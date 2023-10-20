Strip's Chicken - Olathe
Strips
Zesty Batter & Pretzel Breading
Seasoned, smoked, sauced & crispy!
Crispy Chicken Nuggets
Zesty Batter & Pretzel Breading
It's a feast for the whole family!
includes Yummy Side & Sm Drink
Burgers
Strawberry BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickles. Choose Angus Ground Chuck Beef or Ground Pork Loin.
Strawberry BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Pickles & Red Onion. Choose Ground Pork Loin or Angus Ground Chuck.
Double Dips of Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Jalapeños & Mango Habanero Sauce. Choose Ground Pork Loin or Angus Ground Chuck.
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken, Secret Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle
Chicken, FarmStead Ranch, Avocado, Bacon, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato
Chicken, Farmstead Ranch, Buffalo, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken, Spicy Hot Honey, Bacon, Cheese, Pickles
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce or Keto Bun, Bacon, Pickles, Onion, Provolone, Mayo
Chicken, Marinara, Parmesan, Mozzarella
Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Fried Onions, Pickles, Cheese, Strawberry BBQ Sauce
2 Pork Tenderloins, No Bun, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pickles Onion Strings, Strawberry BBQ Sauce
Pork Tenderloin, Secret Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle
Pork Tenderloin, Marinara, Parmesan, Mozzarella
Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips
Crispy beef tenderloin tips with our zesty batter & pretzel breading over a bed on crispy onion strings.
Bowls
Our Homemade Gf Mac & Cheese With Bacon & Honey Kissed Nuggets GF OR Pulled Pork & Strawberry BBQ Sauce GF OR Buffalo Chicken (GF with nugget option)
Our Homemade Smashed Potatoes with choice of White Chicken Chili GF or Gravy (Not GF!) And Choice of Bacon & Nuggets GF OR Pulled Pork & (optional) Strawberry BBQ Sauce
Yummy Sides
Premi-Yum Sides
Crispy Red Onion Strings coated with our gluten free breading.
Crispy Sticks of Creamy Mild Jalapeño Cheese served with marinara
2/3 Pickles & 1/3 Jalapenos and always coated with our gluten free breading.
Chicken, Sour Cream, Green Chilis & other Amazingness but not too spicy. Gluten free.