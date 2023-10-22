Food

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.25

Crispy around the outside and chewy on the inside. Marbled with chocolate chunks.

Colpa Degno
$4.00

flourless chewy chocolate brownie-like cookie loosely translated means “guilt worthy”

Gemmina
$2.20

Shortbread cookies, jam and toasted coconut

Cornetti
$4.00

The Italian version of a croissant! Ours has a sweet glaze along the outside that brings out the butteriness of the pastry’s layers.

Pain Au Chocolat
$4.50

Classic chocolate croissant; made up of flaky buttery layers and filled with chocolate.

Chocolate Bomboloni
$4.85

our signature Italian doughnut filled with chocolate pastry cream

Cream Bomboloni
$4.50

Italian donut made from our fresh brioche dough. Fried to perfection and filled with Vanilla Pastry Cream.

Jam Bomboloni
$4.50

Italian donut made from our fresh brioche dough. Fried to perfection and filled with Raspberry Jam.

Special bomboloni
$4.50
Pane Scone
$4.80
Focaccia Florentina
$4.80
Fruit Tart
$9.85

Flaky crust, almond frangipane, and seasonal fruit.

Olive Oil Cake Slice
$4.80

citrus scented with luscious texture and fruity olive oil

Tiramisu Maritozzi
$5.80

Cariccola filled with a Tiramisu creme

Brioche w/ sugar
$3.20
Yogurt Parfait
$7.25
Biscotti, 4 pieces
$3.50
Whole Olive Oil Cake
$38.00

citrus scented with luscious texture and fruity olive oil

Sandwich

Avocado Egg Sandwich
$8.50

slow cooked egg, extra virgin olive oil, avocado, sea salt and chili

Uovo Brioche
$8.50

Italian-style brioche (sweet and airy), slow cooked egg, crispy pancetta

Caricola con Mortadella
$6.50

Levoni Mortadella with Pistachios

Prosciutto Cotto e Focaccia
$12.30
Chicken Sandwich
$10.95

Chicken, bacon, romaine, red onions, mayo

Mortadella 22
$10.25

pistachio studded italian mortadella, house-made mozzarella, sun-dried red peppers, arugula

Roast beef Sandwich
$12.30

Arugula, parsley-pesto, tomato, aioli

1 Arancino
$3.00
speck
$11.00
Pizza Rustica - Slice
$8.50

Egg, ricotta, gruyere, oven dried tomatoes, wrapped in flaky pastry

Prosciutto and mozzarella
$10.50

Prosciutto, mozzarella, olive oil, salt, pepper

Caponata
$9.50
Romanesco
$11.00

Pizza/Strecci

Cavolfiore Slice
$5.30

Thin and crispy focaccia with cauliflower, pecorino cheese, bread crumbs and red pepper flakes.

Funghi Slice
$5.30Out of stock

Thin crust pizza covered in a blend of mushrooms with onions and thyme.

Patate Slice
$5.30

Thin and crisp focaccia crust topped with potatoes, rosemary and olive oil (Vegan)

Pomodoro Slice
$4.25Out of stock

Thin and crispy focaccia with homemade tomato sauce, olive oil and sea salt. (Vegan)

Siciliano
$5.10

milled tomatoes, thing sliced onions, chili flakes, olive oil and sea salt over thin crisp crust.

Zucchini Slice
$5.30

Thin and crispy focaccia with zucchini, gruyere and breadcrumbs!

Pecorino Slice
$5.00

pecorino toscano folded into pizza bianca dough

Pizza Bianca Slice
$3.25

Flour, water, sea salt, yeast, olive oil, rosemary. Classic roman-style flatbread is bubbly and porous with a delicate crust and silky crumb.

Schiacciata di Uva
$5.50
Strecci Naturale
$4.25

Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.

Strecci Oliva
$9.10

Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with green olives, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.

Strecci Oliva - Half Loaf
$4.85

Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with green olives, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.

Strecci Pomodoro
$9.10

Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes and thyme, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.

Strecci Pomodoro - Half Loaf
$4.85

Made with pizza bianca dough coated with olive oil, topped with cherry tomatoes and thyme, these soft 18” loaves can be split for sandwiches or cut for table bread.

