Subject L.E.S. 188 SUFFOLK ST
Spirits
Vodka/Gin/Aquavit
Whisk(e)y
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Elijah Craig Bourbon Toasted Barrel
Elijah Craig Bourbon 12 yr
Elijah Craig Bourbon 18 yr
Maker's Mark
Old Granddad
Basil Hayden
Baker's Bourbon
Bib & Tucker Bourbon
Blanton's Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Elijah Craig Rye
Redemption Rye
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
Old Overholt Rye
Old Potrero
Lost Irish
Teeling Small Batch
Toki
Hibiki Harmony
Hakashu 12 Yr
Hakashu 18 Yr
Yamazaki 12 Yr
Yamazaki 18 Yr
Laphroig 10 yr
Aberfeldy 12 yr
Highland Park 12 yr
Monkey Shoulder
Famous Grouse
Abasolo Corn Whiskey
R(h)um/Pisco/Cachasa
Agave
Espero Blanco
Tanteo Jalapeno
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas Reposado
Siete Leguas Anejo
Don Fulano Blanco
Don Fulano Reposado
Don Fulano Anejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Fortaleza Anejo
El Tesoro Tequila Reposado
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Lunazul Blanco
Altos Reposado
Ojo de Tigre Mezcal
Ilegal Mezcal Joven
Ilegal Mezcal Reposado
Ilegal Mezcal Anejo
Agua Magica Mezcal
Brandy/Cognac
Amari/Liqueur
Averna
Becherovka
Braulio
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Fernet Branca Mentha
Montenegro
Nonino
Ramazzotti
Dimmi
Cointreau
Aperol
Campari
Fiero
Luxardo Bianco
Luxardo Maraschino
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
St. Germain
Green Chartreuse
Yellow Chartreuse
St. George Pear Brandy
St. George Raspberry Brandy
St. George NOLA Coffee
Italicus
Giffard Pamplemouse
Giffard Pineapple
Liquore Strega
Giffard Apricot
Massenez Peche
Giffard Peche de Vigne
Giffard Banane du Brazil
Giffard Menthe Pastille
Griffard Passionfruit
Giffard Blue Curacao
Bigallet Thyme Liqueur
Nixta
Suze
Salers
Ancho Reyes Verde
Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile
Luxardo Amaretto
Tempus Fugit Cacao
Gran Classico
Bigallet China China
Reisetbauer Carrot Eau de Vie
Mizu Lemongrass Shochu
Leatherbee Charred Absinthe
Vermouth + Sherry
Cocktails
House Cocktails
Appletini
Au Pear
Daquiri
Devil You Know
Escape Hatch
Espresso Martini
Legal Requirements
Long Distance Runner
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Old Cuban
Person of Interest
Pomp & Circumstance
Society Street
Tommy's Margarita
White Negroni
1 & 1
Classic Cocktails
20th Century
Adonis
Airmail
Alaska
Americano
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Bamboo
Bee's Knees
Bensonhurst
Bijou
Blood & Sand
Bobby Burns
Boulevardier
Brooklyn
Buck
Caipirinha
Champs-Elysees
Clover Club
Cobble Hill
Collins
Corpse Reviver #2
Cosmopolitan
Crusta
Daiquiri
Dark & Stormy
De La Louisiane
Dominicana
El Presidente
French 75
French Maid
Gimlet
Gold Rush
Hanky Panky
Hemingway Daiquiri
Jack Rose
Jungle Bird
Last Word
Left Hand
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Martini
Mexican Firing Squad
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Naked & Famous
Negroni
New York Sour
Newark
OId Pal
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Paper Plane
Pegu Club
Penicillin
Pimm's Cup
Pink Lady
Planter's Punch
Ramos Gin Fizz
Red Hook
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Sidecar
Singapore Sling
Sour (Non-Trad.)
Sour (Trad.)
Southside
Sunflower
Tipperary
Tom Collins
Toronto
Tuxedo
Vesper
Vieux Carre
Ti' Punch
Food
Seed Mix
House spiced seed mix Mods: none Allergens: none
Popcorn
Popcorn with truffle and parmesan Mods: can be made plain Allergens: dairy (cheese)
Chips & Aioli
Kettle chips and garlic aioli Mods: can be sold without aioli Allergens: eggs, allium (aioli)
Mushroom Dip
Shiitake confit spread Mods: none Allergens: none
Comte Dip
Warm comte dip with chips Mods: none Allergens: dairy, eggs
Red Pepper Labne
Labne with harissa and roasted red peppers Mods: none Allergens: dairy, nightshade
Caviar Supplement
American Hackleback Caviar 10oz Mods: none Allergens: fish
Pickles
Assorted house pickled vegetables with miso aioli Mods: can be served without aioli Allergens: eggs (aioli)
Whitefish
Whitefish and celery salad Mods: none Allergens: fish, dairy, allium
Ceviche
Fluke Ceviche Mods: none Allergens: fish, allium, nightshade
Hot Dog
Ends Meat butcher cut Hot Dog with aioli and Calabrian chili Mods: can be served without toppings Allergens: eggs (aioli), Nightshade (calabrian chili relish), contains beef and pork