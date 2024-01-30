SUMO EXPRESS HIBACHI SUSHI - UW NEW 5000 University Way Northeast Ste. G
Promotion
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.45
- Spring Rolls$6.45
- Pork Gyoza$6.45
Grilled dumplings
- Shao Mai$6.45
Vegetables mixed with shrimp covered in rice paper
- Takoyaki$7.45
Fried wheat flour ball inside with octopus
- Coconut Shrimp$7.45
Deep fried shrimp breaded in shredded coconut
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$8.45
Yellowtail jalapeno with chef special sauce
- Tuna Tataki$8.45
Seared tuna with chef speical sauce
- Chicken wings$7.45
- Chicken Karaage$6.45
SP Roll(Meal)
- Crunch$19.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado, rolled with crunch and eel sauce
- Dragon$19.95
BBQ eel and cucumber, topped with fresh avocado
- Fresh Mango$19.95
shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with fresh mango, mango sauce and crunch
- Jade$19.95
Avocado, cucumber and lettuce, topped with seaweed salad
- Jazz Roll$19.95
Fired crab meat cream cheese inside eel avocado on top with eel sauce
- New York$19.95
Tuna , salmon and avocado, topped with shrimp and chef special sauce
- Ninja$19.95
Deep fried salmon, tuna, avocado, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel, wasabi sauce
- Rainbow$19.95
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado and masago, over a California roll
- Rocky$19.95
Shrimp, spicy salmon, avocado, white tuna and crabmeat, topped with chef special sauce and masago
- Seahawk$19.95
Eel, shrimp and cucumber topped with masago, seared salmon and seaweed
- Seattle$19.95
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado inside topped with seaweed salad and yellowtail with chef special sauce
- Spicy Girl$19.95
Spicy tuna, spicy crabmeat, avocado, crunch inside toast salmon, with spicy mayo sauce, sweet chili sauce and siracha sauce on top
- Sumo$19.95
Soy paper wraped with white tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top
- Sweet Heart Roll$19.95
Spicy crab meat lobster salad avocado cream cheese wrap with pink soy heart style with creamy sauce
- TNT Scallop$19.95
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion
- Tropical Roll$19.95
Snow crab avocado inside salmon and shrimp on top with Tai sweet chili and mango sauce
- Tuna Lover Roll$19.95
Spicy tuna crunchy avocado inside pepper tuna on top with ponzu-eel sacue
- Walla Walla$19.95
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with avocado and crunch, spicy mayo eel sauce
- Yummy$19.95
Tuna and mango, topped with salmon, yellow tail and yum yum sauce
- Gold Point Roll$19.95
Shrimp tempura avocado inside spicy tuna crunchy with siracha sauce
Entrees (Meal)
- Japanese Fried Rice$19.95
- Japanese Yakisoba$19.95
- Sushi Deluxe$19.95
Chef's choiec 6pcs of sushi
- Sashimi Deluxe$19.95
Chef's choiec 8pcs of sashimi
- Salmon Deluxe$19.95
6pcs salmon roll with 2pcs salmon sushi and 3pcs salmon sashimi
- Curry Don$19.95
- Unagi Don$19.95
Steamed rice topped with grilled eel
- Teriyaki Don$19.95
- Katsu Don$19.95
- Gyudon$19.95
Bowl of rice topped with beef and onion and row yolk on it
- Love of Salmon Don$19.95
Steam rice topped with salmon sashimi
- Poke Don$19.95
Salmon,tuna, yellowtail,avocado with chef special sauce on top with seaweed salad and masago
- N13.Curry Udon（New） (Deep Copy)$19.95
Special Roll
- Walla Walla$13.95
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with avocado and crunch, spicy mayo eel sauce
- Ninja$13.95
Deep fried salmon, tuna, avocado, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel, wasabi sauce
- TNT Scallop$13.95
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion
- Tuna Lover Roll$13.95
