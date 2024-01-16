Sukhumvit 77
Food
Appetizers อาหารเรียกน้ำย่อย
- Spring Rolls (4) ปอเปี๊ยะ (4)$7.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with ground chicken, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, white onion, and glass noodles. Served with house sweet chili sauce.
- Spring Rolls - Vegetarian (4) ปอเปี๊ยะผัก (4)$6.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, celery, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and glass noodles. Served with house sweet chili sauce. กะหล่ำปลี ขึ้นฉ่าย แครอท เห็ด วุ้นเส้น
- Fresh Spring Rolls (2) ปอเปี๊ยะสด (2)$9.95
Chicken, shrimp, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, vermicelli noodles, and cilantro wrapped in rice paper. Served with house peanut sauce.
- Crab Cheese Rolls (8) ปูชีสโรล(8)$7.95
Miniature fried spring roll stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, and green onion. Served with house sweet chili sauce.
- Potstickers (6) เกี๊ยวซ่า(6)$7.95
Pork and vegetable dumplings. Served fried or steamed.
- Tod Maan - Thai Fish Cake (5) ทอดมันปลา(5)$8.95
White fish, green bean, kaffir lime leaf, basil, and Thai curry seasoning. Served with cucumber salad and house sweet chili sauce.
- Shrimp Cake (5) ทอดมันกุ้ง(5)$9.95
Fried shrimp and pork cake. Served with cucumber salad and house sweet chili sauce.
- Fried Tofu (5) เต้าหู้ทอด(5)$6.95
Crispy tofu topped with crumbled peanuts, house sweet chili sauce, and cilantro.
- Satay - Chicken Skewers (4) ไก่สะเต๊ะ(4)$11.95
Marinated and grilled chicken skewers. Served with cucumber salad and house peanut sauce.
- Moo Ping - Pork Skewers (4) หมูปิง(4)w$14.95
Marinated and grilled pork skewers with special house Thai chili sauce.
- Shumai Dumplings (6) ขนมจีบ(6)$8.95
Steamed dumplings filled with shrimp, pork, carrots, and water chestnuts. Topped with crispy garlic and cilantro. Served with special house black sauce.
- Edamame - ถั่วเเระ$6.95
Fresh edamame steamed and topped with sea salt.
- Garlic Pork Ribs ซี่โครงหมูกระเทียม$15.95
Thai marinated deep fried pork ribs. Served with sticky rice and special Thai chili sauce.
- Gai Tod - Lollipop Chicken Wings ปีกไก่ทอด$14.95
Frenched chicken wings, marinated and deep fried. Served with house sweet chili sauce.
- Thai Beef Jerky เนื้อแดดเดียว$11.95
Marinated and deep fried beef jerky. Served with sticky rice and special Thai chili sauce.
Salads สลัด
- Nam Tok น้ำตก$15.95
Marinated and grilled beef with, red onion, basil, cilantro, and lime. Tossed in roasted ground rice and lime. Served with sticky rice.
- Yum Nua ยำเนือ$16.95
Marinated grilled beef with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and green onion. Tossed in lime and cilantro.
- Laab ลาบ$15.95
Ground chicken or pork with onion, mint, cilantro, chilies, and roasted ground rice. Served on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and sticky rice.
- Yum Woon Sen ยำวุนเส้น$17.95
Glass noodles with ground pork, shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime.
- Nam Khao Tod แหนม$15.95
Crispy rice in Eastern Thai seasoning, mixed with red and green onion, cilantro, lime, peanuts, and chilies. Served with lettuce and bean sprouts. Choice of ground chicken, cured pork, or tofu.
- Som Tum - Papaya Salad ส้มตำ ไทยหรือลาว$14.95
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, peanut, and dried shrimp tossed in a spicy lime and tamarind sauce. Served with sticky rice. Thai or Lao style available.
- Soop Naw Mai - Bamboo Salad ซูปหนอไม้$15.95
Bamboo shoots, red onion, cilantro, mint, and roasted ground rice tossed in a spicy citrus sauce.
