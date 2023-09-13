Popular Items

Pan Fried Pork & Chives (5pcs)

Pan Fried Pork & Chives (5pcs)

$6.99

Ground Pork, Cabbage, Chives, Garlic, Ginger, Soy Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Steamed Kimchi Pork Dumpling (5pcs)

Steamed Kimchi Pork Dumpling (5pcs)

$6.99

Ground Pork, Kimchi, garlic, Sweet potato noodles, Soy Sauce, Sesame oil, and Tofu


Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Shumai (5pcs)

Steamed Shumai (5pcs)

$6.99
Steamed Pork & Chives (5pc)

Steamed Pork & Chives (5pc)

$6.99

Ground Pork, Cabbage, Chives, Garlic, Ginger, Soy Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Steamed Shrimp (4pcs)

Steamed Shrimp (4pcs)

$6.99
Steamed Veggie Dumplings (5pcs)

Steamed Veggie Dumplings (5pcs)

$6.99

Tofu, Sweet Potato Noodles, Chives, Mushrooms, Almonds, Ginger, Cabbage, Garlic, and Spices

Steamed Kimchi Pork Dumpling (5pcs)

Steamed Kimchi Pork Dumpling (5pcs)

$6.99

Ground Pork, Kimchi, garlic, Sweet potato noodles, Soy Sauce, Sesame oil, and Tofu

Szechuan Wonton

Szechuan Pork & Chives (5pc)

$6.99

Szechuan Shrimp (5pc)

$6.99

Szechuan Veggie (4pc)

$6.99

Stuffed Desserts

Red sugar fried rice cake (5pcs)

Red sugar fried rice cake (5pcs)

$4.99
Sweet taro buns (2pcs)

Sweet taro buns (2pcs)

$2.99
Custard Buns (2pcs)

Custard Buns (2pcs)

$2.99
Sesame Balls (4pc)

Sesame Balls (4pc)

$2.99

Deep Fried Dumplings

Deep Fried Shrimp Balls (4pcs)

Deep Fried Shrimp Balls (4pcs)

$6.99
Deep Fried Veggie Dumplings (5pcs)

Deep Fried Veggie Dumplings (5pcs)

$6.99

Tofu, Sweet Potato Noodles, Chives, Mushrooms, Almonds, Ginger, Cabbage, Garlic, and Spices

Deep Fried Kimchi Pork Dumpings (5pcs)

Deep Fried Kimchi Pork Dumpings (5pcs)

$6.99

Ground Pork, Kimchi, garlic, Sweet potato noodles, Soy Sauce, Sesame oil, and Tofu

Deep Fried Shrimp Dumpings (4pcs)

Deep Fried Shrimp Dumpings (4pcs)

$6.99
Deep Fried Pork and Chives (5pcs)

Deep Fried Pork and Chives (5pcs)

$6.99

Ground Pork, Cabbage, Chives, Garlic, Ginger, Soy Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Pan Fried Dumplings

Pan Fried Pork & Chives (5pcs)

Pan Fried Pork & Chives (5pcs)

$6.99

Ground Pork, Cabbage, Chives, Garlic, Ginger, Soy Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Steamed Buns

Ground Pork, Kimchi, garlic, Sweet potato noodles, Soy Sauce, Sesame oil, and Tofu wrapped in a fluffy flour bun
Pork & Chive Bun (1pc)

Pork & Chive Bun (1pc)

$2.99
Kimchi Pork Bun (1pc)

Kimchi Pork Bun (1pc)

$2.99
Shrimp Bun (1pc)

Shrimp Bun (1pc)

$2.99
Veggie Bun (1pc)

Veggie Bun (1pc)

$2.99

Tofu, Sweet Potato Noodles, Chives, Mushrooms, Almonds, Ginger, Cabbage, Garlic, and Spices wrapped in a Fluffy flour bun