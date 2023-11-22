Street to Table 2205 Merrick Rd
Food
Starters
- Fried Dorito Mozz$14.99
Dorito crusted fried mozzarella triangles.
- Fried Mac Balls$14.99
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls smothered in homemade cheese sauce with a side of marinara.
- Crispy Chicken Bites$15.99
Fried chicken thigh bites, served with your choice of homemade honey mustard, BBQ, or hot dipping sauce.
- Elote Mexican Street Corn$9.99
Mexican style street corn, garlic-chipotle aioli, crema, queso fresco, chili, cayenne, cilantro, withflamin’ cheetos dust, and lime wedge.
- Loaded Nachos$16.99
Tortilla chips with black bean beef chili, homemade cheddar, pico de gallo, guacamole, and fresh jalapeños.
- Flamin' Cheetos Mozz$14.99
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crusted fried mozzarella triangles.
- Fried Pickles$14.99
Beer battered fried pickle chips served with aioli.
- Chicken Wings$14.99
Jumbo chicken wings with your choice of Sweet Baby Ray’s Buffalo, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey BBQ, or Thai Chili.
- Tandoori Chicken Wings$15.99
Jumbo chicken wings tossed in specialty Sabauce handcrafted Tandoori Marinade topped with red onions and cilantro.
Good Eats
- Ramen Stir Fry$15.99
Ramen noodles topped with carrots, mushrooms, garlic, ginger, scallions, stir-fried in teriyaki marinade with a hint of sriracha and honey, topped with your choice of veggies, chicken, steak, or shrimp.
- Award Winning Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$22.99
Elbow pasta tossed in our creamy blend of cheeses with slow cooked BBQ pulled pork and topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Dust.
- Tostada Burrito Bowl$16.99
Rice, black beans, pico, shredded cheddar & jack cheese, lettuce, topped with crema, guac, and your choice of protein. Served in a fried flour tortilla bowl.
- Quesadilla$12.99
Classic cheese quesadilla served with sour cream and pico with choice of protein.
- Creamy Burrata Pasta$19.99
Ziti with homemade creamy vodka tomato sauce made with onions, fresh chopped garlic, parmesan cheese, and red peppers flakes. Topped with burrata.
- Mac & Cheese$14.99
- Texas Toast Grilled Cheese Melt$15.99
Buttery thicc Texas toast, American, Swiss, shredded cheddar & jack cheese, with bacon, tomatoes, served with a side of marinara sauce. Served with fries.
Sandwiches
- Flamin' Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich$23.99
Flamin’ Cheetos crusted fried chicken thigh, American cheese, beer cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, hot sauce, inside a fried Flamin’ Cheetos crusted brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Narragansett Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.99
Narragansett Lager battered, panko crusted fried chicken thigh, chipotle mayo (mild), and pickles on a buttered brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.99
Narragansett Lager battered fried chicken thigh, our special blend of hot sauce and spices, coleslaw, and pickles on a buttered brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.99
Narragansett Lager battered fried chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, bacon, with our homemade honey mustard. Served with fries.
- Cheeseburger$17.99
6 oz. 80/20 blend patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. Served with fries.
- Mac Burger$21.99
6 oz. 80/20 beef patty, topped with homemade mac & cheese on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$19.99
Slow roasted pulled pork, cheese, pineapples, pickled onions, slaw, on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Philly Cheesesteak$19.99
Steak, sautéed onions, red and green peppers, and topped with our house made cheese sauce. Served with fries.
- Surf 'n' Turf Burger$26.99
Tacos
- Thai Chili Shrimp Tacos$21.99
Thai chili fried shrimp with pineapples and homemade creamy coleslaw. Three per order.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$18.99
Grilled chicken thighs served over a bed of lettuce, pico, cheddar jack cheese, guac, and drizzled with jalapeño crema. Three tacos per order.
- Steak Tacos$21.99
Flank steak served over a bed of lettuce, with pico, cheddar jack cheese, guac, drizzled with jalapeño crema. Three tacos per order.
- Pulled Pork Tacos$19.99
Slow cooked BBQ pulled pork, pineapple, homemade slaw, and pickled onions. Three tacos per order.
- Street Birria Tacos$22.99
Slow roasted beef brisket, cilantro, onions, with cotija, and mozzarella. Served with consommé. Three tacos per order. (Limited availability per day).
Salads
- Caesar Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, dressed with our homemade Caesar dressing with your choice of protein.
- Street Taco Salad$17.99
Romaine lettuce, avocados, corn, black beans, pico, cheese, fried tortilla strips, with homemade avocado lime dressing.
- Arugula Apple Salad$16.99
Arugula , fresh apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese, walnuts tossed in shallot vinaigrette with your choice of protein.
Kids
Drinks
Signature Drinks
- Margarita Pouch$15.99
- Mojito Pouch$15.99
- Watermelon Wave$13.99
- Raspberry Butterfly$13.99
- Peachfuzz Mimosa$13.99
- Street Berry Punch$14.99
- South Shore Iced Tea$15.99
- Tennesse Mule$14.99
- Cali Sour Sunset$12.99
- Gin Tia$13.99
- Sail Away Boozy Iced Coffee$15.99
- Blue Whiskey Lemonade$13.99
- Rainbow Cookie Shot$11.99
- Green Tea Shot$6.99