- Pla Goong - Shrimp Salad สลัดกุ้ง$18.95
Yum Goong - Fresh shrimp with lettuce, red onion, lemongrass, cilantro, lime, and chilies.
Curry แกง
- Red Curry แกงเผ็ด$14.95
Traditional: Bamboo, basil, and chilies. Served in a red curry sauce with coconut cream and choice of meat. OR House: Green beans, bell peppers, basil, and chilies. Served in a red curry sauce with coconut cream and choice of meat.
- Yellow Curry แกงเกะหรี่$14.95
Potato, carrot, white onion, and coconut cream with a choice of meat.
- Green Curry แกงเขียวหวาน$14.95
Traditional: Thai eggplant, basil, and chilies. Served in a green curry sauce with coconut cream and choice of meat. OR House: Green beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil and chilies. Served in a green curry sauce with coconut cream and choice of meat.
- Panang พะแนง$14.95
Traditional: Spicy roasted curry sauce with coconut cream and choice of meat. Topped with basil and lime leaf. OR House: Green beans in a spicy roasted curry sauce with coconut cream and choice of meat. Topped with basil and lime leaf.
- Masaman แกงมัสมั่น$15.95
Beef, potato, white onion, and cashews in a thick sweet and savory curry stew.
- Panang Duck เป็ดพะแนง$22.95
Crispy roasted duck in a spicy red curry sauce. Served with sautéed bell peppers and topped with basil and lime leaf.
Vegatarian/Gluten Friendly
Soups ซุป
- Tom Yum ต้มยำ$8.95
Chicken or shrimp in a spicy and sour broth with mushroom, tomato, onion, lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, lime.
- Tom Kha ต้มข่า$8.95
Chicken or shrimp in a sweet, spicy, and sour broth with mushroom, tomato, onion, lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, lime, and coconut milk
- Thai Rice Soup ซุปข้าว$7.95
Ground chicken and jasmine rice served in housemade stock flavored with garlic, ginger, green onion, and cilantro.
- Wonton Soup ซุปเกี๊ยว$6.95
Shrimp and pork wontons, bok choy, and green onion.
- Tofu and Vegetable ซุปผักเต้าหู้$5.95
Glass noodles, tofu, and fresh vegetables.
- Gow Lao - Beef Broth กัวลาว$8.95
Slices of beef and beef meatballs served with bean sprouts, green onion, and cilantro.
- Po Tak - Thai Seafood Soup โป็ะแตก$21.95
Shrimp, squid, and mussels in a spicy and sour broth with onion, mushroom, lemongrass, galangal, basil, cilantro, chilies, and lime.
Noodle Soups ก๋วยเตี๋ยว น้ำซุปหรือแห้ง
- Thai Noodle Soup ก๋วยเตี๋ยวน้ำ$14.95
Rice or egg noodles with a choice of beef or pork meatballs and sliced meat. Topped with bean sprouts, green onion, garlic oil, and cilantro.
- Tom Yum Noodle ก๋วยเตี๋ยวต้มยำ$14.95
Egg noodle, red barbecued pork, ground pork, and boiled egg served in a spicy sour broth. Topped with cilantro and green onion
- Boat Noodles ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเรือ$17.95
Thin rice noodles, beef meatballs, and sliced brisket served in a spicy and thick beef broth. Topped with bean sprouts, green onion, and cilantro. Served with crispy pork skin.
- Yen Ta Foo - Red Seafood Soup เยนตาฟู$19.95
Wide rice noodles in pink seafood broth with shrimp, sliced fish cake, ground pork, puffed tofu, and water spinach. Topped with wonton crisps, garlic oil, and chilies
- Duck Noodle Soup ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเป็ด$21.95
Wide rice noodles in a five spice and star anise broth. Served with sliced roasted duck and topped with bean sprouts, green onion, and cilantro.
Rice ข้าว
- Thai Fried Rice ข้าวผัด$13.95
Choice of meat, stir fried with rice, white onion, carrot, and egg in a Thai seasoning. Topped with green onion. Served with cucumber and lime wedge.
