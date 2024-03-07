Sugar Moon Boba
swirls + slushes
- peaches + cream swirl$6.50
peach slush, yuzu, cheese foam
- matcha oreo swirl$6.50
oreo milk slush, matcha, brown sugar boba, matcha foam
- matcha watermelon slush$6.50
fresh watermelon slush, matcha foam
- choco pb banana swirl$6.50
banana smoothie, peanut butter, toffee crunch, dark choco foam
- strawberry swirl$6.50
strawberry slush, cheese foam, diced strawberries
- mango swirl$6.50
mango slush, cheese foam, diced mangoes
- grapefruit slush$6.50
grapefruit jasmine green tea slush
- taro swirl$6.50
taro slush, cheese foam (nut allergy)
- avo-berry$6.50
avocado slush, diced strawberries, cheese foam
- choco train$6.50
espresso, dark choco foam, milk slush, chocolate syrup
cloud teas
milk tea
- house milk tea$5.50
black tea, taro, house cashew milk
- black milk tea$5.50
black tea, milk
- oolong milk tea$5.50
oolong tea, milk
- starry night milk tea$5.50
cardamom and clove tea, blue spirulina, milk
- thai milk tea$5.50
thai tea, star anise, half n half
- matcha milk tea$5.50
matcha, whole milk
- jasmine green milk tea$5.50
jasmine green tea, milk
- brown sugar milk tea$6.15
jasmine green tea, brown sugar caramel, brown sugar boba
- sugar moon boba milk$6.50
house cashew milk, brown sugar caramel, brown sugar boba
- taro milk tea$5.50
jasmine green tea, cashew milk, fresh taro paste
- taro milk$5.50
fresh taro paste, cashew milk
- chai milk tea$5.50
house chai tea, milk
fruit tea
- fresh strawberry green tea$5.75
jasmine green tea, fresh strawberry puree
- fresh mango green tea$5.75
jasmine green tea, fresh mango puree
- orange blossom tea$5.75
jasmine green tea, fresh orange juice, orange blossom water
- fresh passion fruit tea$5.75
jasmine green tea, fresh squeezed orange juice, passion fruit jam
- fresh lemon tea$5.75
(choose one: jasmine green, oolong or black tea), fresh squeezed lemon juice
coffee
- boba latte$6.00
espresso, milk, boba
- dirty matcha latte$6.00
espresso, milk, matcha foam
- moon americano$6.00
espresso, cheese foam, toffee crunch
- caramel moon americano$6.00
espresso, caramel foam, toffee crunch
- caffe latte$5.00
espresso, milk
- dirty chai latte$6.00
espresso, milk, chai
- Classic americano$5.00
espresso, water
- affogato$7.00
espresso, milk IC, waffle chips
- matcha affogato$7.00
hot matcha, milk IC, waffle chips
- espresso$2.00
waffles+treats
- strawberry fields waffle$8.50Out of stock
waffle, house vanilla whipped cream, strawberries, nutella, powdered sugar
- nutty monkey waffle$8.50Out of stock
waffle, house vanilla whipped cream, banana, nutella, powdered sugar
- matcha oreo waffle$8.50Out of stock
waffle, matcha foam, crush oreos, strawberries, powdered sugar