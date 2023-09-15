Lunch / Dinner Menu

Fish Basket

Southern Fried CatFish

Southern Fried CatFish

$13.25+

Your choice of 2or 3pc Southern Fried Catfish Fish with Steak Fries, and choice of bread.

Southern Fried Whiting Fish

Southern Fried Whiting Fish

$12.00+

Your choice of 2or 3pc Souther Fried Whiting Fish with Steak Fries, and choice of bread.

Southern Fried Perch

Southern Fried Perch

$9.99+

Your choice of 3 or 5pc of Southern Fried Perch Fish with Steak Fries, and choice of bread.

Chicken Wing Basket

6pc whole Chicken Wing

6pc whole Chicken Wing

$13.00

Your choice of Wings with Steak Fries, and choice of bread.

9pc Whole Chicken Wing

9pc Whole Chicken Wing

$15.99

Your choice of Wings with Steak Fries, and choice of bread.

12pc Whole Fried Chicken Wing

12pc Whole Fried Chicken Wing

$18.00

Your choice of Wings with Steak Fries, and choice of bread.

Appetizers

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$5.00
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00
Specialty Fries

Specialty Fries

$3.75

Sunday Dinners

Southern Street Dinners

Dinners are only available on Sundays! You are welcome to pre-order or contact us for more info.

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Southern Fried Chicken Wings Come with 4 pieces of Chicken Wings, Also Southern fried cabbage with that good old home style cornbread.

Southern Fried Perch Dinner

$18.99

Southern Fried Perch Come with 3 pieces of Perch, Also Southern fried cabbage with that good old home style cornbread.

Southern Fried Whiting Dinner

$16.99

Southern Fried Whiting Come with 2 pieces of Whiting, Also Southern fried cabbage with that good old home style cornbread.

Southern Fried Catfish Dinner

$21.99

Southern Fried Catfish Dinner Come with 2 pieces of Catfish, Also Southern fried cabbage with that good old home style cornbread.

Rib Basket

Dinners are only available on Sundays! You are welcome to pre-order or contact us for more info.
half a Slab Ribs

half a Slab Ribs

$15.00

Dinners are only available on Sundays! You are welcome to pre-order or contact us for more info.

Whole Slab Ribs

Whole Slab Ribs

$27.00

Dinners are only available on Sundays! You are welcome to pre-order or contact us for more info.