Subject L.E.S. 188 SUFFOLK ST

Spirits

Vodka/Gin/Aquavit

Haku

$17.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Community Spirit

$15.00

Roku Gin

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Plymouth

$15.00

Sipsmith

$15.00

Hendrick's

$20.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Perry's Tot

$15.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

St. George Terroir

$17.00

Krogstad Aquavit

$15.00

Brennevin Aquavit

$15.00

Whisk(e)y

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$15.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon Toasted Barrel

$21.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon 12 yr

$26.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon 18 yr

$50.00

Maker's Mark

$15.00

Old Granddad

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$20.00

Baker's Bourbon

$22.00

Bib & Tucker Bourbon

$17.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$25.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$15.00

Redemption Rye

$15.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$15.00

Old Overholt Rye

$15.00

Old Potrero

$25.00

Lost Irish

$15.00

Teeling Small Batch

$15.00

Toki

$15.00

Hibiki Harmony

$29.00

Hakashu 12 Yr

$50.00

Hakashu 18 Yr

$125.00

Yamazaki 12 Yr

$43.00

Yamazaki 18 Yr

$125.00

Laphroig 10 yr

$28.00

Aberfeldy 12 yr

$15.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$22.00

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Famous Grouse

$15.00

Abasolo Corn Whiskey

$15.00

R(h)um/Pisco/Cachasa

Copalli White

$15.00

El Dorado 3

$15.00

El Dorado 12

$16.00

Bacardi 8

$15.00

Goslings

$15.00

Santa Teresa

$15.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$15.00

Barsol Pisco

$15.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca Silver

$15.00

Agave

Espero Blanco

$15.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$15.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$20.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$21.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$23.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$18.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$22.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$32.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$22.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$30.00

