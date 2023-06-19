Sugar Taco (Long Beach) Sugar Taco - Long Beach
To-Go Cutlery
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Al Pastor (seitan), roasted pineapple salsa.
Carne Asada Taco
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
Carnitas Taco
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carnitas (Jackfruit), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
Crispy Potato Taco
Corn tortilla filled with potatoes and cheddar and topped with our house made salsa, crema and cilantro.
Fish Taco
gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*
Pollo Taco
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.
Veggie Taco
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our seasonal veggies (onions, bell peppers, corn, Mexican squash), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
Ghost Taco
Our plant-based pollo diablo on top of a corn tortilla topped with habanero and ghost pepper salsa and marigolds (known as the flower of the dead) Caution: EXTREMELY SPICY! No modifications.
3 Taco Plate
3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.
Ten Taco Plate
Assorted proteins and toppings - chef's choice. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Carnitas Burrito
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carnitas (Jackfruit) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fish Burrito
A flour tortilla, battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans , chipotle crema and curtido.
Pollo Burrito
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Pollo (soy bean) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito
Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our seasonal veggies (onions, bell peppers, corn, Mexican squash) wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with our house made dairy free cheese, al pastor (seitan) and grilled up on the plancha.
Carne Asada Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with our house made dairy free cheese, carne asada (seitan) and grilled up on the plancha.
Carnitas Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with our house made dairy free cheese, carnitas (jackfruit) and grilled up on the plancha.
Pollo Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with our house made dairy free cheese, pollo (soy bean) and grilled up on the plancha.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with our nut & dairy free cheese and grilled to perfection.
Kid's Quesadilla
Nachos
Not yo' Nachos (Half)
Our personal sized nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac and pairing it with half-quesadilla.
Gordo Nachos (Full)
Our nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac.
Bowls/Fries
Protein Bowl
Our black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein in a bowl. All the goodness of the burrito, without the tortilla.
Veggie Bowl
Our black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and seasonal veggies in a bowl. All the goodness of the burrito, without the tortilla.
Fish Burrito Bowl
Battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, chipotle crema and curtido. All the goodness of a burrito without the tortilla.
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries covered in our queso, beans, plant based meat of your choice, salsa, chipotle crema, onion, crema and cilantro
Seasoned Fries
Queso Fries
Sides
Street Corn
Street corn, but less messy. Off the cob for your convenience. Corn mixed with our chipotle mayo and topped with salsa and cilantro.
Beans Side- 8oz
8 ounces
Rice Side- 8oz
8 ounces
Veggies- 8oz
8 ounces
Guac FULL + Chips
Guac HALF + Chips
Pico de Gallo - 8 oz
Chips and Red House Made Salsa - 8 oz
6 ounces
Chips and House Made Queso (nut & dairy free)
6 ounces
Side Chips
Side Corn Tortilla (3)
3 cooked tortillas
Dips and Sauces
Sweets
Kids Menu
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Warning - Please Read
These items do not include gluten. However, our kitchen is not gluten free. If you have a severe allergy, do not consume.
Carnitas Taco
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carnitas (Jackfruit), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.
Fish Taco
gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*
Loaded Fries - Carnitas
Loaded Fries - Pollo
Not Yo' Nachos-Carnitas
Not Yo' Nachos-Pollo
Pollo Taco
Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.