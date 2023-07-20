Sugar Factory - Glendale 9375 Coyotes Blvd
Glendale All Day Menu
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Roasted tomatillo, Morita salsa
Basket of Signature Fries
Tossed with sea salt and parsley
Guacamole
Cilantro, serrano, fresh lime, and chicharron chips
Buttermilk Onion Rings
Served with side of chipotle dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken breast tenders served with classic ranch sauce
Fried Macaroni and Cheese Pops
Breaded and deep-fried macaroni and cheese, served with creamy marinara basil sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Tossed in buffalo sauce, and topped with green onions. Served with a side of celery sticks and ranch dressing
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, served with warm tortilla chips
Wing Sampler Platter
12 wings, three flavors, four of each-lemon pepper, Cajun butter, and traditional buffalo. Topped with green onions and celery sticks. Served with ranch and honey mustard
Sugar Factory Rainbow Sliders
Our classic colorful sliders are served with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and the signature Sugar Factory sauce. Accompanied with a complimentary Sugar Factory duck!
Sampler Platter
Buttermilk onion rings, crispy chicken tenders, buffalo wings, and mac and cheese pops. Served with dipping sauces
Loaded Fries
Loaded Fries
Melted cheese, bacon, green onion, and ranch drizzle
Brooklyn Pizza Loaded Fries
Marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Fries
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, bacon bits, super cheesy sauce, crispy onions, and green onions
Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries
Super cheesy sauce, breaded buffalo chicken, ranch dressing, and red onions
Cheeseburger Loaded Fries
Super cheesy sauce, ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, pickles, and drizzle with sugar factory sauce
Soups & Salads
Tomato Bisque
Creamy tomato soup, basil, and Parmesan crostini
Classic French Onion
Rich beef broth, caramelized onions, and a Swiss and provolone cheese crouton
Sugar Factory House Salad
Sugar factory house salad romaine hearts, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onions, basil, housemade croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan cheese, housemade croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with a Parmesan crostini
Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad
Shredded cabbage, julienne carrots, water chestnuts, green onions, mandarin orange, and basil. Toasted with sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, cilantro, and crispy wontons with ginger sesame dressing
Pan Roasted Salmon Salad
Romaine hearts, avocado, mango, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, thinly sliced red onions, cilantro, basil, housemade croutons, and lemon herb vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Grilled Four Cheese Sandwich
Provolone, American, aged Cheddar, melted Swiss, on toasted sourdough bread. Griddled golden brown and served with a side of creamy marinara
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun with herb mayo, shredded romaine lettuce, and sliced tomato
Grilled Ham and Four Cheese Sandwich
Ham, provolone, American, aged Cheddar, melted Swiss on toasted sourdough bread. Griddled golden brown and served with a side of creamy marinara
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Melted Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and herb mayo on a toasted French baguette. Served with signature fries
The Sugar Factory Club
Roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, pickles, provolone, and Cheddar cheese with romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, vine-ripened tomatoes, and herb mayo on toasted artisan white bread. Served with signature fries
Steak Sandwich Melt
Seared thinly sliced steak with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Topped with melted provolone and Parmesan cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with signature fries
Tacos
Veggie Tacos
Corn, cauliflower, mushrooms, cilantro, poblano sauce, and ancho spice pumpkin seed
Gringo Tacos
Ground beef picadillo, rajas, crema agria, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Pollo Enchilado Tacos
Marinated chicken, cilantro, avocado salsa, onions, and queso fresco
Carnitas Tacos
Authentic carnitas, costra de que queso, cilantro, onions, and salsa michoacana
Ensenada Fish Taco
Served crispy or grilled, pico de gallo, cabbage, and guajillo crema
Carne Asada Tacos
Steak, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro, and guacamole
Birria Tacos
Savory braised beef, cilantro, salsa roja, onions, Costra de queso, side of consome
