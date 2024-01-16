Street Sizzle
GRILL - Online Order
- Kofte - Anatolian Plate$20.50
Turkish Street Style Butcher’s Beef Meatballs, Over Traditional Smoked Eggplant and Labneh (extra strained yogurt), Garlic, Pimentón Butter, Served with Bulgur Pilaf and Marul Salad, Duo Dip
- Kofte - Rice & Salad Bowl$19.00
Turkish Street Style Butcher’s Beef Meatballs served with Marul Salad (Romaine Lettuce with tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, onion, scallion, tossed with lemon-olive oil dressing) and Turkish Style Butter Sauteed Rice with Vermicelli, Side of Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa & Yogurt Dip)
- Kofte - Kisir & Salad Bowl$19.00
Grilled boneless-skinless Organic Chicken Thigh (GF) marinated yogurt and aromatic spices, Lemon-Herb Dressing served with: * Kisir Salad, refreshing blend of bulgur wheat, tomatoes, green and yellow onions, parsley, mint, pomegranate molasses, spices, lemon, extra virgin olive oil (VG) (DF) * Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF) * Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Tzatziki)
- Chicken - Anatolian Plate$20.50
- Chicken - Rice & Salad Bowl$19.00
- Chicken - Kisir & Salad Bowl$19.00
- Lamb Chops - Anatolian Plate$30.50
- Lamb Chops - Rice & Salad Bowl$29.00
- Lamb Chops - Kisir & Salad Bowl$29.00