Whole Cavolfiore Pizza
$41.00

Delicious balance of salty with a kick. Fresh cauliflower, bread crumbs, pecorino cheese and red pepper flakes. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**

Whole Funghi Pizza
$41.00

Earthy and delicious mushroom pizza with onions, oregano and thyme. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**

Whole Patate Pizza
$41.00

A thin and crispy focaccia crust topped with potatoes, olive oil and rosemary **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**

Whole Pecorino
$40.00

pecorino toscano folded into pizza bianca dough

Whole Pomodoro Pizza
$35.00

Thin and crisp traditional pizza with home-made tomato sauce, olive oil and sea salt. **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**

Whole Siciliano Pizza
$38.00

milled tomatoes, thing sliced onions, chili flakes, olive oil and sea salt over thin crisp crust.

Whole Zucchini Pizza
$41.00

Delicious thin crust pie with fresh zucchini, gruyere and breadcrumbs! **PLEASE ALLOW FOR AN ADDITIONAL 40 MINUTES TO PREP AND BAKE**

Bianca Whole (6 foot)
$34.25

Bread

Bacchetta plain
$2.80
Bacchetta Sesamo
$3.00
Brioche Panino
$2.50

Naturally fermented roll enriched with eggs and butter and flavored with vanilla, honey and lemon zest italian style brioche. Feathery, airy structure, sweeter and lighter than most brioche. Excellent for sandwiches, burgers and french toast. Long shelf life.

Candela
$2.70

White Sourdough, Chestnut Colored Crust; Slightly Sour, Caramel Aftertaste. 160g

Candela Sesamo
$2.90

White Sourdough, Chestnut Colored Crust; Slightly Sour, Caramel Aftertaste, Coated with Raw, Unshelled Sesame Seeds.

Ciabattone
$9.40

White, ciabatta means “slipper” in italian. The oblong, slipper shaped loaf has a malty, toasty, Wheaten flavor. Increased hydration creates a well-aerated crumb structure coated with a thin, crispy, golden crust.

Grande Ciabatta
$5.30

Rectangular hand-shaped dough. Crisp exterior. Great for sandwiches!

Media Ciabatta
$3.20

White, ciabatta means “slipper” in italian. The oblong, slipper shaped loaf has a malty, toasty, Wheaten flavor. Increased hydration creates a well-aerated crumb structure coated with a thin, crispy, golden crust.

Picola Ciabatta
$2.20

White, ciabatta means “slipper” in italian. The oblong, slipper shaped loaf has a malty, toasty, Wheaten flavor. Increased hydration creates a well-aerated crumb structure coated with a thin, crispy, golden crust.

Community Loaf
$8.60

White sourdough loaf coated with wheat bran. Delicious as is or topped with jam or butter.

Community Loaf - Half Loaf
$5.00

White sourdough loaf coated with wheat bran. Delicious as is or topped with jam or butter.

Cruccolo Pugliese
$1.30
Cruccolo Sesamo
$1.50
Cruccolo Santi
$2.00
Truccio Santi
$6.00
Disco Romana
$6.00

Our signature focaccia shaped in a 10” circle. Topped with rosemary, sea salt and olive oil.

Filone
$11.20

White sourdough, mature fermentation, large, tube-shaped loaf, baked dark to very dark, generously coated with wheat bran; open irregular crumb structure and waxy-looking webbing. Nice dark crust with deep seductive, slightly tart caramel flavors and a buttery interior. Larger, darker cousin of the community

Filone - Half Loaf
$6.20

White sourdough, mature fermentation, large, tube-shaped loaf, baked dark to very dark, generously coated with wheat bran; open irregular crumb structure and waxy-looking webbing. Nice dark crust with deep seductive, slightly tart caramel flavors and a buttery interior. Larger, darker cousin of the community

Multigrani
$9.60

Whole wheat sourdough loaf with 9 oats and grains! Delicious with jam!

