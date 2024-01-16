Stretched 263 Mill St
Noodles
- Pork Zha Jiang Chili Oil
Hand stretched noodles, bean sprouts, bok choy and salty ground pork black bean paste soaked in spicy chili oil topped with green onions$16.00
- Chili Oil
Hand stretched noodles, bean sprouts, Bok Choi and wheat gluten soaked in a spicy chili oil$14.00
- Sweet Chili Oil
Hand stretched noodles , bean sprouts, bok choy and wheat gluten soaked in a sweet and spicy chili oil topped with toasted sesame seeds. Vegan.$14.00
- Spicy Cumin Beef
Hand Stretched noodles with cumin coated beef, bean sprouts, Bok Choy, sautéed jalapeños, red onions, ginger and garlic soaked in a spicy chili oil topped with green onions.$17.00
- Savory Tomato
Hand stretched noodles with a sweet and savory tomato sauce, Bok choy, tamari and black vinegar topped with green onion. Vegan.$12.00
- Pork Belly Noods$17.00
- Hot Oil Noods$14.00
- Citrus Beef$17.00
Deserts
Stretched 263 Mill St Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 221-4211
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 3PM