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, queso Blanco
Pollo Quesadilla
Marinated chicken and cebollin
Carnitas Quesadilla
Authentic carnitas, onions, cilantro, and salsa michoacana
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Steak, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro, and guacamole
Birria Quesadilla
Savory braised beef, onions, cilantro, and chile de arbol salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla
Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, shrimp
Fajitas
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Tomatillo salsa, Oaxaca crema, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco
Pollo Enchiladas
Marinated chicken, tomatillo salsa, Oaxaca crema, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco
Veggie Enchiladas
Mushrooms, rajas, poblano sauce, and Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheese
Pollo Mole Enchiladas
Chicken, mole poblano, Oaxaca crema, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco
Burritos
Veggie Burrito
Corn, cauliflower, mushroom ahumado, cilantro, and poblano sauce
Pollo Burrito
Marinated chicken, cilantro, onions, and avocado salsa
Carne Asada Burrito
Steak, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and guajillo crema
Carnitas Burrito
Braised pork, cilantro, onions, and salsa michoacana
Langosta Burrito
Lobster, salsa roja, queso Oaxaca, and pico de gallo
Monster Burgers
The All Natural Turkey Burger
8 oz fresh turkey burger, melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, crispy onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Served on a toasted brioche bun
The Signature Sugar Factory Burger
8 oz. Angus beef, melted Cheddar cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to be
The Big Cheesy
8 oz. Angus beef topped with melted American cheese, creamy mac & cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
8 oz. Angus beef, blue cheese crumbles, crispy applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly
California Veggie Burger
Vegan patty served on a toasted brioche bun with melted provolone, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, and herb mayo
Waffle Breakfast Burger
8 oz. Angus beef topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, country sausage, fried egg, hash brown, and sausage country gravy. Served on a classic waffle. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but no
Flaming Hot Cheetos® Burger
8 oz. Angus beef topped with flaming hot Cheetos®, crusted pepper Jack cheese, more melted pepper Jack, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle mayo. Served on a crushed flaming hot Cheetos® toasted brioche bun. This item can be cook
Super Cheesy Burger
Two double Angus beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with sugar factory sauce, pickles, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, and crispy onions. Topped with our super cheesy sauce table side
South Beach Flair
8 oz. Angus beef topped with shrimp, pickles, plantains, applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, chipotle mayo, and chimichurri sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal or
Super Cheesy Smoky Bacon Burger
Two double Angus beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with applewood bacon, pickles, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Topped with bacon bits and our super cheesy sauce table side
24K Gold Burger
This 24k gold-covered signature factory monster burger is dripping in 24k gold leaf & served with freshly dusted golden French fries and a 24k golden milkshake. The 24k rich chocolate golden milkshake is blended with ferrero Rocher golden truffles and topp
Pastas
Spaghetti Marinara
Homemade marinara with roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese
Penne Alfredo
Roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Penne Alfredo
Roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese
Cajun Chicken Penne Alfredo
Spicy Alfredo sauce with roasted garlic, basil and Parmesan cheese
Shrimp Penne Alfredo
Alfredo with roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese with fresh shrimp
Spicy Penne Vodka
Serves 2. Calabrese pepper, tomato cream sauce, Parmesan cheese and burrata cheese, and Parmesan crostini
Chicken Parmesan
Serves 2. Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and spaghetti pasta
Spicy Chicken Penne Alla Vodka
Serves 2. Crispy chicken breast topped with vodka sauce melted mozzarella and burrata cheese, calabrese peppers, and tomato cream sauce
Stir Fry
Sesame Chicken Stir Fry
A combination of thinly sliced chicken breast, green and red bell peppers, Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds
Firecracker Shrimp Stir Fry
A combination of crispy spicy shrimp, green and red bell peppers, Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds
