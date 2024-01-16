Sugar Mamas Cookies & Confections
RETAIL
CoffeeMania Retail Bags
ADD-ONS
Dairy Options
Flavor Shots
Flavor Shots-Sugar Free
- Cherry SS$0.50
- Chocolate$0.50
- Coconut SS$0.50
- Cotton Candy SS$0.50
- Dragon Fruit ACAI SS$0.50
- French Toast SS$0.50
- Hibiscus Passion Fruit SS$0.50
- Iced Cinnamon Roll SS$0.50
- Lemon Elderflower SS$0.50
- Mermaid SS$0.50
- Peach SS$0.50
- Peanut Butter$0.50
- Peanut Butter Cup SS$0.50
- Raspberry$0.50
- Unicorn SS$0.50
- Vanilla$0.50
- Vanilla Almond SS$0.50
Toppings
Sugar Mamas Cookies & Confections Location and Ordering Hours
(315) 604-2554
Closed