All Day Menu
Kitchen Appetizers
- Takoyaki
Recommended. Deep-fried wheat flour ball inside with octopus$7.95
- Chicken Wings
Recommended$7.95
- Pork Gyoza
Recommended. Grilled dumplings$6.95
- Spicy Edamame$6.95
- Fried Calamari
Recommended. Freshly cut calamari rings deep-fried with panko flour served with sweet chili sauce$8.95
- Chicken Karaage
Recommended. Japanese style fried chicken$6.95
- Edamame$5.95
- Harumaki
Deep-fried vegetables spring rolls$6.95
- Vegetable Gyoza
Grilled vegetables dumplings$6.95
- Coconut Shrimp
Deep-fried shrimp breaded in shredded coconut with sweet chili sauce$8.95
- Rock Shrimp
Recommended. Deep-fried shrimp in tempura flour, on top chef's special sauce$8.95
- Fried Oyster
Recommended. Deep-fried fresh oyster with panko flour with Japanese mayo$9.95
- Vegetable Tempura App
Vegetables lightly fried with tempura sauce. Recommended$8.95
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp and vegetable lightly fried with tempura sauce$9.95
- Crispy softshell crab App
Deep Fried Two Pieces Soft Crab In Tempura Flour, On Top Chef Special Sauce$15.95
Sushi Bar Appetizers
- Tuna Wrap Mango
Recommended. Contains raw items. Thin sliced of seared peppered tuna, wrapped around fresh mango and avocado with chef's special sauce and scallion on top$10.95
- Naruto
Recommended. Contains raw items. Cucumber rolled with crab meat, avocado, scallions and masago served with kimchi sauce$8.95
- Sumo Tako
Sumo tako 6 pieces sliced octopus with sliced lemon served over sliced cucumber with kimchi sauce$9.95
- Yellowtail Jalapeño
Contains raw items. 6 pieces sliced yellow tail with sliced jalapeño with sriracha and ponzu sauce$9.95
- Mango Blossom
Fresh mango, imitation crabmeat, cucumber, crunch, red tobiko, with chef's special sauce$11.95
- Sushi Appetizer
Recommended. Contains raw items. 5 pieces assorted sushi$10.95
- Sashimi Appetizer
Recommended. Contains raw items. 5 pieces assorted sashimi$10.95
- Tuna Tataki
Contains raw items. Thin slices of seared, peppered tuna spicy mayo and wasabi sauce and tartar sauce$9.95
- Spicy Tuna Jalapeño
Contains raw items. Deep-fried spicy tuna inside jalapeño with three kinds of special sauce$10.95
- Spicy Ahi Poke
Contains raw items. Chopped tuna mixed with avocado and sriracha sauce, scallion, sesame oil, soy sauce and masago$9.95
Kitchen Entree
- Vegetables Tempura Entree$15.95
- Shrimp Tempura Entree
Shrimp with vegetables lightly battered & deep-fried$18.95
- Seafood Tempura Entree
Recommended. Shrimp, scallop, crabmeat and vegetables$21.95
- Katsu Chicken
Deep-fried chicken with panko flour and katsu sauce$18.95
- Katsu Pork
Deep-fried pork with panko flour and katsu sauce$18.95
- Vegetable Yaki Soba$11.95
- Chicken Yaki Soba$12.95
- Salmon Yaki Soba$14.95
- Beef Yaki Soba$14.95
- Shrimp Yaki Soba$14.95
- Seafood Yaki Soba$16.95
- Chef's Yaki Soba$16.95
- Vegetables Fried Rice$11.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
- Salmon Fried Rice$14.95
- Beef Fried Rice$14.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
- Seafood Fried Rice$16.95
- Chef's Fried Rice$16.95
Sushi Entrees
- Rice Ball (3 Pieces)
Recommended. Contains raw items$15.95
- Unagi Don$22.95
- Maki Combo$19.95
- Chirashi Sushi
Contains raw items. 12 pieces assorted sashimi and sushi rice$22.95
- Sashimi Deluxe
Contains raw items. 16 pieces assorted sashimi$29.95
- Poke Bowl
Recommended. Contains raw items. Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and sesame seed with chef's special sauce on top seaweed salad and masago$20.95
- Spicy Combo
Contains raw items. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail$21.95
- Salmon Deluxe
Recommended. Contains raw items. 5 pieces salmon sashimi, 4 pieces salmon sushi, with salmon roll$23.95
- Sushi Deluxe
