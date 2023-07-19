Food

Seasonal Fries

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

caramelized onion, bacon bits jalapenjo cheese sauce, & cilantro lime crema

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Served with chipotle aiol

Jumbo Wings

$13.00

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

caramelized onion, bacon bits jalapenjo cheese sauce, & cilantro lime crema

Chicken Tender

$12.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.00Out of stock

Served with chipotle aioli

Smash Burger W Fries

$14.00

brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickle, special sauce served with Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich W / Fries

$14.00

brioche bun, chicken thigh, spicy slaw, chipotle aioli Served with Fries

Philly Cheese Steak W / Fries

$16.00

hoagie roll, rib eye, provolone, grilled onion, garlic aioli Served with Fries

Bacon Wrapped Hotdog W / Fries

$9.00

all beef hot dog, bacon, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema Served with Fries

Quesa Birria sandwich W / Fries

$16.00

braised beef, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, cilantro and onion, cilantro lime crema Served with Fries

Extra Sauce / Cheese

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Siracha

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cilantro Lime Crema

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$1.50