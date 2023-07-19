Street Kitchen Joliet 1003 Essington Road
Food
Seasonal Fries
$7.00
Loaded Fries
$10.00
caramelized onion, bacon bits jalapenjo cheese sauce, & cilantro lime crema
Jalapeño Poppers
$10.00
Served with chipotle aiol
Jumbo Wings
$13.00
Loaded Nachos
$14.00
Chicken Tender
$12.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
$12.00Out of stock
Served with chipotle aioli
Smash Burger W Fries
$14.00
brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickle, special sauce served with Fries
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich W / Fries
$14.00
brioche bun, chicken thigh, spicy slaw, chipotle aioli Served with Fries
Philly Cheese Steak W / Fries
$16.00
hoagie roll, rib eye, provolone, grilled onion, garlic aioli Served with Fries
Bacon Wrapped Hotdog W / Fries
$9.00
all beef hot dog, bacon, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema Served with Fries
Quesa Birria sandwich W / Fries
$16.00
braised beef, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, cilantro and onion, cilantro lime crema Served with Fries
Street Kitchen Joliet 1003 Essington Road Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 332-0318
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5PM