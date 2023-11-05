Sullivan Street Bakery - Chelsea 236 9th Ave
Food
Bread
- Stirato$4.50
Long baguette-shaped loaf with a light brown crust made with our natural starter.
- Pugliese
- Bacchetta
- Multigrani
Whole wheat sourdough loaf with 9 oats and grains! Delicious with jam!
- Community Loaf
White sourdough loaf coated with wheat bran. Delicious as is or topped with jam or butter.
- Sare
Whole wheat sourdough loaf; the tangiest of the bunch. Great for avocado toast!
- Sesamo
White sourdough loaf abundantly coated with sesame seeds. Perfect for sopping up stews or sauce!
- Brioche Panino$2.50
Naturally fermented roll enriched with eggs and butter and flavored with vanilla, honey and lemon zest italian style brioche. Feathery, airy structure, sweeter and lighter than most brioche. Excellent for sandwiches, burgers and french toast. Long shelf life.
- Santi
- Candela
White Sourdough, Chestnut Colored Crust; Slightly Sour, Caramel Aftertaste. 160g
- Ciabatta
Rectangular hand-shaped dough. Crisp exterior. Great for sandwiches!
- Disco Romana$6.00
Our signature focaccia shaped in a 10” circle. Topped with rosemary, sea salt and olive oil.
- Buca$2.30
- Cruccolo
- Strecci Naturale$4.25
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
- Strecci Oliva
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with green olives, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
- Strecci Pomodoro
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes and thyme, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
- ciabattone$9.40
- BAG FEE$0.15
- Whole Pizza Bianca$34.25
- Pane Brutto
- Filone$11.20
Brunch
Kitchen
Pastry
- Cornetti$4.00
The Italian version of a croissant! Ours has a sweet glaze along the outside that brings out the butteriness of the pastry’s layers.
- Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Classic chocolate croissant; made up of flaky buttery layers and filled with chocolate.
- almond croissant$5.25
- chocolate almond croissant$5.50
- Olive Oil Cake Slice$4.80
citrus scented with luscious texture and fruity olive oil
- Jam Bomboloni$4.50
Italian donut made from our fresh brioche dough. Fried to perfection and filled with Raspberry Jam.
- Chocolate Bomboloni$4.85
our signature Italian doughnut filled with chocolate pastry cream
- Cream Bomboloni$4.50
Italian donut made from our fresh brioche dough. Fried to perfection and filled with Vanilla Pastry Cream.
- Pane Scone$4.80
- Fruit Tart$9.85
Flaky crust, almond frangipane, and seasonal fruit.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
Crispy around the outside and chewy on the inside. Marbled with chocolate chunks.
- Gemmina$2.20
Shortbread cookies, jam and toasted coconut
- Yogurt Parfait$7.25
- Biscotti, 4 pieces$3.50
- Whole Olive Oil Cake$38.00
citrus scented with luscious texture and fruity olive oil
- Colpa Degno$4.00
flourless chewy chocolate brownie-like cookie loosely translated means “guilt worthy”
- Pizza Rustica$8.50
Sandwich
Add On/ ARANCINI
Pizza Slices/Whole
- Pomodoro Slice$4.25
Thin and crispy focaccia with homemade tomato sauce, olive oil and sea salt. (Vegan)
- Siciliano Slice$5.10
milled tomatoes, thing sliced onions, chili flakes, olive oil and sea salt over thin crisp crust.
- Funghi Slice$5.30
Thin crust pizza covered in a blend of mushrooms with onions and thyme.
- Patate Slice$5.30
Thin and crisp focaccia crust topped with potatoes, rosemary and olive oil (Vegan)
- Cavolfiore Slice$5.30
Thin and crispy focaccia with cauliflower, pecorino cheese, bread crumbs and red pepper flakes.
- Zucchini Slice$5.30
Thin and crispy focaccia with zucchini, gruyere and breadcrumbs!
- Pecorino Slice$5.00
pecorino toscano folded into pizza bianca dough
- Pizza Rustica$8.50
- arancini$3.00
- Whole Pomodoro Pizza$35.00
- Whole Siciliano Pizza$41.00
- Whole Funghi Pizza$41.00
- Whole Patate Pizza$41.00
- Whole Zucchini Pizza$41.00
- Whole Cavolfiore Pizza$41.00
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juices & Other
- Orange juice 10 oz$5.10
10 oz
- Orange juice - 16oz$8.00
16oz
- Lemonade - 10oz$4.80
10oz
- Lemonade - 16oz$6.25
16oz
- Lemonade - 24oz$8.00
24oz
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz$4.50
12oz
- Hot Chocolate - 16 oz$6.00
16oz
- Milk 10 oz$2.75
10oz
- Milk - 16oz$3.50
16oz
- Apple cider 10oz$5.10
- Arnold Palmer -16oz$7.00
- Arnold Palmer- 24oz$8.00
- Hot Apple cider 12 oz$5.75