Spicy tuna crunchy avocado inside pepper tuna on top with ponzu-eel sacue
- Sweet Heart Roll$13.95
Spicy crab meat lobster salad avocado cream cheese wrap with pink soy heart style with creamy sauce
- Sumo$13.95
Soy paper wraped with white tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top
- Rocky$13.95
Shrimp, spicy salmon, avocado, white tuna and crabmeat, topped with chef special sauce and masago
- Jade$13.95
Avocado, cucumber and lettuce, topped with seaweed salad
- Fresh Mango$13.95
Crabmeat and avocado, topped with fresh mango, mango sauce and crunch
- Tropical roll$13.95
Snow crab avocado inside salmon and shrimp on top with Tai sweet chili and mango sauce
- Rainbow$13.95
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado and masago, over a California roll
- Seattle$13.95
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado inside topped with seaweed salad and yellowtail with chef special sauce
- Jazz Roll$13.95
Fired crab meat cream cheese inside eel avocado on top with eel sauce
- Yummy$13.95
Tuna and mango, topped with salmon, yellow tail and yum yum sauce
- Seahawk$13.95
Eel, shrimp and cucumber topped with masago, seared salmon and seaweed
- Dragon$13.95
BBQ eel and cucumber, topped with fresh avocado
- Crunch$13.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado, rolled with crunch and eel sauce
- Spicy Girl$13.95
Spicy tuna, spicy crabmeat, avocado, crunch inside toast salmon, with spicy mayo sauce, sweet chili sauce and siracha sauce on top
- Gold Point Roll$13.95
Shrimp tempura avocado inside spicy tuna crunchy with siracha sauce、
- New York$13.95
Tuna , salmon and avocado, topped with shrimp and chef special sauce
Entrees
- Japanese Fried Rice$13.95
- Japanese Yakisoba$13.95
- Sushi Deluxe$13.95
Chef's choiec 6pcs of sushi
- Sashimi Deluxe$13.95
Chef's choiec 8pcs of sashimi
- Salmon Deluxe$13.95
6pcs salmon roll with 2pcs salmon sushi and 3pcs salmon sashimi
- Curry Don$13.95
- Unagi Don$13.95
Steamed rice topped with grilled eel
- Teriyaki Don$13.95
- Katsu Don$13.95
- Gyudon$13.95
Bowl of rice topped with beef and onion and row yolk on it
- Love of Salmon Don$13.95
Steam rice topped with salmon sashimi
- Poke Don$13.95
Salmon,tuna, yellowtail,avocado with chef special sauce on top with seaweed salad and masago
- N13.Curry Udon（New） (Deep Copy)$13.95
Bento Box
- Teriyaki Chicken Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
- Teriyaki Beef Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
- Teriyaki Shrimp Bento$15.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
- Unagi Bento$15.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
- Sashimi Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
- Sushi Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
- Katsu Chicken Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
- Katsu Pork Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
- Teriyaki Salmon Bento$15.95
Roll/Hand Roll
- Fried California(6PC)$7.45
Deep fried crabmeat and avocado topped with special sauce
- California$6.45
- Avocado$5.45
- Tuna$6.45
- Salmon$6.45
- Yellow Tail$6.45
- Spicy Tuna$7.45
- Spicy Salmon$7.45
- Spicy Yellow Tail$7.45
- Boston$6.45
Steamed shrimp, green lettuce and cucumber, topped with Japanese mayo
- Alaska$6.45
Salmon, avocado and cucumber
- Vegetarian$7.45
Pickled radish, lettuce, cucumber and avocado
- Shrimp Tempura$8.45
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, lettuce and crabmeat, topped with eel sauce and masago
- Eel Cucumber$7.45
- Mini Sumo(6pc)$7.45
Fried crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with scallions, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Tuna Avocado$7.45
- Salmon Avocado$7.45
- Snow crab roll$7.45
Snow crab crunchy avocado
- Spicy Crabmeat roll$7.45
Spicy crab meat with cucumber and crunchy