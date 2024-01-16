Skip to Main content
Straws Scoops 325 N Cale St
325 N Cale St, Poseyville, IN 47633
Ice Cream
Kiddie Cone
$3.12
Single Cone
$3.88
Double Cone
$6.79
Banana Split
$8.26
Sundae
$6.18
Brownie Sundae
$7.22
Float
$7.22
Milk Shake
$7.22
Pints
$8.26
Slushie
$1.56
Liquid Topping
$1.00
Crushed Topping
$0.50
Drinks
Fountain Drink
$1.30
Bottled Water
$1.04
Straws Scoops Location and Hours
(812) 457-5957
325 N Cale St, Poseyville, IN 47633
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 8AM
