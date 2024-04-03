Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Doral 8455 NW 53rd St, Suite 106, Doral, FL 33166
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Baba Ghanouge$8.00
Roasted mashed eggplant dip. Served with neu freshly homemade pita bread.
- Tzatziki Dip$8.00
- Hummus$8.00
- Hummus Mushroom$10.00
- Hummus Shawarma$10.00
- Hummus Gyro$10.00
- Grape Leaves Meat$7.00
Homemade grape leaf stuffed with rice and Beef. Comes with homemade Tzatziki sauce
- Grape Leaves Veggie$7.00
Homemade grape leaf stuffed with rice, tomato, onions and parsley. Comes with homemade Tzatziki sauce.
- Falafel (6 Pieces)$7.00
one of our best items Falafel is a deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Comes with tahini sauce.
- Kibbeh (2 Pieces)$8.00
made of bulgur, minced onions, and finely ground lean beef.
- Feta Cheese$7.00
Combination of creamy feta, fresh tomatoes, onions, and flavorful Greek seasoning topped with parsley Served with fresh Pita bread.
- Sufrat Sampler$15.00
2 Kibbeh, 2 falafel 2 grape Leaves, Hummus Baba Ghanouge, and fresh pita Bread
- Veggie Sampler$13.00
6 falafel, 2 grape Leaves, Hummus, Baba Ghanouge, and fresh pita Bread
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 juicy and flavorful chicken strips & pink sauce.
- Chicken Wings$9.00
6 pcs of crispy chicken wings with barbecue and buffalo sauce
- Greek Fries$8.00
Crispy french fries topped with creamy Feta and flavorful Greek seasoning and with parsley
- Shawarma Fries$10.00
- Za'atar Fries$8.00
- Seasoned Fries$5.00
SALADS
- Greek Salad$8.00
Cucumber, tomatoes romaine lettuce, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Topped with our homemade dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$8.00
Cucumber, tomatoes, onions and some parsley. Topped with our homemade dressing
- Fattoush Salad$8.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, parsley, sumac, topped with pita chips
- Tabbouleh Salad$8.00
Parsley, tomato, crash wheat, onion, lemon juice and olive oil
SANDWICHES
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$10.00
Roasted Beef Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, pickles, and Tahini sauce Served in our fresh daily homemade bread.
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.00
Roasted mix of chicken breast and young thighs, Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Pickle, Garlic sauce, and Tahini sauce Served in our fresh daily homemade bread
- Gyro Lamb Sandwich$10.00
Roasted lamb slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions Tzatziki sauce. Served in Gyro bread
- Gyro Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Sliced grilled chicken breast with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions Tzatziki sauce. Served in Gyro bread
- Falafel Sandwich$9.00
Falafel Pieces with hummus, Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, and tahinii sauce. Served in our freshly daily homemade bread
- Kafta Kebab Sandwich$10.00
Ground beef and ground lean lamb mixed together, with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Orions pickles Hummus and Tahini sauce. Served in our freshly daily homemade pita bread.
- Cheeseburger$9.00
Ground beef and ground lean lamb mixed together, with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and our homemade Pink sauce Served in Burger bun
Entree (Platters)
- Chicken Kebab Platter$15.00
Two Chicken breast Skewers marinated with garlic, lemon juice, and our own spice Served with your choice of two sides
- Beef Kebab Platter$18.00
Two beef Skewers marinated our own spice Served with your choice of two sides.
- Kafta Kebab Platter$15.00
Two skewers of ground beef and lamb mixed with onion and parsley with our own spices. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Shrimp Kebab Platter$15.00
Two skewers of jumbo shrimp marinated in garlic, lemon juice and olive oil grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.'
- Tandoori Chicken Platter$15.00
Boneless skinless young chicken thigh marinated with our own spices Grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Sufrat Mix Grill Platter$23.00
TRI of our best proteins. One chicken kebabs, one beef kebabs, and one kofta. Pick ant two sides.
- Mediterranean Platter$14.00
Grilled whole Chicken breast with garlic sauce on the side. Served with your choice of two sides
- Lamb Chop Platter$26.00
Your lamb chops marinated with olive oil, garlic, rosemary and lemon juice grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Beef Shawarma Platter$14.00
Thin slice beef top sirloin marinated overnight with Middle Eastern spices. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Chicken Shawarma Platter$14.00
Thin slices boneless chicken thigh marinated overnight with our spices Served with your choice of two sides
- Gyro Platter$15.00
Thin sliced of roasted lamb, and Tzatziki Sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Red Snapper Platter$14.00
Boneless and skinless Red snapper fillets. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Salmon Fillet Platter$18.00
Salmon Fillet Brushed with Mediterranean Seasons and Juices and Served with your choice of two sides.
Sharing Meals (family Style)
- Family Combo$76.00
Large Greek Salad, Basmati rice, 4 chicken kebab skewers, 2 beef kebab skewers, 2 kafta skewers, and a portion of chicken shawarma.
- Sufrat Combo$90.00
Basmati Rice/ (Yellow or angel hair) Large Greek Salad, 2 Chicken Kebab skewers, 2 Beef kebab skewers, 2 kofta kebab skewers, 2 Lamb kebab skewers, 3 Lamb Chops, a portion of Chicken shawarma and a Portion of beef shawarma.
BOWLS
- Beef Shawarma Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and Tahini sauce.
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl$9.00
Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Pickles, and garlic saute,
- Gyro Lamb Bowl$10.00
Roasted lamb slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki
- Gyro Chicken Bowl$9.00
Grilled chicken breast slices with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes Onions,
- Falafel Bowl$9.00
Four Falafel Pieces with Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, pickles, and Tahini
SAUCES
DESSERTS
Side Orders
- Pita Bread$1.00
- Yellow Rice$5.00
- Angel Hair Rice$5.00
- Baba Ghanouge Side$4.00
- Hummus side$4.00
- Lamb Chops (1PC)$9.00
- Beef Kebab Skewers (1)$8.00
- Chicken Kebab Skewers (1)$7.00
- Lamb Kebab Skewers (1)$8.00
- Shrimp Kebab Skewers (1)$7.00
- french fries$4.00
- Gyro Side$9.00
- Beef Shawarma Side$9.00
- Chicken Shawarma Side$7.00
- Chicken Breast 1pc Side$9.00
- Brown Rice$5.00
- House salad Side$4.00
- Grilled Vegetables$5.00