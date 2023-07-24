Main Menu

Legendary

The Griswold*

$9.25

Turkey, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Provolone & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Parmesan Peppercorn

Nacho Maximus*

$9.25

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!

The Hulk*

$8.50

Turkey, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, & Italian Dressing

Ridgeline*

$9.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar & Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sprouts, & Mayo

El Camino*

$7.75

Ham, Egg, Jalapenos, & Pepper-Jack Cheese

Meat Chimney*

$8.50

Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Cheese

B-Rad's Best*

$8.50

Meatballs, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Banana Peppers, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

McSteamy*

$8.50

Roast Beef, Onion, American Cheese, Lettuce, & 1000 Island Dressing

Spike's Delight*

$9.25

Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Roast Beef, Swiss & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Hello Newman*

$9.50

Pastrami, Bacon, Horseradish, Onion, Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, & Tomatoes

Free Bird*

$8.00

Chicken Salad, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers, Colby Cheese, & Honey Mustard

Classics

Breakfast Bagel*

$6.75

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese

Mr. Burns*

$6.75

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese

Special K*

$7.25

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese

Fesler's Five*

$7.50

Ham, Egg, Onions, Green Peppers, & Muenster Cheese

Club Steamer*

$8.50

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, and Colby & Swiss Cheese

Pizza*

$6.25

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

Philly*

$8.50

Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, & Italian Dressing

Reedy Reuben*

$8.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island

Steamenstein*

$8.50

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, & Spicy Mustard

Original Italian*

$8.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Peppercorn, & Italian Dressing

Healthy(ish)

Sister's Sunrise*

$5.75

Egg & Cheddar Cheese

California Steamin'*

$8.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado

Smoked Salmon*

$10.50

Chive Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Onions, & Capers

Mr. "T"*

$8.00

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo

Neighborino*

$9.25

Turkey, Muenster, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Avocado, & Honey Mustard

The Pirate*

$8.25

Spinach Cream Cheese, Turkey, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Blondie*

$8.00

Veggie Cream Cheese, Turkey, Provolone, Sprouts, & Honey Mustard

The Partridge Family*

$7.75

Chicken Salad, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Vulcan*

$7.25

Hummus, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Sprouts

Green Vegas*

$7.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Sprouts, Avocado & Honey Mustard

Kid's Sandwiches

Kid's PB& J*

$4.50

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jelly

Mini Mr. T*

$4.50

Turkey & Provolone Cheese

Sydeny's Special*

$4.50

Ham & American Cheese

Kid's Pizza Sandwich*

$4.50

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

Basic and Build your Own

Build Your Own*

$8.25

Choice of Meat, Cheese/Spread, and 3 Veggies. Or add on even more!

Build Your Own Veggie*

$7.25

Choice of 2 spreads/cheese, up to 5 veggies, & sauces!

Bagel w/ Cheese*

$3.50

*Disclaimer - Sully's is a sandwich shop. Our bagels are made with a proprietary recipe that makes them perfect for our ingredients and steaming process. We HIGHLY recommend trying one of our world famous sandwiches. You won't regret it!!

Buttered Bagel*

$2.50

*Disclaimer - Sully's is a sandwich shop. Our bagels are made with a proprietary recipe that makes them perfect for our ingredients and steaming process. We HIGHLY recommend trying one of our world famous sandwiches. You won't regret it!!

Bagel w/ Spread*

$3.50

*Disclaimer - Sully's is a sandwich shop. Our bagels are made with a proprietary recipe that makes them perfect for our ingredients and steaming process. We HIGHLY recommend trying one of our world famous sandwiches. You won't regret it!!

Special Sandwiches

The Hungry Games

$9.75

Pastrami, Horseradish, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, 1000 Island, & Salt & Vinegar Chips

The Full Monte

$8.00

Cream Cheese, Ham, Egg, Swiss, Strawberry Jam

Sides/Combos

Combo In-store

Chip Combo

$2.95
Big Pickle Combo

$2.95
Banana Combo

$2.95

Cookie Combo

$2.95

Sides

Chips selection

$1.50
Cookie

$1.99
Big Pickle

$1.50

"The pickles slap!"

Banana

$1.25
Peanut Butter Fudge

$1.50Out of stock

Combo Online

Chip Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Chip and Drink

Banana Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Drink and a Banana

Cookie Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Beverage and a Chocolate Chip Cookie

Big Pickle Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Beverage and a Pickle

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverage

The best craft beers or some of your old favorites
Coffee

$2.75

Locally roasted coffee. Drip brewed.

Cold Brew

$3.79

Steeped for 24 hours and double filtered our cold brew coffee is a refreshing beverage to give you that extra step

Apple Juice

$2.50
Orange Juice

$2.50
Powerade

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

$1.50
Bottled Water

$2.25
Fountain Drink Selection

$2.25

Choice of Coca Cola products, Sweet Tea, & Un-Sweet Tea

Retail

Sully's Survival Kit

$49.95

$10 Gift Card, 12oz Coffee Bag, Travel Mug, Chips, Cookie, and Peanut Butter Fudge

Sully's Sticker

$1.00

Sully's T-Shirt

$20.00

Sully's Location T-shirt

$25.00

Sully's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Sully's Hoodie

$45.00

Sully's Trucker Hat

$20.00

Sully's Canvas Hat

$15.00

Sully's Beanie

$20.00

Sully’s Boom! Roasted

$12.95

Sully's Hot Mess Mug

$15.00

Sully's Hot Mess Thermos

$20.00

Sullys 3/4 Sleeve

$25.00

Catering

Boxes and Boxed Lunches

$65.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

$120.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

$300.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

$85.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

$160.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

$400.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

$250.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan), Assorted Chips, Cookies, and Tea

$550.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan), Assorted Chips, Cookies, and Tea

Sides

$7.99

16 Pickle Spears

Chips selection

$1.50

Desserts

$14.99

10 Freshly Made, Chocolate Chip Cookies

Beverages

Box of Coffee

$19.99
Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99
Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.99
Orange Juice

$2.50
Bottled Water

$2.25

