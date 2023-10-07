Skip to Main content
Suite Nine 11050 Coloma Road
DRINKS
Pulled Pork Roll
SPECIALS
Coke
$2.50
Coke Diet
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Monster
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Orange Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice - Add
$1.50
Ginger Ale - Add
$1.00
Grapefruit
$1.00
Ginger Beer
$1.50
Monster Add
$1.50
Tonic - Add
$1.00
Tonic
$2.50
Bottled Water
$1.00
Pulled Pork Roll
BBQ Pulled Pork Pannini
$8.00
HalfJuicy 8 Inch - Italian Miliano
Sugar Skull Wild Bery Rum
$3.50
Tahoe Blue Vodka
$6.00
XO Rum
$4.50
Christian Bro's Brandy
$4.00
Spa Girl Peach Cocktail
$4.50
Bulleit Old Fashion Pre Mix
$6.00
Truly Strawberry Lemonade Vodka
$5.00
Ciroc Vodka
$6.00
Ciroc Mango
$6.00
Ciroc Peach
$6.00
Ciroc Red Berry
$6.00
Suite Nine 11050 Coloma Road Location and Ordering Hours
(916) 271-7815
11050 Coloma Road, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
