Sugar Factory - Jacksonville 4910 Big Island Drive
Jacksonville All Day Menu
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa
Roasted tomatillo, Morita salsa$10.00
- Basket of Signature Fries
Tossed with sea salt and parsley$11.00
- Guacamole
Cilantro, serrano, fresh lime, and chicharron chips$12.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served with side of chipotle dipping sauce$14.00
- Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken breast tenders served with classic ranch sauce$15.00
- Fried Macaroni and Cheese Pops
Breaded and deep-fried macaroni and cheese, served with creamy marinara basil sauce$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings
Tossed in buffalo sauce, and topped with green onions. Served with a side of celery sticks and ranch dressing$19.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, served with warm tortilla chips$19.00
- Wing Sampler Platter
12 wings, three flavors, four of each-lemon pepper, Cajun butter, and traditional buffalo. Topped with green onions and celery sticks. Served with ranch and honey mustard$27.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sugar Factory Rainbow Sliders
Our classic colorful sliders are served with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and the signature Sugar Factory sauce. Accompanied with a complimentary Sugar Factory duck!$27.00
- Sampler Platter
Beer Battered onion rings, crispy chicken tenders, buffalo wings, and mac and cheese pops. Served with Ranch and Chipotle Ranch.$30.00
Classic Shakes
- Vanilla Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, served in a caramel-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, white chocolate curls, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop$13.00
- Chocolate Classic Shake
Chocolate ice cream blended with melted chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate curls, chocolate sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop$13.00
- Strawberry Classic Shake
Strawberry ice cream blended with strawberry sauce, topped with whipped cream, strawberry curls, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop$13.00
- Wheat Trigo Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with honey snacks cereal and vanilla sauce, served in a condensed milk-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, honey puffed wheat, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop$13.00
- Mango Classic Shake
Mango ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, served in a honey-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, mango pieces, rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow whirly pop$13.00
- Horchata Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blend with a cinnamon vanilla sauce, served in a sweet condensed milk swirled mug, topped with whipped cream cinnamon sugar drizzle, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop$13.00
- Cookie Jar Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with OREO® cookie crumbles, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, and chocolate sauce topped with OREO® cookies, miní chocolate chips, whipped cream, drizzled with more caramel sauce, and a rainbow whirly pop$15.00
- Nutella Banana Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with Nutella® and sliced bananas, served in a chocolate-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop$15.00
- Butterfinger Classic Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with Butterfingers®, served in a chocolate swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, crumbled Butterfingers® and a fun-sized Butterfinger® and a rainbow whirly pop$15.00
Coffee
- The Carlos
Piping hot espresso, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder$8.50
- Mochaccino
Pure melted dark chocolate and a double shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream, crushed malt balls, and dark chocolate shavings$8.50
- Chocolate Cappuccino
Steamed milk chocolate and a double shot of espresso, topped with white chocolate shavings and served with mini chocolate chip cookies$10.00
- Sugar Factory Cappuccino
Steamed white chocolate milk, a double shot of espresso, and milk chocolate, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings$10.00
Dessert Menu
- New York Cheesecake
Topped with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Cake
Layers of chocolate devil's food cake, dark chocolate icing with bittersweet chocolate fudge sauce, chocolate curls, chocolate malt balls, and whipped cream$14.00
- Rainbow Cake
Layer's of colorful vanilla cake, white chocolate sauce, Skittles®, and whipped cream$14.00
