STUFFED STUFFED-2315 N Davidson St #300
Steamed Dumplings
Steamed Shumai (5pcs)
$6.99
Steamed Pork & Chives (5pc)
$6.99
Ground Pork, Cabbage, Chives, Garlic, Ginger, Soy Sauce, and Sesame Oil
Steamed Shrimp (4pcs)
$6.99
Steamed Veggie Dumplings (5pcs)
$6.99
Tofu, Sweet Potato Noodles, Chives, Mushrooms, Almonds, Ginger, Cabbage, Garlic, and Spices
Steamed Kimchi Pork Dumpling (5pcs)
$6.99
Ground Pork, Kimchi, garlic, Sweet potato noodles, Soy Sauce, Sesame oil, and Tofu
Szechuan Wonton
Stuffed Desserts
Deep Fried Dumplings
Deep Fried Shrimp Balls (4pcs)
$6.99
Deep Fried Veggie Dumplings (5pcs)
$6.99
Tofu, Sweet Potato Noodles, Chives, Mushrooms, Almonds, Ginger, Cabbage, Garlic, and Spices
Deep Fried Kimchi Pork Dumpings (5pcs)
$6.99
Ground Pork, Kimchi, garlic, Sweet potato noodles, Soy Sauce, Sesame oil, and Tofu
Deep Fried Shrimp Dumpings (4pcs)
$6.99
Deep Fried Pork and Chives (5pcs)
$6.99
Ground Pork, Cabbage, Chives, Garlic, Ginger, Soy Sauce, and Sesame Oil
Pan Fried Dumplings
Steamed Buns
Ground Pork, Kimchi, garlic, Sweet potato noodles, Soy Sauce, Sesame oil, and Tofu wrapped in a fluffy flour bun