Garlic Steak Stir Fry
A combination of thinly sliced steak, green and red bell peppers Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds
Grill & Entrees
Brick Chicken
Pan-seared chicken breast seasoned with garlic and thyme served with crispy onions and lemon tomato herb sauce
Skirt Steak Frites
Pan-seared with Parmesan fries. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodborne illness. Young children, the elderly,
Pan Roasted Salmon
Topped with lemon tomato herb sauce
Grilled Ribeye
12 oz. grilled Angus ribeye, topped with herb butter and charred lemon. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodbor
Angus Filet
8 oz. center-cut Angus filet pan-seared and topped with herb butter. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodborne
Roasted Twin Maine Lobster Tails
Whole Maine lobster tails served with lemon and melted butter
Angus Filet & Maine Lobster Surf and Turf
8 oz Angus filet topped with herb butter and a roasted whole Maine lobster tail with lemon and melted butter. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or
Sides
House Salad
Romaine hearts, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, basil, and croutons. Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Signature Fries
Tossed with sea salt & parsley
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Cremini Mushrooms
Garlic, shallots, & thyme
Steamed Broccoli
Salted butter
Creamed Spinach
Shallots & Parmesan
Grilled Asparagus
Herb butter
Classic Shakes
Vanilla Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, served in a caramel-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, white chocolate curls, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Chocolate Classic Shake
Chocolate ice cream blended with melted chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate curls, chocolate sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Strawberry Classic Shake
Strawberry ice cream blended with strawberry sauce, topped with whipped cream, strawberry curls, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Wheat Trigo Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with honey snacks cereal and vanilla sauce, served in a condensed milk-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, honey puffed wheat, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Mango Classic Shake
Mango ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, served in a honey-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, mango pieces, rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow whirly pop
Horchata Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blend with a cinnamon vanilla sauce, served in a sweet condensed milk swirled mug, topped with whipped cream cinnamon sugar drizzle, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Cookie Jar Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with OREO® cookie crumbles, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, and chocolate sauce topped with OREO® cookies, miní chocolate chips, whipped cream, drizzled with more caramel sauce, and a rainbow whirly pop
Nutella Banana Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with Nutella® and sliced bananas, served in a chocolate-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Butterfinger Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with Butterfingers®, served in a chocolate swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, crumbled Butterfingers® and a fun-sized Butterfinger® and a rainbow whirly pop
Insane Milkshakes
Giggle Snickers Insane Milkshake
Vanilla shake blended with caramel and peanuts, served in a chocolate caramel popcorn mug, topped with fried OREO's®, gummy worms, peanuts, chocolate and dulce de leche sauce, whipped cream, and a Snickers® bar
Cookie Monster Insane Milkshake
Cookies and cream ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, topped with whipped cream, a blue glazed donut, a chocolate chip cookie, a blue frosted cupcake with a birthday candle and served in a chocolate-covered mug with chocolate chip pieces
Rainbow Brite Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream served in a tie-dye mug, topped with a rainbow unicorn pop, a vanilla rainbow cake, whipped cream, white chocolate sauce, and a birthday candle
Carnival Fried OREO Insane Milkshake
Cookies n cream shake served in a chocolate OREO® cookie crumble mug, topped with silver dollar pancake stack, fried OREO's®, OREO® pieces, whipped cream, powdered sugar, a strawberry, and chocolate sauce drizzle
Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich Insane Milkshake
Vanilla shake served in a decorated vanilla sprinkle mug, topped with a waffle ice cream sandwich tower, a whirly lollipop, whipped cream, and caramel and white chocolate drizzle
Strawberry Cheesecake Insane Milkshake