- Oreo® Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched in between two OREO® stuffed chocolate chip cookies, topped with whipped cream, OREO® cookie crumble, and drizzled with chocolate sauce$19.00
- Cookie Skillet
Warm chocolate chip cookie stuffed with Nutella® and dusted with powdered sugar. A scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with rainbow white chocolate sauce sprinkled with M&M's® and duck candy confetti$20.00
- Fondue
Warm melted milk chocolate topped with toasted marshmallows. Served with strawberries, bananas, cheesecake bites, red velvet cake bites, brownie bites, and gummy bears$23.00
- Ice Cream Scoops
Fajitas
Grill & Entrees
- Brick Chicken
Pan-seared chicken breast seasoned with garlic and thyme served with crispy onions and lemon tomato herb sauce$27.00
- Skirt Steak Frites
Pan-seared with Parmesan fries. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodborne illness. Young children, the elderly,$33.00
- Pan Roasted Salmon
Topped with lemon tomato herb sauce$33.00
- Grilled Ribeye
12 oz. grilled Angus ribeye, topped with herb butter and charred lemon. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodbor$42.00
- Angus Filet
8 oz. center-cut Angus filet pan-seared and topped with herb butter. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodborne$49.00
- Roasted Twin Maine Lobster Tails
Whole Maine lobster tails served with lemon and melted butter$49.00
- Angus Filet & Maine Lobster Surf and Turf
8 oz Angus filet topped with herb butter and a roasted whole Maine lobster tail with lemon and melted butter. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or$79.00
Hot Chocolate
- S'mores Hot Chocolate
You'll feel like you're toasting marshmallows over a campfire when you take a sip of this delicious s'mores, hot chocolate! Made with rich decadent milk chocolate and toasted marshmallows and then topped with homemade whipped cream, Hershey® chocolate piec$11.00
- Pink Unicorn Hot Chocolate
As unique as a unicorn and as pretty as a princess, you don't want to miss out on this fun flavorful pink hot chocolate! Made with rich pink white chocolate and topped with homemade whipped cream, colorful marshmallows, delicious pink and blue chocolate sa$11.00
- Classic Hot Chocolate
Sometimes the most simple things are the best! Enjoy our rich classic hot chocolate made from scratch with smooth rich milk chocolate and topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate curls$11.00
Iced Coffees
- Cookies & Cream Iced Coffee
Perfect combination of cookies and cream coffee and freshly baked Belgian waffle to level up your brunch$14.00
- Nutella Iced Coffee
Delicious mix of Nutella® and coffee to kick start your day on a sweet note! Topped with a Nutella® drizzled waffle$14.00
- Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
No brunch is complete without this delicious salted caramel iced coffee topped with fresh Belgian waffle and even more salted caramel drizzle$14.00
- Mocha Iced Coffee
Don't be surprised if this decadent, chocolate twist on a iced coffee becomes your brunch favorite! Topped with chocolate-drizzled homemade waffles$14.00
Insane Milkshakes
- Giggle Snickers Insane Milkshake
Vanilla shake blended with caramel and peanuts, served in a chocolate caramel popcorn mug, topped with fried OREO's®, gummy worms, peanuts, chocolate and dulce de leche sauce, whipped cream, and a Snickers® bar$19.00
- Cookie Monster Insane Milkshake
Cookies and cream ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, topped with whipped cream, a blue glazed donut, a chocolate chip cookie, a blue frosted cupcake with a birthday candle and served in a chocolate-covered mug with chocolate chip pieces$19.00
- Rainbow Brite Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream served in a tie-dye mug, topped with a rainbow unicorn pop, a vanilla rainbow cake, whipped cream, white chocolate sauce, and a birthday candle$19.00
- Carnival Fried OREO Insane Milkshake
Cookies n cream shake served in a chocolate OREO® cookie crumble mug, topped with silver dollar pancake stack, fried OREO's®, OREO® pieces, whipped cream, powdered sugar, a strawberry, and chocolate sauce drizzle$19.00
- Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich Insane Milkshake
Vanilla shake served in a decorated vanilla sprinkle mug, topped with a waffle ice cream sandwich tower, a whirly lollipop, whipped cream, and caramel and white chocolate drizzle$19.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake Insane Milkshake
Strawberry ice cream blended with NY cheesecake, served in a decorated vanilla pink curl mug, topped with a NY cheesecake slice, strawberry toppings, whipped cream, gummy strawberries, and drizzled strawberry sauce$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brownie Volcano Explosion Insane Milkshake
