Summer Place 12900 Lake Ave. Unit 2
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Cornbread$8.00
Sweet tea butter
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Chili maple aioli, red onions, almond, mint
- Deviled Eggs$13.00
Caviar, chives
- Dry-Aged Clothesline Bacon$19.00
Ohio maple, crostini, kool-aid pickles
- Hummus$12.00
Za’atar, sumac, crispy chickpea, pita
- Lake Erie Smoked Fish Dip$14.00
Herbs, crostini, evoo
- Lamb Meatballs$19.00
Harissa tomato, labne, pistachio, dukkah spice, herbs
- Maryland Blue Crab Dip$24.00
Cream cheese, cheddar, old bay, pita chips
- Shishito Pepper Elote$13.00
Tajin aioli, pickled corn, cotija, cilantro
- Whipped Feta$14.00
Roasted seasonal vegetable, chili crunch, za’atar pita
Raw Bar
- Grilled Oysters$20.00
Lardo, apple cider mignonette, chives
- Oysters On The Half Shell$3.50
Rose mignonette, citrus, hot sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$19.00
Old bay, spicy cocktail sauce, citrus
- Tuna Tataki$24.00
Togarashi, wakame, cucumber, mango, coconut curry
- Add 1 Shrimp$3.80
- 6 Raw Oysters$21.00
- 12 Raw Oysters$42.00
- 6 Kumamoto Oysters$26.00
- 12 Kumamoto Oysters$52.00
- Sushi$26.00
Pasta
A La Carte
Entrees
- Airline Chicken$32.00
Corn velouté, asparagus, ‘nduja butter
- Bay Of Maine Salmon$34.00
Chorizo, black beans, tomato, pickled corn, verdant, cilantro
- Double-Cut Pork Chop$40.00
Potato salad, corn ribs, pineapple bbq
- Dukkah Cauliflower$26.00
Squash hummus, chimichurri, cilantro sweet drop peppers
- Fish Fry$36.00
- Gold Coast Burger$18.00
1/2 pound, cheddar, bacon date jam, mayo, pickled red onions, fries
- Great Lakes Walleye$36.00
Cucumber, kalamata olives, tomato couscous, feta, meyer lemon aioli
- Hanger Steak$44.00
Potatoes, bacon, sofrito, arugula, smoked bleu, shishito chimichurri
- Lamb T-Bone$49.00
Mint pea puree, carrots, mint, cabbage, raspberry coulis
- Market Fish$48.00
Fennel, artichoke, olive tapenade, miso tomato, almond, romesco
- Michael’s Favorite$42.00
Fire roasted kebobs, chicken, beef, herbs seasonal vegetables, beet tzatziki, pita
- Quinoa Cakes$29.00
Quinoa vegetable and kale cake, purple long grain rice, roasted red pepper
- Short Rib$39.00
Korean bbq, apple, radish, quick kimchi, scallion
Greens
- Beet Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, pickled beets, strawberry, feta, pistachio, raspberry vinaigrette
- Caesar$12.00
Free leafy greens, cornbread crumb, grana padano, crispy shallot
- Fattoush$14.00
Free leafy greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pepper, crispy pita, house dressing
- Wedge$12.00
Baby iceberg, maple bacon, egg, tacky tomato, yogurt ranch
- Seasonal Soup$10.00