Strawberry ice cream blended with NY cheesecake, served in a decorated vanilla pink curl mug, topped with a NY cheesecake slice, strawberry toppings, whipped cream, gummy strawberries, and drizzled strawberry sauce
Brownie Volcano Explosion Insane Milkshake
Chocolate shake served in a chocolate frosted mug, mini chocolate chips, topped with a chocolate frosted donut, a brownie ice cream bar, chocolate pocky cookies, whipped cream, and dark and white chocolate drizzle
Salted Caramel Cheesecake Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream blended with salted caramel sauce and chocolate chips, served in a chocolate-frosted mug with mini pretzels, topped with a NY cheesecake slice, vanilla cupcake, mini pretzels, whipped cream, and salted caramel drizzle
OREO® Madness Insane Milkshake
Cookies n cream shake served in a chocolate sprinkle mug, topped with an OREO® cupcake tower, whipped cream, Hershey's®, OREO® bar, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Mania Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream blended with Reese's® pieces, served in a peanut butter mug, topped with a giant chocolate cake, peanut butter cups, Reese's®, whipped cream and drizzled chocolate sauce
Maple Grand Slam Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream served in a white confetti mug, topped with silver dollar pancakes, mini waffles, crispy maple bacon, whipped cream, more confetti, and maple syrup drizzle
S'mores Brownie Insane Milkshake
Chocolate ice cream blended with toasted marshmallow syrup. Topped with an insane seven-layer s'more brownie tower, served on top of a chocolate-covered mug with Hershey® bar pieces, and dusted with graham cracker crumble and pieces
Dessert Menu
New York Cheesecake
Topped with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream
Chocolate Cake
Layers of chocolate devil's food cake, dark chocolate icing with bittersweet chocolate fudge sauce, chocolate curls, chocolate malt balls, and whipped cream
Rainbow Cake
Layer's of colorful vanilla cake, white chocolate sauce, Skittles®, and whipped cream
Oreo® Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched in between two OREO® stuffed chocolate chip cookies, topped with whipped cream, OREO® cookie crumble, and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Cookie Skillet
Warm chocolate chip cookie stuffed with Nutella® and dusted with powdered sugar. A scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with rainbow white chocolate sauce sprinkled with M&M's® and duck candy confetti
Fondue
Warm melted milk chocolate topped with toasted marshmallows. Served with strawberries, bananas, cheesecake bites, red velvet cake bites, brownie bites, and gummy bears
Waffles
Classic Waffle
Warm waffle brushed with melted butter, garnished with fresh berries and topped with whipped cream
Fresh Mixed Berry Waffle
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries tossed with raspberry sauce and lemon zest. Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar
S'mores Nutella® Waffle
Smothered with Nutella® and torched marshmallow fluff. Topped with whipped cream, Hershey® pieces, graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar
Angels in Heaven Waffles
Warm waffle tower topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and chocolate sauce. Served with whipped cream
Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle
Warm waffles stuffed with strawberries and delicious NY cheesecake. Topped with strawberries, whipped cream, and strawberry sauce
Banana-Split Waffle
Double stack waffle with giant scoops of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. Served with strawberries, caramelized bananas, and chocolate malt balls. Topped with chocolate, strawberry and caramel sauce, whipped cream, toasted walnuts, powdered su
Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple syrup
Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken and waffle tossed in our hot honey sauce served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple syrup
Old Fashioned Sundaes
The Classic Sundae
Giant scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream covered with hot fudge and topped with sprinkles, whipped cream, and a gummy cherry on top!
Strawberry Cheesecake Overload Sundae
Three scoops of strawberry ice cream with New York cheesecake chunks and strawberries topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and white chocolate strawberry shavings
Cookie Jar Sundae
Giant scoops of cookies & cream topped with caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream, crushed OREO®, and homemade chocolate chip cookie chunks
Chocolate Blackout Sundae
Giant scoops of chocolate ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate brownie chunks, and topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles with a gummy cherry on top!