Chocolate shake served in a chocolate frosted mug, mini chocolate chips, topped with a chocolate frosted donut, a brownie ice cream bar, chocolate pocky cookies, whipped cream, and dark and white chocolate drizzle$19.00
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream blended with salted caramel sauce and chocolate chips, served in a chocolate-frosted mug with mini pretzels, topped with a NY cheesecake slice, vanilla cupcake, mini pretzels, whipped cream, and salted caramel drizzle$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- OREO® Madness Insane Milkshake
Cookies n cream shake served in a chocolate sprinkle mug, topped with an OREO® cupcake tower, whipped cream, Hershey's®, OREO® bar, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar$19.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Mania Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream blended with Reese's® pieces, served in a peanut butter mug, topped with a giant chocolate cake, peanut butter cups, Reese's®, whipped cream and drizzled chocolate sauce$19.00
- Maple Grand Slam Insane Milkshake
Vanilla ice cream served in a white confetti mug, topped with silver dollar pancakes, mini waffles, crispy maple bacon, whipped cream, more confetti, and maple syrup drizzle$20.00
- S'mores Brownie Insane Milkshake
Chocolate ice cream blended with toasted marshmallow syrup. Topped with an insane seven-layer s'more brownie tower, served on top of a chocolate-covered mug with Hershey® bar pieces, and dusted with graham cracker crumble and pieces$20.00
- Barbie Milkshake$19.00
Loaded Fries
- SF Loaded Fries
Melted cheese, bacon, green onion, and ranch drizzle$17.00
- Brooklyn Pizza Loaded Fries
Marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni$21.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Fries
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, bacon bits, super cheesy sauce, crispy onions, and green onions$21.00
- Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries
Super cheesy sauce, breaded buffalo chicken, ranch dressing, and red onions$21.00
- Cheeseburger Loaded Fries
Super cheesy sauce, ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, pickles, and drizzle with sugar factory sauce$21.00
Monster Burgers
- 24K Gold Burger
This 24k gold-covered signature factory monster burger is dripping in 24k gold leaf & served with freshly dusted golden French fries and a 24k golden milkshake. The 24k rich chocolate golden milkshake is blended with ferrero Rocher golden truffles and topp$150.00
- Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
8 oz. Angus beef, blue cheese crumbles, crispy applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly$21.00
- California Veggie Burger
Vegan patty served on a toasted brioche bun with melted provolone, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, and herb mayo$21.00
- Chipoys Ranch Burger$23.00
- Flaming Hot Cheetos® Burger
8 oz. Angus beef topped with flaming hot Cheetos®, crusted pepper Jack cheese, more melted pepper Jack, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle mayo. Served on a crushed flaming hot Cheetos® toasted brioche bun. This item can be cook$23.00
- South Beach Flair
8 oz. Angus beef topped with shrimp, pickles, plantains, applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, chipotle mayo, and chimichurri sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal or$26.00
- Super Cheesy Burger
Two double Angus beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with sugar factory sauce, pickles, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, and crispy onions. Topped with our super cheesy sauce table side$23.00
- Super Cheesy Smoky Bacon Burger
Two double Angus beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with applewood bacon, pickles, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Topped with bacon bits and our super cheesy sauce table side$26.00
- The All Natural Turkey Burger
8 oz fresh turkey burger, melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, crispy onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Served on a toasted brioche bun$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Big Cheesy
8 oz. Angus beef topped with melted American cheese, creamy mac & cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal$21.00
- The Signature Sugar Factory Burger
8 oz. Angus beef, melted Cheddar cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to be$20.00
- Waffle Breakfast Burger
8 oz. Angus beef topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, country sausage, FRIED egg, hash brown, and sausage country gravy. Served on a classic waffle. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but no$23.00
