Sugar Shane's Ponce
Food Menu
Cookies
Ace
Avalanche
Betty White
Our Golden (Oreos) version of Cookies N Cream (best seller)!
Chocolate Chip
Classic Chocolate Chip filled with chopped dark chocolate, dark chocolate discs, and semi sweet chips and finally topped with sea salt.
Cookies and Cream
**Now 5 OZ! Vanilla Base, White chocolate chips, oreos, Hersey's cookies n cream
Host
Lemon Cheese Cake
Momma’s Shortcake
Nana Puddin
We put a spin on our award winning “Chocolate Chip”. This cookie chills for 24 hours minimum, has a cinnamon base, white chocolate chips, and topped with a Snickerdoodle glaze!
S'mores
NY style base, milk chocolate chips, Graham's crackers pieces and stuffed with a Marshmallow fluff.
Muddy Buddy
Our version of Levain’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip! Contains Nuts
PBC
Fruity Pebbles
Base: Signature Cereal Base Add ins:processed Fruity Pebbles, , & white chocolate chips, in- house fruity pebble bars topping: melted white chocolate + fruity pebbles