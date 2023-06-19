Sugar Taco (Long Beach) Sugar Taco - Long Beach

Popular Items

Churro Donut

$3.95
3 Taco Plate

$12.25

3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.

Street Corn

$5.45

Street corn, but less messy. Off the cob for your convenience. Corn mixed with our chipotle mayo and topped with salsa and cilantro.


Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Al Pastor (seitan), roasted pineapple salsa.

Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our carne asada (seitan), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carnitas (Jackfruit), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Crispy Potato Taco

$3.25

Corn tortilla filled with potatoes and cheddar and topped with our house made salsa, crema and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$3.65

gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*

Pollo Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our seasonal veggies (onions, bell peppers, corn, Mexican squash), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Ghost Taco

$6.66

Our plant-based pollo diablo on top of a corn tortilla topped with habanero and ghost pepper salsa and marigolds (known as the flower of the dead) Caution: EXTREMELY SPICY! No modifications.

3 Taco Plate

$12.25

3 tacos. Your choice of protein and toppings. COMES with beans and rice.

Ten Taco Plate

$32.95

Assorted proteins and toppings - chef's choice. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carne Asada (seitan) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Carnitas (Jackfruit) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fish Burrito

$11.95

A flour tortilla, battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans , chipotle crema and curtido.

Pollo Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our Pollo (soy bean) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$9.95

Our delicious black beans, rice, pico de gallo, red house salsa and our seasonal veggies (onions, bell peppers, corn, Mexican squash) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.95

A large flour tortilla filled with our house made dairy free cheese, al pastor (seitan) and grilled up on the plancha.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.95

A large flour tortilla filled with our house made dairy free cheese, carne asada (seitan) and grilled up on the plancha.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.95

A large flour tortilla filled with our house made dairy free cheese, carnitas (jackfruit) and grilled up on the plancha.

Pollo Quesadilla

$11.95

A large flour tortilla filled with our house made dairy free cheese, pollo (soy bean) and grilled up on the plancha.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour tortilla filled with our nut & dairy free cheese and grilled to perfection.

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.45

Nachos

Not yo' Nachos (Half)

$7.95

Our personal sized nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac and pairing it with half-quesadilla.

Gordo Nachos (Full)

$14.95

Our nachos. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, our housemade queso, pico de gallo and plant-based protein of your choice. We suggest adding guac.

Bowls/Fries

Protein Bowl

$9.95

Our black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein in a bowl. All the goodness of the burrito, without the tortilla.

Veggie Bowl

$9.95

Our black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and seasonal veggies in a bowl. All the goodness of the burrito, without the tortilla.

Fish Burrito Bowl

$11.95

Battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, chipotle crema and curtido. All the goodness of a burrito without the tortilla.

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Crispy fries covered in our queso, beans, plant based meat of your choice, salsa, chipotle crema, onion, crema and cilantro

Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Queso Fries

$5.45

Sides

Street Corn

$5.45

Street corn, but less messy. Off the cob for your convenience. Corn mixed with our chipotle mayo and topped with salsa and cilantro.

Beans Side- 8oz

$2.95

8 ounces

Rice Side- 8oz

$2.95

8 ounces

Veggies- 8oz

$4.95

8 ounces

$9.95

$5.95

$3.95

$3.25

6 ounces

$5.95

6 ounces

$2.95

$2.95

3 cooked tortillas

Dips and Sauces

$1.45

2 ounces

$1.95

$0.65

2 ounces

$1.95

$0.95

$1.45

$0.65

$1.45

$0.65

$1.45

2 ounce

Sweets

Churro Donut

$3.95

Kids Menu

$5.45

$5.45

$5.45

Crispy fries topped with our house-made queso.

$5.45

Black beans, rice and our house made cheese (dairy & nut free) wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Warning - Please Read

These items do not include gluten. However, our kitchen is not gluten free. If you have a severe allergy, do not consume.

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our Carnitas (Jackfruit), onions, cilantro, red house salsa and a lime wedge.

Fish Taco

$3.65

gluten free tortilla, with our tofu based breaded ''fish'' topped with chipotle crema, curtido and cilantro. *Tortilla may change color to blue/green from the curtido*

Loaded Fries - Carnitas

$9.95
Loaded Fries - Pollo

$9.95
Not Yo' Nachos-Carnitas

$7.95
Not Yo' Nachos-Pollo

$7.95
Pollo Taco

$3.25

Street style 5" corn tortilla top with our pollo (soy bean), salsa verde and pico de gallo.

$5.45

Drinks

$4.45+

Large comes in a reusable glass logo jar.

$4.45+

Large comes in a reusable glass logo jar.

$4.45+

$3.95

$3.75Out of stock

$3.75

$3.75

$3.75

$3.75

$3.75

$3.95

Comes in reusable glass jar.

Merchandise

Cutlery Kit

$12.95

Bamboo fork, knife and spoon. Stainless steel straw with cleaner. Comes in a carrying pack.

Sugar Taco Reusable Jar

$3.95
Jar String Bag

$20.00

Snack Station

$2.95

$3.25

$3.25

Dried Mango with chamoy and tajin.

Plant a Tree

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

$1.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

$5.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!

$10.00

Help us plant trees in honor of Earth Day. Sugar Taco will match your donations!