESSO WITH HALF STEAMED MILK AND HALF FOAM.$3.55
- NEIL GAIMAN
Espresso, milk, cinnamon powder raw sugar and honey. Named with express permission from the man himself$5.10
- MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP$4.85
- ESPRESSO$2.20
- MOCHA SUGAR FREE$4.00
- Black Forest
Espresso, mocha, cherry, milk and whip$4.85
- Caramel Praline$5.15
COLD BREW
NON-ESPRESSO DRINKS
FOOD
- MUFFINS
- CROISSANT (BUILD YOUR OWN)$1.50
- BAGEL/BAGEL SANDWICH$2.80
- FREEZE DRIED TREATS
- GRANOLA BY THE CUP$3.00
- GRANOLA BY THE BAG$11.00
- RANDOM DINO TOY$0.42
- VEGAN BREAKFAST BURRITO
Vegan mushroom “sausage” cashew based cream cheese, spinach, tomatoes, diced potatoes and tofu tumeric egg substitute wrapped in a tortilla. Product contains nuts, oat milk, wheat and soy.$5.75
BEANS
FRESHLY ROASTED BEANS
- Almond Joe$13.00
- Black Forest$13.00
- BLONDE AND BITCHY BARISTA$13.70OUT OF STOCK
- BRAZIL$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Breakfast Blend$13.00
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte$13.00
- Caramel Nut Brownie$13.00
- COLUMBIA$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Colombia Dark Roast$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- COSTA RICA$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Decaf Holiday Grogg$13.00
- Decaf Jamaican$13.00
- Decaf Roast (Circle City)$13.00
- Ethiopian$14.00
- French Roast$13.00
- Hazelnut$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Holiday Grogg$13.00
- Irish Cream$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jamaica Me Crazy$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peppermint$13.00
- Rage Against the Bean$13.00
- Rage Against the Bean (chocolate)$13.00
- Robot Rampage$13.70
- Southern Pecan$13.00
- Strange Brew Espresso$13.00
- Strange Brew Signature Blend$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sticky Bun$13.00
- Zombie Defense$15.70