Sugarbush Snack Shack
Smash Burgers
- Old Fashioned$11.00+
One beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of side! Make it a double or a triple!
- Rancher$14.00+
One beef patty topped cheddar cheese, grilled jalapeño, crispy tabasco onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side! Make it a double or a triple!
- Mushroom Swiss$12.00+
One beef patty topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side! Make it a double or a triple!
- Eggs-cellent$13.00+
One beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, an over-easy egg and bacon. Served with your choice of side! Make it a double or a triple!
- Popper$13.00+
One beef patty served with bacon, sliced jalapeno, and cream cheese spread on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side! Make it a double or a triple!
The Rest
- Chicken Strips$12.00
Three chicken strips served with fries and two sauces of your choice!
- Fish & Chips$10.00+
Two pieces of tempura fried cod served with lemon, tartar sauce, and fries!
- Cod Tacos$9.00
Three tempura fried cod tacos topped with cilantro lime slaw and avocado crema. Served on corn tortillas!
- BLT$11.00
Classic BLT with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough. Your choice of side. Add avocado for $2!
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
American cheese served between two slices of sourdough with your choice of side. Add bacon for $3!
- Chicken Strip Wrap$9.00
Chicken strips with romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, and ranch inside a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side!
Extras
- Walking Bacon$1.50+
Walking Bacon is the best thing out there! A piece of bacon to snack on while you wait for your order
- Dipping Sauce$0.50
Any dipping sauce you would like to add to the side!
- Fries$3.00
- Onion Rings$3.00
- Side Salad$3.00
Spring mix and romaine lettuce topped with tomato, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, and shredded cheese. Add avocado for $2!
- Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Eggs Your Way$1.00+
One, two, or three eggs cooked your way!
- Hash Brown Patty$2.00
- Grilled Onions$1.00