- Basil Fried Rice ข้าวผัดกะเพรา$13.95
Choice of meat, stir fried with rice, basil, white onion, and chilies in Thai seasoning.
- Train Fried Rice ข้าวผัดรถไฟ$15.95
Barbecued red pork stir fried with rice, Chinese broccoli, white onion, tomato, and egg in a savory Thai black sauce.
- Salty Fish Fried Rice ข้าวผัดปลาเค็ม$16.95
Salted white fish stir fried with rice, Chinese Broccoli, basil, white onion, and chilies in Thai seasoning.
- Crab Fried Rice ข้าวผัดปู$19.95
Fresh jumbo lump crab meat stir fried with rice, egg, and green onion. Topped with Cilantro and served with cucumber and lime.
Stir Fry Noodles ก๋วยเตี๋ยวผัด
- Paht Thai ผัดไทย$14.95
Choice of meat with thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, and egg. Wok fried in tamarind stir fry sauce. Topped with green onion.
- Paht See Ew ผัดซีอิ๊ว$14.95
Choice of meat with wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli, and egg. Wok fried in stir fry sauce.
- Paht Kee Mao - Drunken Noodles ผัดคีเหมา$14.95
Choice of meat with wide rice noodles, basil, chilies, bell peppers, white onion, and egg, wok fried in spicy stir fry sauce. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
- Paht Woon Sen ผัดวุนเซน$14.95
Choice of meat with glass noodles, carrots, celery, white onion, cabbage, black mushroom and egg. Wok fried in stir fry sauce. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
- Lad Na ลาดนา$15.95
Choice of meat with wide rice noodles and Chinese Broccoli served in a savory Thai gravy sauce.
Stir Fry ผัด
- Paht Kaprow ผัดกะเพรา$14.95
Choice of meat with basil, white onion, and chilies. Stir fried in a spicy house sauce. (Add crispy pork belly for $4.00)
- Paht King ผัดคิง$14.95
Choice of meat with bell pepper, ginger, mushroom, green onion, white onion, and chillies. Stir fried in spicy house sauce.
- Paht Prik King ผัดพริกคิง$14.95
Choice of meat with green bean, lime leaf, and basil. Stir fried in a spicy red curry seasoning.
- Moo Kratiem หมูกระเทียม$14.95
Crispy pork with garlic pepper sauce. Served with spicy fish sauce.
- Paht Moo Krob พัทหมูกรอบ$15.95
Crispy Pork belly with chinese broccoli and garlic stir fried in house stir fry sauce.
- Paht Vegetables ผัดผัก$12.95
Broccoli, bell peppers, carrot, cabbage, white onion, mushroom, and garlic stir fried in a house stir fry sauce. (Add choice of meat for $2.00)
- Paht Beef and Broccoli เนื้อผัดบรอกโคลี$14.95
Beef, broccoli, and garlic stir fried in house stir fry sauce.
- Paht Cashew ผัดเม็ดมะม่วงหิมพานต์$14.95
Choice of meat with bell pepper, carrot, white onion and roasted cashews stir fried in a spicy house stir fry sauce.
- Paht Eggplant ผัดมะเขือยาว$12.95
Eggplant, garlic, basil, and chilies. Stir fried in a savory soybean sauce.
- Paht Snow Pea ผัดสโนว์พี$12.95
Snow peas stir fried with garlic in house stir fry sauce. (Add choice of meat for $2.00)
House Specials อาหารพิเศษ
- Tiger Cry Steak เสือร้องไห้$26.95
New York Strip cooked to order and topped with green onion. Served with a spicy Tiger Cry spicy sauce and freshly steamed jasmine rice.
- Panang Grilled Salmon พะแนงแซลมอนย่าง$25.95
Grilled salmon cooked to order with stir fried mixed vegetables and topped with green onion. Served with spicy Thai curry sauce and freshly steamed jasmine rice.
