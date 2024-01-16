Sugar & Spice Cafe
Espresso
- Americano$3.75+
Classic and simple espresso. Perfect drink for those who enjoy the richness of espresso, but prefer a slightly lighter taste.
- Breve$5.75+
Richer and creamier texture due to the mixture of espresso and half and half.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.75+
Deliciously sweet layered combination of vanilla, milk, espresso, and caramel drizzle.
- Cappuccino$5.50+
Made with equal parts espresso, milk and milk foam creating an airy texture.
- Cold Brew$4.50+
Do you like the extra strong flavor of espresso, then our cold brew is for you. Served without dairy so be sure to add if you prefer.
- Latte$5.75+
Most popular drink option. Made with whole milk and espresso and your choice of add ins.
- Mocha$5.25+
Made for the chocolate lover. This is crafted with rich chocolate syrup, espresso and milk.
- Ristretto$1.00
Just want a shot of pick me up? This is a double shot of espresso straight in a cup for your enjoyment.
- Apple Crisp Macchiato$5.75+
Crisp refreshing blend of apple and brown sugar in this elevated macchiato.
- Sugar & Spice & Everything Nice$5.75+
Signature latter made with brown sugar cinnamon, vanilla, and topped with ground cinnamon. Delightfully sweet!
- Lavender Breeze$4.50+
Extra strong cold brew made with lavender and vanilla flavorings. This does not contain dairy so please add at checkout of you want it creamy.
- Pumpkin Pie Latte$5.75+
Warm, cozy pumpkin pie latter to fulfill all your fall needs.
- Eggnog Latte$6.50+
Rich and creamy, full eggnog latte. We don't cut your eggnog in half with milk, which means this is a rich and filling drink for your morning hustle.
- Grammas Pecan Pie Latte$5.75+
Just like the buttery pie your gramma used to make. This is made with butter pecan giving it the authentic taste of your grammas pie.
Non-Coffee
- Apple Cider$2.95+
Sweet and tangy cider made with apples and cinnamon. The perfect beverage to warm you up on cold mornings.
- Hot Chocolate$3.95+
Rich and creamy hot chocolate. Made with real chocolate syrup and steamed milk for extra richness.
- Steamer$3.95+
Just want a warm beverage without the caffeine?! Get a steamer with your choice of flavor add-ins.
- Club Soda$2.00
Served in a can or over ice.
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Pumpkin Chai$5.75+
- Chai$5.75+
- Toasted Cocoa$4.50+
- Apple Jacks Chai$5.75+
Lemonade
Blended
Sweet Tea
Energy Spritzer
- Energy Spritzer$5.75+
Plant-based Lotus Energy concentrate made with club soda and your choice of flavoring additions.
- Texoma Sunrise$5.75+
Get the energy without the coffee. Plant-Based Lotus Energy is made with club soda, almond, pomegranate, and orange juice. Fan favorite and refreshing!
- Emerald City$5.75+
Plant-based lotus energy concentrate made with club soda, green apple, kiwi and edible glitter.
- Orangesicle$5.75+
Plant-based energy concentrate made with club soda, orange, and cream. Making a creamy treat!
- Peaches & Cream$5.75+
- Strawberries & Cream$5.75+
Food
- Sausage Burrito$5.95Out of stock
Hearty breakfast burrito made with eggs, smoked potatoes, cheese and sausage.
- Bacon Burrito$5.95Out of stock
Hearty breakfast burrito made with eggs, smoked potatoes, cheese and bacon.
- Bearclaw$4.00
Delightfully airy almond bearclaw. It's exactly what you never knew you needed.
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Do you like ooey gooey cinnamon roll centers!? Then have a whole cinnamon roll like that. This is the perfect compliment to any espresso drink.