Banana Split Sundae
Giant scoops of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream with strawberries, caramelized bananas, and chocolate malt balls topped with hot fudge, strawberry and caramel sauce, whipped cream, toasted walnuts, and powdered sugar with a gummy cherry on top
World Famous Sugar Factory King Kong Sundae
Serves 12. 20 scoops of ice cream covered with hot fudge, caramel and strawberry sauces, caramelized banana, marshmallows, chocolate chip cookie chunks, a glazed donut, a vanilla cupcake, white chocolate strawberry, gummy bears, M&M's®, skittles®, OREO®, c
1/2 World Famous King Kong Sundae
Hot Chocolate
S'mores Hot Chocolate
You'll feel like you're toasting marshmallows over a campfire when you take a sip of this delicious s'mores, hot chocolate! Made with rich decadent milk chocolate and toasted marshmallows and then topped with homemade whipped cream, Hershey® chocolate piec
Pink Unicorn Hot Chocolate
As unique as a unicorn and as pretty as a princess, you don't want to miss out on this fun flavorful pink hot chocolate! Made with rich pink white chocolate and topped with homemade whipped cream, colorful marshmallows, delicious pink and blue chocolate sa
Classic Hot Chocolate
Sometimes the most simple things are the best! Enjoy our rich classic hot chocolate made from scratch with smooth rich milk chocolate and topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate curls
Coffee
The Carlos
Piping hot espresso, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder
Mochaccino
Pure melted dark chocolate and a double shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream, crushed malt balls, and dark chocolate shavings
Chocolate Cappuccino
Steamed milk chocolate and a double shot of espresso, topped with white chocolate shavings and served with mini chocolate chip cookies
Sugar Factory Cappuccino
Steamed white chocolate milk, a double shot of espresso, and milk chocolate, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
Iced Coffees
Cookies & Cream Iced Coffee
Perfect combination of cookies and cream coffee and freshly baked Belgian waffle to level up your brunch
Nutella Iced Coffee
Delicious mix of Nutella® and coffee to kick start your day on a sweet note! Topped with a Nutella® drizzled waffle
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
No brunch is complete without this delicious salted caramel iced coffee topped with fresh Belgian waffle and even more salted caramel drizzle
Mocha Iced Coffee
Don't be surprised if this decadent, chocolate twist on a iced coffee becomes your brunch favorite! Topped with chocolate-drizzled homemade waffles
Brunch
Pancakes
Short Stack of Buttermilks
Buttermilk pancakes, powdered sugar, and maple syrup
Fruity Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, banana, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Dulce De Leche Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with dulce de leche sauce, candied pecans, whipped cream, and strawberries
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, whipped cream, a half-chocolate chip cookie, and powdered sugar
Berry Sour Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with warm berry compote, whipped cream, sour cream drizzle, and powdered sugar
Nutella® Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana and strawberry, Nutella® drizzle, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Peanut Butter Cup Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes chocolate sauce, peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce, Reese's pieces, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry topping, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Banana Strawberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes, white chocolate, and raspberry sauce, topped with bananas, strawberries, white chocolate chips, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Strawberry Berry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes, white chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, topped with strawberry topping, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
S'mores Pre's Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with torched marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, Hershey's bar, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles
Fried OREO® Cheesecake Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes, fried OREO's, chocolate sauce, topped with a slice of NY cheesecake, whipped cream, OREO® crumbles, and powdered sugar
Tres Carnes Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes baked with ham, bacon, pork sausage, and melted Cheddar cheese sauce
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips, banana slices topped with whipped cream, Reese's pieces, and chocolate sauce
Honky Tonk Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes, peanut butter sauce, banana šlices, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and crushed
Show Stopper Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes, chocolate chips, peanut butter, and bananas topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Apple Crumble Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with apple cinnamon compote, candied pecans, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and brown sugar crumble
Chocolate Covered OREO® Pancake