Multigrani - Half Loaf
$6.00

Sourdough with 40% whole wheat flour, with addition of 9 whole grains and seeds, a signature blend of grains and seeds combined with local whole wheat flour increases the nutrient level of this loaf to create a textured yet soft crumb and a nutty, earthy flavor

Pane Pugliese
$7.10

White sourdough loaf. Simple and perfect!

Pane Pugliese - Half Loaf
$4.00

White sourdough loaf. Simple and perfect!

Sare
$9.40

Whole wheat sourdough loaf; the tangiest of the bunch. Great for avocado toast!

Sare - Half Loaf
$5.30

Whole wheat sourdough loaf; the tangiest of the bunch. Great for avocado toast!

Sesamo Loaf
$9.10

White sourdough loaf abundantly coated with sesame seeds. Perfect for sopping up stews or sauce!

Sesamo Loaf - Half Loaf
$5.10

White sourdough loaf abundantly coated with sesame seeds. Perfect for sopping up stews or sauce!

Stirato
$4.50

Long baguette-shaped loaf with a light brown crust made with our natural starter.

WHOLE Rosemary Focaccia
$18.50

SPECIALS

Arancini (2pc)
$6.00
Burrata
$9.00
Cotto e Gruyere
$7.00
Crostata Whole
$30.00
Disco Romano Pomodorini
$5.00
Eggplant parmigiana
$15.00
Frittata HK
$10.20
Melanzana
$10.50
Mesclun
$11.95
Pasta Salad
$12.00
Pizza Rustica - Slice
$8.50

Egg, ricotta, gruyere, oven dried tomatoes, wrapped in flaky pastry

Pizzini
$6.00
Quiche
$7.00
Soup
$10.00
Zucca Friti
$9.00

Drinks

Coffee & Tea

Americano
$4.25

12oz

Americano - Large
$4.75

16oz

Drip
$3.25

12oz

Drip - Large
$4.00

16oz

Cafe Au Lait
$3.75
Espresso
$3.75
Macchiato
$4.50
Cortado
$4.75
Cappuccino
$5.00

8 oz

Flat White
$5.00
Latte
$5.25

12oz

Latte - Large
$6.50

16oz

Mocha
$6.25
Mocha - Large
$8.25
Chai Latte
$5.25

12oz

Chai Latte - Large
$7.00

16oz

Dirty Chai
$6.75
Dirty Chai - Large
$8.50
Hot Tea
$3.75
Cold Brew
$5.75

16oz

Cold Brew - Large
$7.75

24oz

Iced Tea
$4.00

16oz

Iced Tea - Large
$5.50

24oz

Arnold Palmer
$6.50

16oz

Arnold Palmer - Large
$7.50

24oz

Bottled Beverage

Aqua Panna
$4.25
Green Juice
$6.50
Italian soda
$6.20

Regular

Lg Mountain Valley
$6.00
San Pellegrino
$4.25

NA Bev

Hot Chocolate
$4.50

12oz

Hot Chocolate - Large
$6.00

16oz

Milk
$2.75

10oz

Milk - Large
$3.50

16oz

Apple cider
$5.10
Hot Apple cider
$5.75
Hot Cider
$5.25
Lemonade - Small
$4.80

10oz

Lemonade - Med
$6.25

16oz

Lemonade - Large
$8.00

24oz

Orange juice
$5.10

10 oz

Orange juice - Large
$8.00

16oz

Watermelon Juice
$5.30

Retail

Merch

BREAD BAG
$1.00
My Bread Book
$30.00
My Pizza Book
$30.00
SSB Cookbook
$35.00
SSB Hat
$24.00
SSB Hoodie
$65.00
SSB T Shirt
$32.00
Walking Manhattan Sideways
$28.00
Centonze Olive Oil
$28.00

Packaged

Biscotti
$12.00
Carta di Musica
$9.00
Panettone
$58.00
Colomba
$44.00
Granola
$12.00
Great Circle Coffee Beans
$16.50
Great Circle Decaf Coffee Beans
$17.50
centoze olive oil
$28.00
Ossi di Morti
$10.00
Pangratatto
$13.50
Panettone chocolate cherry
$62.00