Old Fashioned Sundaes
- The Classic Sundae
Giant scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream covered with hot fudge and topped with sprinkles, whipped cream, and a gummy cherry on top!$19.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake Overload Sundae
Three scoops of strawberry ice cream with New York cheesecake chunks and strawberries topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and white chocolate strawberry shavings$20.00
- Cookie Jar Sundae
Giant scoops of cookies & cream topped with caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream, crushed OREO®, and homemade chocolate chip cookie chunks$21.00
- Chocolate Blackout Sundae
Giant scoops of chocolate ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate brownie chunks, and topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles with a gummy cherry on top!$21.00
- Banana Split Sundae
Giant scoops of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream with strawberries, caramelized bananas, and chocolate malt balls topped with hot fudge, strawberry and caramel sauce, whipped cream, toasted walnuts, and powdered sugar with a gummy cherry on top$21.00
Pastas
- Spaghetti Marinara
Homemade marinara with roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese$21.00
- Penne Alfredo
Roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese$21.00
- Chicken Penne Alfredo
Roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese$27.00
- Cajun Chicken Penne Alfredo
Spicy Alfredo sauce with roasted garlic, basil and Parmesan cheese$27.00
- Shrimp Penne Alfredo
Alfredo with roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese with fresh shrimp$30.00
- Spicy Penne Vodka
Serves 2. Calabrese pepper, tomato cream sauce, Parmesan cheese and burrata cheese, and Parmesan crostini$30.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Serves 2. Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and spaghetti pasta$35.00
- Spicy Chicken Penne Alla Vodka
Serves 2. Crispy chicken breast topped with vodka sauce melted mozzarella and burrata cheese, calabrese peppers, and tomato cream sauce$36.00
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla
Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, queso Blanco$16.00
- Pollo Quesadilla
Marinated chicken and cebollin$18.00
- Carne Asada Quesadilla
Steak, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro, and guacamole$21.00
- Birria Quesadilla
Savory braised beef, onions, cilantro, and chile de arbol salsa$22.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, shrimp$24.00
- Carnitas Quesadilla$21.00
Sandwiches
- Grilled Four Cheese Sandwich
Provolone, American, aged Cheddar, melted Swiss, on toasted sourdough bread. Griddled golden brown and served with a side of creamy marinara$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun with herb mayo, shredded romaine lettuce, and sliced tomato$18.00
- Grilled Ham and Four Cheese Sandwich
Ham, provolone, American, aged Cheddar, melted Swiss on toasted sourdough bread. Griddled golden brown and served with a side of creamy marinara$19.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Melted Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and herb mayo on a toasted French baguette. Served with signature fries$19.00
- The Sugar Factory Club
Roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, pickles, provolone, and Cheddar cheese with romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, vine-ripened tomatoes, and herb mayo on toasted artisan white bread. Served with signature fries$20.00
- Steak Sandwich Melt
Seared thinly sliced steak with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Topped with melted provolone and Parmesan cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with signature fries$21.00
Sides
- Creamed Spinach
Shallots & Parmesan$10.00
- House Salad
Romaine hearts, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, basil, and croutons. Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette$9.00
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Mashed Potatoes$10.00
- Roasted Cremini Mushrooms
Garlic, shallots, & thyme$10.00
- Saute Asparagus
Herb butter$11.00
- Saute Broccolini
Salted butter$10.00
- Signature Fries
Tossed with sea salt & parsley$9.00
Soups & Salads
- Tomato Bisque
Creamy tomato soup, basil, and Parmesan crostini$13.00
- Sugar Factory House Salad
Sugar factory house salad romaine hearts, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onions, basil, housemade croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette$15.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan cheese, housemade croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with a Parmesan crostini$15.00
- Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad
Shredded cabbage, julienne carrots, water chestnuts, green onions, mandarin orange, and basil. Toasted with sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, cilantro, and crispy wontons with ginger sesame dressing$21.00
- Pan Roasted Salmon Salad
Romaine hearts, avocado, mango, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, thinly sliced red onions, cilantro, basil, housemade croutons, and lemon herb vinaigrette$21.00
Stir Fry
- Sesame Chicken Stir Fry
A combination of thinly sliced chicken breast, green and red bell peppers, Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds$25.00
- Firecracker Shrimp Stir Fry
A combination of crispy spicy shrimp, green and red bell peppers, Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds$27.00
- Garlic Steak Stir Fry
A combination of thinly sliced steak, green and red bell peppers Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds$29.00
Tacos
- Veggie Tacos
Corn, cauliflower, mushrooms, cilantro, poblano sauce, and ancho spice pumpkin seed$16.00
- Gringo Tacos
Ground beef picadillo, rajas, crema agria, lettuce, and pico de gallo$17.00
- Pollo Enchilado Tacos
Marinated chicken, cilantro, avocado salsa, onions, and queso fresco$18.00
- Carnitas Tacos
Authentic carnitas, costra de que queso, cilantro, onions, and salsa michoacana$19.00
- Ensenada Fish Taco
Served crispy or grilled, pico de gallo, cabbage, and guajillo crema$20.00
- Carne Asada Tacos
Steak, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro, and guacamole$21.00
- Birria Tacos
Savory braised beef, cilantro, salsa roja, onions, Costra de queso, side of consome$22.00
Waffles
- Classic Waffle
Warm waffle brushed with melted butter, garnished with fresh berries and topped with whipped cream$15.00
- Fresh Mixed Berry Waffle
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries tossed with raspberry sauce and lemon zest. Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar$18.00
- S'mores Nutella® Waffle
Smothered with Nutella® and torched marshmallow fluff. Topped with whipped cream, Hershey® pieces, graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar$18.00
- Angels in Heaven Waffles
Warm waffle tower topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and chocolate sauce. Served with whipped cream$19.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle
Warm waffles stuffed with strawberries and delicious NY cheesecake. Topped with strawberries, whipped cream, and strawberry sauce$21.00
- Banana-Split Waffle
Double stack waffle with giant scoops of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. Served with strawberries, caramelized bananas, and chocolate malt balls. Topped with chocolate, strawberry and caramel sauce, whipped cream, toasted walnuts, powdered su$21.00
- Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple syrup$27.00
- Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken and waffle tossed in our hot honey sauce served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple syrup$29.00
Liquors
Whiskey
- Bulleit Bourbon$15.00
- Bulleit Rye$15.00
- Four Roses$12.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$12.00
- Jameson$13.00
- Stranahans$17.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Angels Envy$16.50
- Maker's Mark$16.00
- Crown Royal Apple$13.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$12.50
- Knob maple$12.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Buffalo Trac$16.00
- Old Granddad$12.00
- Dewars White$12.00
- Elijah Craig$16.00
Tequila
- 1800 Cristalino$20.00
- 818 Blanco$16.00
- 818 Repo$18.00
- Casa Mexico Blanco$16.00
- Casa Mexico Repo$18.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Repo$18.00
- Centanario Cristalino$20.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio Blanco$18.00
- Don Julio Repo$18.00
- Gran Caramino Anejo$25.00
- Gran Caramino Blanco$16.00
- Jose Cuervo Cristalino$18.00
- Patron Repo$18.00
- Teremana Blanco$20.00
- Teremana Repo$18.00
- Villa One Blanco$14.50
- Villa One Repo$18.00
- Patron Blanco$12.00
- Patron Repo$15.00
- Recuerdo JOV$12.00
- Recuerdo ABO$14.25
- Cincoro Repo$28.50
- Patron Anejo$20.00
Gin
Rum
Cognac
Celebration
Celebrations
- Scoop and Sparkler$5.00
- Scoop and Song$15.00
- Cake Fee$35.00
- Cake fee plus Dance$60.00
- Additional Sparkler$5.00
- World Famous Sugar Factory King Kong Sundae
Serves 12. 20 scoops of ice cream covered with hot fudge, caramel and strawberry sauces, caramelized banana, marshmallows, chocolate chip cookie chunks, a glazed donut, a vanilla cupcake, white chocolate strawberry, gummy bears, M&M's®, skittles®, OREO®, c$99.00
- 1/2 World Famous King Kong Sundae$60.00