- Three Flavor Fish - white fish ปลาสามรส$22.95
Pan fried white fish with stir fried mixed vegetables and topped with green onion. Served with our special 3 flavor umami sauce and freshly steamed jasmine rice. (Whole fish available at Market Price)
- Sukhumvit Grilled Chicken ไก่กรอบสุขุมวิท$15.95
Grilled garlic chicken in a savory sweet and spicy chili sauce topped with green onion and cilantro. Served with freshly steamed jasmine rice.
- Khao Mon Gai - Chicken Over Rice ข้าวมันไก่ ดั้งเดิมหรือกรอบ$16.95
Poached chicken served over a bed of garlic ginger rice and topped with cilantro. Served with cucumbers, a cup of chicken broth, and special in house made Thai soybean chili sauce.
- Sukhumvit Crispy Jumbo Shrimp กุ้งจัมโบ้กรุบกรอบสุขุมวิท$23.95
Prawns lightly fried on top of crispy thin rice noodles and mixed vegetables. Served with a choice of garlic pepper sauce or a savory tamarind sauce.
- Kao Soy ข้าวซอย$16.95
Rice noodles and choice of meat in a spicy Northern Thai yellow curry sauce. Topped with crispy noodles, red onion, cilantro, chilies, and lime wedge.
- Paht Cha ผัดฉ่า$24.95
Shrimp, white fish, squid, and mussels stir fried in a curry seasonings with fresh young peppercorn, finger root, basil, and lime leaf.
- Goong Ob Woonsen กุ้งออบว้นเล้น$19.95
Steamed glass noodles with shrimp, celery, garlic, ginger, green onion and cilantro in a savory Thai black sauce.
- Seafood Clay Pot หม้อดินทะเล$22.95
Shrimp, mussels, and squid stir fried with roasted curry sauce, bell pepper, white onion, basil and chilies.
Desserts ของหวาน
- Mango Sticky Rice ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง$9.95
Fresh sliced mango on a bed of sweet sticky rice topped with sweet and savory coconut cream sauce.
- Sticky Rice and Ice Cream ข้าวเหนียวไอศกรีม$7.95
Coconut ice cream topped with whip cream and crushed peanuts.
- Coconut Ice Cream ไอศกรีมมะพร้าว$6.95
Coconut ice cream topped with whip cream and crushed peanuts.
- Fried Banana กล้วยทอด$6.95
Sweet banana stuffed into a spring roll and topped with honey and black sesame seeds.
- Thai Custard คัสตาร์ดไทย$8.95
Steamed egg custard served on a bed of sweet sticky rice.
- Thai Roti โรตี$6.95
Pan fried roti bread topped with sweet condensed milk.
- Thai Bua Loy บัวลอย$8.95
House made tapioca balls with taro in a coconut milk sauce topped with sesame seeds.
- Thai Green Custard and Sweet Rolls คัสตาร์ดเขียวโรลหวาน$6.95
Thai pandan custard served with house sweet rolls
- Thai Taro Puffs (3) กะหรี่ปั๊บเผึอก (3)$9.95
In house made sweet taro, mashed and stuffed into a flaky puff pastry shell then baked until golden.
- Ruam Mitt ร่วมมิตร$7.95
Sweetened water chestnuts in a light coconut cream with mixed fruits such as ripe jackfruit, young coconut, taro, and in house made pandan tapioca. (Optional - topped with freshly shaved snow ice)
Drinks เครื่องดื่ม
Sides อาหารเสริม
Beverage
- Water
- Iced Tea (unsweet)$1.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Jasmine Tea$2.95
- Green Tea$2.95
- Thai Tea (iced)$6.95
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.95
- House Coffee$3.95
- Coke$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Coke Zero$2.95
- Dr. Pepper Zero$2.95
- Diet Sprite$2.95
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Thai Coffee Olang$7.95
- Thai Green Tea Latte$7.95
- Thai Longan$7.95
- Arnold Palmer 1/2 Tea 1/2 - Lemonade - 1 Refill Only$2.95