El Tesoro Tequila Reposado

$26.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$19.00

Cazadores Blanco

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco

$15.00

Altos Reposado

$15.00

Ojo de Tigre Mezcal

$15.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$15.00

Ilegal Mezcal Reposado

$17.00

Ilegal Mezcal Anejo

$32.00

Agua Magica Mezcal

$21.00

Brandy/Cognac

Pierre Ferrand Grande Champagne 10 yr

$19.00

Hennessey VS

$18.00

Laird's

$15.00

Torres 15 Yr

$15.00

Amari/Liqueur

Averna

$15.00

Becherovka

$15.00

Braulio

$15.00

Cynar

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Fernet Branca Mentha

$15.00

Montenegro

$15.00

Nonino

$18.00

Ramazzotti

$15.00

Dimmi

$15.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Aperol

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Fiero

$15.00

Luxardo Bianco

$15.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$15.00

St. Germain

$15.00

Green Chartreuse

$22.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$22.00

St. George Pear Brandy

$15.00

St. George Raspberry Brandy

$18.00

St. George NOLA Coffee

$15.00

Italicus

$15.00

Giffard Pamplemouse

$15.00

Giffard Pineapple

$15.00

Liquore Strega

$15.00

Giffard Apricot

$15.00

Massenez Peche

$15.00

Giffard Peche de Vigne

$15.00

Giffard Banane du Brazil

$15.00

Giffard Menthe Pastille

$15.00

Griffard Passionfruit

$15.00

Giffard Blue Curacao

$15.00

Bigallet Thyme Liqueur

$16.00

Nixta

$15.00

Suze

$15.00

Salers

$15.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$15.00

Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile

$15.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$15.00

Tempus Fugit Cacao

$15.00

Gran Classico

$15.00

Bigallet China China

$15.00

Reisetbauer Carrot Eau de Vie

$24.00

Mizu Lemongrass Shochu

$15.00

Leatherbee Charred Absinthe

$26.00

Vermouth + Sherry

Carpano Antica

$16.00

Cocchi di Torino

$15.00

Cocchi Americano

$15.00

Cocchi Rosa

$15.00

Lustau Fino

$15.00

Lustau Amontillado

$15.00

Lustau PX

$15.00

Punt e Mes

$15.00

Dolin Dry

$15.00

Dolin Blanc

$15.00

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Appletini

$18.00

Au Pear

$18.00

Daquiri

$18.00

Devil You Know

$18.00

Escape Hatch

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Legal Requirements

$18.00

Long Distance Runner

$18.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$18.00

Old Cuban

$18.00

Person of Interest

$18.00

Pomp & Circumstance

$18.00

Society Street

$18.00

Tommy's Margarita

$18.00

White Negroni

$18.00

1 & 1

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

20th Century

$18.00

Adonis

$18.00

Airmail

$18.00

Alaska

$18.00

Americano

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Aviation

$18.00

Bamboo

$18.00

Bee's Knees

$18.00

Bensonhurst

$18.00

Bijou

$18.00

Blood & Sand

$18.00

Bobby Burns

$18.00

Boulevardier

$18.00

Brooklyn

$18.00

Buck

$18.00

Caipirinha

$18.00

Champs-Elysees

$18.00

Clover Club

$18.00

Cobble Hill

$18.00

Collins

$18.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Crusta

$18.00

Daiquiri

$18.00

Dark & Stormy

$18.00

De La Louisiane

$18.00

Dominicana

$18.00

El Presidente

$18.00

French 75

$18.00

French Maid

$18.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Gold Rush

$18.00

Hanky Panky

$18.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$18.00

Jack Rose

$18.00

Jungle Bird

$18.00

Last Word

$18.00

Left Hand

$18.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$18.00

Martinez

$18.00

Martini

$18.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$18.00

Mint Julep

$18.00

Mojito

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Naked & Famous

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

New York Sour

$18.00

Newark

$18.00

OId Pal

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Paloma

$18.00

Paper Plane

$18.00

Pegu Club

$18.00

Penicillin

$18.00

Pimm's Cup

$18.00

Pink Lady

$18.00

Planter's Punch

$18.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$18.00

Red Hook

$18.00

Rusty Nail

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Singapore Sling

$18.00

Sour (Non-Trad.)

$18.00

Sour (Trad.)

$18.00

Southside

$18.00

Sunflower

$18.00

Tipperary

$18.00

Tom Collins

$18.00

Toronto

$18.00

Tuxedo

$18.00

Vesper

$18.00

Vieux Carre

$18.00

Ti' Punch

$18.00

Wine/Beer

Wine

Raventos Sparkling

$16.00

Love You Bunches Orange

$17.00

Rare North Pinot Noir

$17.00

Land of Saints Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Beer/Cider

Rothaus Pils

$11.00

Aval Cider

$11.00

World Gone Hazy IPA

$12.00

Food

Seed Mix

$6.00

House spiced seed mix Mods: none Allergens: none

Popcorn

$7.00

Popcorn with truffle and parmesan Mods: can be made plain Allergens: dairy (cheese)

Chips & Aioli

$7.00

Kettle chips and garlic aioli Mods: can be sold without aioli Allergens: eggs, allium (aioli)

Mushroom Dip

$10.00

Shiitake confit spread Mods: none Allergens: none

Comte Dip

$10.00

Warm comte dip with chips Mods: none Allergens: dairy, eggs

Red Pepper Labne

$10.00

Labne with harissa and roasted red peppers Mods: none Allergens: dairy, nightshade

Caviar Supplement

$18.00

American Hackleback Caviar 10oz Mods: none Allergens: fish

Pickles

$12.00

Assorted house pickled vegetables with miso aioli Mods: can be served without aioli Allergens: eggs (aioli)

Whitefish

$14.00

Whitefish and celery salad Mods: none Allergens: fish, dairy, allium

Ceviche

$18.00

Fluke Ceviche Mods: none Allergens: fish, allium, nightshade

Hot Dog

$10.00

Ends Meat butcher cut Hot Dog with aioli and Calabrian chili Mods: can be served without toppings Allergens: eggs (aioli), Nightshade (calabrian chili relish), contains beef and pork