Buttermilk pancakes, vanilla cream frosting, OREO® crumbles, topped with cookies and cream ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce
Brownie Sundae Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes, mini dark chocolate chips, topped with a warm brownie, salted walnuts, vanilla cream, chocolate, and caramel sauces
Salted Carl Pretzel Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped with salted caramel sauce, caramel popcorn, jumbo pretzel, Nutella® drizzle, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream
Insane Double Stack Rainbow Pancakes
Fluffy colorful rainbow buttermilk stack, warm maple syrup, powdered sugar, and butter. Served with chocolate chips, gummy bears, strawberry preserve, and whipped cream with rainbow sprinkles. Comes with a signature sugar factory rubber duckie for you to t
Eggs, Omelets
Farm Fresh Eggs Your Way
Two eggs any style served with home fries, applewood bacon, or country sausage
Sugar Factory Omelet
Three farm fresh eggs, diced baked ham, aged Cheddar, onions, peppers, and parsley served with home fries
Four Cheese Omelet
Melted mozzarella, aged Cheddar, provolone, brie, and fresh herbs served with home fries
Egg Whites and Spinach Omelet
Roasted onions, tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, and parsley served with home fries
Veggie Omelet
Three farm fresh eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, roasted mushrooms, sliced onions, diced tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, green onions, asparagus, and spinach served with home fries
Western Omelet
Three farm fresh eggs, diced ham, melted Swiss cheese, green and red peppers, and fresh herbs served with home fries
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Three farm fresh eggs, diced baked ham, Cheddar cheese, sliced onions, diced tomatoes, and fresh herbs served with home fries
Chilaquiles Verdes
Crispy corn tortillas tossed in salsa verde topped with queso fresco, red onions, poblano crema, and black refried beans (choice of protein eggs, chicken, steak)
Chilaquiles Rojos
Crispy corn tortillas tossed in our morita salsa topped with queso fresco, red onions, Oaxaca crema, and refried beans (choice of protein eggs, chicken, steak)
SF Breakfast Burrito
Scramble eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, shredded cheese, and salsa fresca served with refried beans
Chicken Mole Chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortillas, shredded chicken breast, tossed in mole sauce topped with toasted sesame seed, Oaxaca crema, and queso fresco
Steak and Eggs
Grilled skirt steak served with two farm fresh eggs cooked your way and served with home fries and butter toasted. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultr
Eggs Benedict & Sandwiches
Sugar Factory's Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs, hash browns, Canadian bacon, grilled asparagus, and hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Melted Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, and herb mayo served on a toasted French baguette
The Sugar Factory Club
Roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, pickles, provolone and Cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, avocado, vine-ripened tomatoes, and herb mayo on toasted artisan white bread
Steak Sandwich Melt
Seared thinly sliced steak with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Topped with melted provolone and Parmesan cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with signature fries
Waffles & French Toast
Classic Waffle
Warm waffle brushed with melted butter, garnished with fresh berries, and topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar
Banana Waffle
Caramel sauce, fresh sliced bananas, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Nutella® Waffle
Nutella® drizzle, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Fresh Fruit Waffle
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar
Peach Waffle
Cinnamon sugar peaches, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Dutch Apple Waffle
Apple cinnamon compote, walnuts, powdered sugar, caramel sauce, and whipped cream
Churro Waffle
Brown butter topping with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar
Ice Cream Waffle
Two scoops of your choice of ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Strawberries and Cream Waffle
Glazed strawberries, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar
OREO® Nutella® Waffle
Fried OREO® cookies topped with vanilla ice cream, OREO® crumbles, shredded coconut, and chocolate chips, drizzled with peanut butter, Nutella®, and powdered sugar
Fruity Pebbles Waffle
Topped with fruity pebbles cereal, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, white chocolate, and raspberry sauce
S'mores Nutella® Waffle
Smothered with Nutella® and torched marshmallow fluff. Topped with whipped cream, Hershey® bar pieces, graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar
Angels in Heaven Waffles
Warm waffle tower topped with fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle
Warm waffles stuffed with strawberries and delicious NY cheesecake, topped with strawberries, cheesecake pieces, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, anam cracker crumbles, and powdered sugar
Banana Split Waffle
