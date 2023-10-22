Sullivan Street Bakery - Hell's Kitchen 533 W 47th Street
Food
Pastry
Crispy around the outside and chewy on the inside. Marbled with chocolate chunks.
flourless chewy chocolate brownie-like cookie loosely translated means “guilt worthy”
Shortbread cookies, jam and toasted coconut
The Italian version of a croissant! Ours has a sweet glaze along the outside that brings out the butteriness of the pastry’s layers.
Classic chocolate croissant; made up of flaky buttery layers and filled with chocolate.
our signature Italian doughnut filled with chocolate pastry cream
Italian donut made from our fresh brioche dough. Fried to perfection and filled with Vanilla Pastry Cream.
Italian donut made from our fresh brioche dough. Fried to perfection and filled with Raspberry Jam.
Flaky crust, almond frangipane, and seasonal fruit.
citrus scented with luscious texture and fruity olive oil
Cariccola filled with a Tiramisu creme
citrus scented with luscious texture and fruity olive oil
Sandwich
slow cooked egg, extra virgin olive oil, avocado, sea salt and chili
Italian-style brioche (sweet and airy), slow cooked egg, crispy pancetta
Levoni Mortadella with Pistachios
Chicken, bacon, romaine, red onions, mayo
pistachio studded italian mortadella, house-made mozzarella, sun-dried red peppers, arugula
Arugula, parsley-pesto, tomato, aioli
Egg, ricotta, gruyere, oven dried tomatoes, wrapped in flaky pastry
Prosciutto, mozzarella, olive oil, salt, pepper
Pizza/Strecci
Thin and crispy focaccia with cauliflower, pecorino cheese, bread crumbs and red pepper flakes.
Thin crust pizza covered in a blend of mushrooms with onions and thyme.
Thin and crisp focaccia crust topped with potatoes, rosemary and olive oil (Vegan)
Thin and crispy focaccia with homemade tomato sauce, olive oil and sea salt. (Vegan)
milled tomatoes, thing sliced onions, chili flakes, olive oil and sea salt over thin crisp crust.
Thin and crispy focaccia with zucchini, gruyere and breadcrumbs!
pecorino toscano folded into pizza bianca dough
Flour, water, sea salt, yeast, olive oil, rosemary. Classic roman-style flatbread is bubbly and porous with a delicate crust and silky crumb.
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with green olives, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes and thyme, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.
Delicious balance of salty with a kick. Fresh cauliflower, bread crumbs, pecorino cheese and red pepper flakes. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Earthy and delicious mushroom pizza with onions, oregano and thyme. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
A thin and crispy focaccia crust topped with potatoes, olive oil and rosemary **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Thin and crisp traditional pizza with home-made tomato sauce, olive oil and sea salt. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Delicious thin crust pie with fresh zucchini, gruyere and breadcrumbs! **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**
Bread
Naturally fermented roll enriched with eggs and butter and flavored with vanilla, honey and lemon zest italian style brioche. Feathery, airy structure, sweeter and lighter than most brioche. Excellent for sandwiches, burgers and french toast. Long shelf life.
White Sourdough, Chestnut Colored Crust; Slightly Sour, Caramel Aftertaste. 160g
White Sourdough, Chestnut Colored Crust; Slightly Sour, Caramel Aftertaste, Coated with Raw, Unshelled Sesame Seeds.
White, ciabatta means “slipper” in italian. The oblong, slipper shaped loaf has a malty, toasty, Wheaten flavor. Increased hydration creates a well-aerated crumb structure coated with a thin, crispy, golden crust.
Rectangular hand-shaped dough. Crisp exterior. Great for sandwiches!
White, ciabatta means “slipper” in italian. The oblong, slipper shaped loaf has a malty, toasty, Wheaten flavor. Increased hydration creates a well-aerated crumb structure coated with a thin, crispy, golden crust.
White sourdough loaf coated with wheat bran. Delicious as is or topped with jam or butter.
Our signature focaccia shaped in a 10” circle. Topped with rosemary, sea salt and olive oil.
White sourdough, mature fermentation, large, tube-shaped loaf, baked dark to very dark, generously coated with wheat bran; open irregular crumb structure and waxy-looking webbing. Nice dark crust with deep seductive, slightly tart caramel flavors and a buttery interior. Larger, darker cousin of the community
Whole wheat sourdough loaf with 9 oats and grains! Delicious with jam!
Sourdough with 40% whole wheat flour, with addition of 9 whole grains and seeds, a signature blend of grains and seeds combined with local whole wheat flour increases the nutrient level of this loaf to create a textured yet soft crumb and a nutty, earthy flavor
White sourdough loaf. Simple and perfect!
Whole wheat sourdough loaf; the tangiest of the bunch. Great for avocado toast!
White sourdough loaf abundantly coated with sesame seeds. Perfect for sopping up stews or sauce!
Long baguette-shaped loaf with a light brown crust made with our natural starter.
SPECIALS
Egg, ricotta, gruyere, oven dried tomatoes, wrapped in flaky pastry
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
12oz
16oz
12oz
16oz
8 oz
12oz
16oz
12oz
16oz
16oz
24oz
16oz
24oz
16oz
24oz