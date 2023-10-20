Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips
Zesty Batter & Pretzel Breading

Smoked Jumbo Whole Wings GF
Seasoned, smoked, sauced & crispy!

Honey-Kissed Crispy Nuggets GF
Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Pork Tenderloin Strips

Zesty Batter & Pretzel Breading

Family Feast

It's a feast for the whole family!

Kids Meal

includes Yummy Side & Sm Drink

Burgers

Cheeseburger
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Strawberry BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickles. Choose Angus Ground Chuck Beef or Ground Pork Loin.

More Love Burger
Ribwich Burger
Strawberry BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Pickles & Red Onion. Choose Ground Pork Loin or Angus Ground Chuck.

Keto Burger
Waldo Burger
Double Dips of Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Jalapeños & Mango Habanero Sauce. Choose Ground Pork Loin or Angus Ground Chuck.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich
$7.99

Chicken, Secret Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle

Avocado Chicken Club
$9.99

Chicken, FarmStead Ranch, Avocado, Bacon, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$7.99

Chicken, Farmstead Ranch, Buffalo, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
$8.99

Chicken, Spicy Hot Honey, Bacon, Cheese, Pickles

Keto Chicken Sandwich
$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce or Keto Bun, Bacon, Pickles, Onion, Provolone, Mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$8.99

Chicken, Marinara, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.99

Pulled Pork, Fried Onions, Pickles, Cheese, Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Big Piggy Sandwich
$19.99

2 Pork Tenderloins, No Bun, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pickles Onion Strings, Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
$10.99

Pork Tenderloin, Secret Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle

Squeal Parmesan Sandwich
$10.99

Pork Tenderloin, Marinara, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips

6oz Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips
$17.99Out of stock

Crispy beef tenderloin tips with our zesty batter & pretzel breading over a bed on crispy onion strings.

8oz Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips
$21.99Out of stock

Crispy beef tenderloin tips with our zesty batter & pretzel breading over a bed on crispy onion strings.

Bowls

Mac & 7 Cheese Bowl
$11.99

Our Homemade Gf Mac & Cheese With Bacon & Honey Kissed Nuggets GF OR Pulled Pork & Strawberry BBQ Sauce GF OR Buffalo Chicken (GF with nugget option)

Smashed Potato
$9.99

Our Homemade Smashed Potatoes with choice of White Chicken Chili GF or Gravy (Not GF!) And Choice of Bacon & Nuggets GF OR Pulled Pork & (optional) Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Yummy Sides

Fries GF

Always Extra Crispy

Superfood Slaw GF
Veggies, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cream, Sugar, & Salt

Smashed Potatoes
Pork Rinds GF
Freshly Fried Pork Skin - 0 carbs

Applesauce Cup GF
Applesauce

Premi-Yum Sides

Onion Strings GF
Crispy Red Onion Strings coated with our gluten free breading.

Pepperjack Cheese Sticks (8 pieces)
$8.99

Crispy Sticks of Creamy Mild Jalapeño Cheese served with marinara

Mac & Cheese GF
Fried Pickles & Peppers GF
2/3 Pickles & 1/3 Jalapenos and always coated with our gluten free breading.

Todd's White Chicken Chili GF
Chicken, Sour Cream, Green Chilis & other Amazingness but not too spicy. Gluten free.

Beverages

Cranberry Lemonade
Lime Water
SWEET Tea
Unsweet Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Starry
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Bottled Water
Mountain Dew
SoBe Yumberry
Mirinda Strawberry
Bottled Water
To-Go Ice Water
$0.50
Dine-In Ice Water

Dessert

Hand-dipped Ice Cream & Yogurt
Choose Waffle Cone (NOT GF), GF Sugar Cone or Cup. Flavors are gluten free except Cookie Dough

Sauce Cup

1 Hot Honey GF (0.50)
$0.50
Secret Sauce
$0.50
Strawberry BBQ
$0.50
Farmstead
$0.50
Honey Dijon
$0.50
Bleu Cheese
$0.50
Mainara
$0.50
Gravy
$0.50
Red Magic
$0.50
Raging Hot
$0.50
Buffalo
$0.50
Mango Habanero
$0.50

Miscellaneous

Strip's Dive Bar T-Shirts
$18.99

Black Comfort Color Shirts with Color Log

Strip's Baseball Cap
$18.99

Black Hat with Stitched Strip's Logo - Adjustable size

Homemade Sauce Pints
$6.99

Resealable Sauce Tubs

Breading Pints
$9.99

Choose one of our breadings in resealable tub