Double stack waffle with giant scoops of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. Served with strawberries, caramelized bananas, and chocolate malt balls. Topped with chocolate, strawberry and caramel sauce, whipped cream, toasted walnuts, powdered su
Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple syrup
Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken and waffle tossed in our hot honey sauce served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple
Gracie's Strawberry Croissant French Toast
Fresh baked croissant topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Traditional French Toast
Thick sliced brioche. Served with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup
Reese's Pieces Churro French Toast
Our churro French toast is piled high and topped with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cups, Reese's ⓡ pieces, and whipped cream, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro French Toast
Our churro French toast piled high and topped with vanilla ice cream and cinnamon toast crunch cereal, whipped cream, and drizzled with white chocolate and caramel sauce
Banana Foster French Toast
Caramelized bananas, chocolate shaving, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
305 French Toast
Two fried eggs, ham slices, American and Swiss cheese, and dusted with powdered sugar
Churro French Toast
Brown sugar sauce topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar
Lorraine's Apple French Toast
Apple cinnamon compote, salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Bread Pudding French Toast
Caramelized pecans, whipped cream, salted caramel sauce, and powder sugar
Banana Cream French Toast
Topped with banana pudding, fresh banana slices, graham cracker crumble, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Nutella® Peanut Butter Crispy French Toast
Deep-fried crispy bread topped with fresh berries, whipped cream, and graham cracker, drizzled with peanut butter and Nutellaⓡ
Strawberry Shortcake French Toast
Cheesecake slices, strawberry slices, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Sugar Factory French Toast Monte Cristo
Sweet and savory classic French toast layered with country ham, roasted turkey, Swiss and provolone cheese, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with strawberry jelly, fresh berries, and home fries
Burgers
The All Natural Turkey Burger
Fresh turkey burger, melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, crispy onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Served on a toasted brioche bun
The Signature Sugar Factory Burger
Angus beef, melted Cheddar cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eg
The Big Cheesy
Angus beef topped with melted American cheese, creamy mac and cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal ori
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
Angus beef, blue cheese crumbles, crispy applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cookin
California Veggie Burger
Vegan patty served on a toasted brioche bun with melted provolone, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, and herb mayo
Waffle Breakfast Burger
Angus beef topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, country sausage, fried egg, hash brown, and sausage country gravy. Served on a classic waffle. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limi
Flaming Hot Cheetos® Burger
Angus beef topped with flaming hot cheetos®, crusted pepper Jack cheese, more melted pepper Jack, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle mayo. Served on a crushed flaming hot cheetos® toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to
Sides
Classic Shakes
Vanilla Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, served in a caramel-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, white chocolate curls, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Chocolate Classic Shake
Chocolate ice cream blended with melted chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate curls, chocolate sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Strawberry Classic Shake
Strawberry ice cream blended with strawberry sauce, topped with whipped cream, strawberry curls, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Wheat Trigo
Vanilla ice cream blended with honey snacks cereal and vanilla sauce, served in a condensed milk swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, honey puffed wheat, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Mango
Mango ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, served in a honey-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, mango pieces, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Horchata
Vanilla ice cream blends with a cinnamon vanilla sauce, served in a sweet condensed milk-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar drizzle, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Cookie Jar
Vanilla ice cream blended with OREO® cookie crumbles, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, and chocolate sauce topped with OREO® cookies, mini chocolate chips, whipped cream, drizzled with more caramel sauce, and a rainbow whirly pop
Nutella Banana Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with Nutella® and sliced bananas, served in a chocolate-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop
Butterfinger Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with Butterfingers®, served in a chocolate swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, crumbled Butterfingers® and a fun-sized Butterfinger® and a rainbow whirly pop
Insane Milkshakes
Giggle Snickers
Vanilla shake blended with caramel, peanuts, served in a chocolate caramel popcorn mug, topped with fried OREO's®, gummy worms, peanuts, chocolate and dulce de leche sauce, whipped cream and a snickers® bar
Cookie Monster
Cookies and cream ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, topped with whipped cream, a blue glazed donut, a chocolate chip cookie, a blue frosted cupcake with a birthday candle, and served in a chocolate covered mug with chocolate chip piece
Rainbow Brite
Vanilla ice cream served in a tie-dye mug topped with a rainbow unicorn pop, a vanilla rainbow cake, whipped cream, white chocolate sauce, and a birthday candle
Carnival Fried OREO®
Cookies n cream shake served in a chocolate OREO® cookie crumble mug, topped with silver dollar pancake stack, fried OREO's®, OREO® pieces, whipped cream, powdered sugar, a strawberry, and chocolate sauce drizzle
Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich Insane Milkshake
Vanilla shake served in a decorated vanilla sprinkle mug, topped with a waffle ice cream sandwich tower, a whirly lollipop, whipped cream, and caramel and white chocolate drizzle
Strawberry Cheesecake Insane Milkshake
Strawberry ice cream blended with NY cheesecake, served in a decorated vanilla pink curl mug, topped with a NY cheesecake slice, strawberry toppings, whipped cream, gummy strawberries, and drizzled strawberry sauce
Brownie Volcano Explosion Insane Milkshake
Chocolate shake served in a chocolate frosted mug, mini chocolate chips, topped with a chocolate frosted donut, a brownie ice cream bar, chocolate pocky cookies, whipped cream, and dark and white chocolate drizzle
Salted Caramel Cheesecake Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream blended with salted caramel sauce and chocolate chips, served in a chocolate-frosted mug with mini pretzels, topped with a NY cheesecake slice, vanilla cupcake, mini pretzels, whipped cream, and salted caramel drizzle
OREO® Madness Insane Milkshake
Cookies n cream shake served in a chocolate sprinkle mug, topped with an OREO® cupcake tower, whipped cream, Hershey's®, OREO® bar, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Mania
Vanilla ice cream blended with Reese's® pieces, served in a peanut butter mug, topped with a giant chocolate cake, peanut butter cups, Reese's®, whipped cream, and drizzled chocolate sauce
Maple Grand Slam Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream served in a white confetti mug, topped with silver dollar pancakes, mini waffles, crispy maple bacon, whipped cream, more confetti, and maple syrup drizzle
S'mores Brownie
Chocolate ice cream blended with toasted marshmallow syrup. Topped with an insane seven-layer S'more brownie tower, served on top of a chocolate-covered mug with Hershey® bar pieces, and dusted with graham cracker crumble and pieces
Iced Coffees
Cookies & Cream
Perfect combination of cookies and cream coffee and freshly baked Belgian waffle to level up your brunch
Nutella
Delicious mix of Nutella® and coffee to kick start your day on a sweet note! Topped with a Nutella® drizzled waffle
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
No brunch is complete without this delicious salted caramel iced coffee topped with fresh Belgian waffle and even more salted caramel drizzle
Mocha
Don't be surprised if this decadent, chocolate twist on a iced coffee becomes your brunch favorite! Topped with chocolate drizzled homemade waffle
Espresso Beverages
Cold Beverages
Natti Nattasha Mimosas
Natti Vice
Natti Natasha's spin on the delicious Miami Vice! Strawberry, piña colada, coconut rum, and Tasha sparkling Rose
Diosa
Sweet and bubbly! The perfect combination to pair berries, lemon, and Tasha sparkling rose!
Baby Love
Stunning mimosa! This combination of blue raspberry lemonade is sweet, crisp, and tasty! Feel the bubbles of Tasha sparkling rose with this tasty mimosa
Yummy Yummy Love
Take a sip of this mimosa and travel to the Caribbean! Guava, rum, and fresh lemonade topped with Tasha sparkling rose
Rom Pom Pom
Sweet and refreshing! This mimosa blends melon and pineapple perfectly with Tasha sparkling rose
Mimosa Flights
Pick any 3 mimosas
Mimosas
Brunch Punch
Breakfast punch meets mimosa in a perfect blend of pineapple and amaretto, making a delicious brunch cocktail!
Island Oasis
Take your tastebuds to the islands, after indulging in this banana and melon mimosa you'll want to head straight for the beach!
Sunset
This orange and pineapple fusion will hit the spot, a classic mimosa with a sugar factory twist!
Royal Raspberry
Feel like royalty while enjoying this perfect blend of raspberry and cranberry, a perfect morning cocktail!
Sparking Sunrise
Get lost in the sunrise with this pink peach dream, citrus flavors will fill your imagination!
Day Dreaming
Keep your dreams going when you send your tastebuds on a wild ride with this sweet-and-sour mimosa paradise. Enjoy raspberry and lemon flavors topped with sparkling champagne for this satisfying treat!
Champagne Mimosa
Choose one juice
Mimosa Flights
Pick any 3 mimosas