Contains raw items. 10 pieces assorted sushi with tuna roll$26.95
- Su Sa Combo
Contains raw items. 6 pieces sushi, 8 pieces sashimi, with tuna roll$31.95
- Sushi for 2
Contains raw items. 18 pieces of sushi with tuna roll and dragon roll$48.95
- Su & Sa for 2
Recommended. Contains raw items. 9 pieces of sushi, 15 pieces sashimi with shrimp tempura roll, and a house special roll$59.95
- Special Love Boat
Contains raw items. 16 pieces sashimi, 11 pieces sushi & spicy tuna, eel roll, shrimp tempura roll, salmon roll, and choice of any 2 chef's special roll$99.95
- ALL YOU CAN EAT$36.95
Chef's Special Roll
- Andy Roll
Contains raw items. Inside: spicy salmon, avocado, crabmeat and crunch. On top: scallop, yellowtail spicy mayo, eel sauce and black tobiko$15.50
- Angel Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura and mango. Top: cooked salmon mix with mayo, eel sauce, and crunch red tobiko$15.50
- Cowboy Roll
Recommended. Contains raw items. Spicy crabmeat, avocado, crunch topped with seared filet mignon & scallion, with eel sauce, spicy mayo & spicy sriracha sauce$15.50
- Crunch Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura and avocado rolled with crunch with eel sauce$12.50
- Dragon Roll
Recommended. BBQ eel & cucumber inside topped with fresh avocado and eel sauce$13.50
- Fresh Mango Roll
Recommended. Inside: crabmeat and avocado. On top: fresh mango and mango sauce with crunch$12.50
- Greatwall Roil
Contains raw items. Inside: crabmeat, avocado, and crunch. On top: toast, assorted fish, cream cheese sauce, eel sauce, and fish powder$15.50
- House Special Roll
Contains raw items. Tuna, salmon, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, BBQ eel, wrap soybean paper with eel sauce, spicy mayo and black tobiko on top$15.50
- Killer Shrimp Roll
Inside: avocado tempura shrimp. On top: avocado, shrimp, chef special sauce and red tobiko$14.50
- Las Vegas Roll
Recommended. Inside: tempura shrimp with avocado and cream cheese. On top: spicy Kari, cream cheese sauce and eel sauce$15.50
- Lion King Roll
Contains raw items. On top salmon and sour cream cheese sauce. Oven toasted with spicy mayo, eel sauce and bean sprouts$15.50
- Lobster Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura and avocado. Topped with lobster salad with spicy mayo eel sauce$15.50
- Love of the Sea Roll
Contains raw items. Inside: avocado, crabmeat and cream cheese. Top: yellowtail seaweed salad, spicy mayo eel sauce and crushed peanut$15.50
- Madison Roll
Recommended. Inside: jalapeño, cream cheese, and spicy crabmeat. On top shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, and sweet chili sauce$13.50
- Ninja Roll
Recommended. Contains raw items. Deep-fried salmon, white tuna, avocado, kaní, and cream cheese with special sauce, masago and scallion$15.50
- Pirate Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura and crabmeat topped with deep-fried scallop, black tobiko, and crunch mixed with chef special sauce$15.50
- Rainbow Roll
Contains raw items. Tuna, salmon, and white fish masago over a California roll$13.50
- Rocky Roll
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: spicy salmon, crab, white tuna, steamed shrimp deep-fried. Top: spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, and scallion$15.50
- Samurai Roll
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: smoked salmon, crab white fish and avocado cream cheese deep-fried. Top: spicy mayo and masago$15.50
- Seahawks Roll
Contains raw items. Inside: eel, steamed shrimp, cucumber, and red tobiko. On top: seared salmon with eel sauce and sriracha$15.50
- Spicy Girl Roll
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: spicy tuna, spicy crab meat, avocado, and crunch. On top: toasted salmon with spicy mayo sauce, sweet chili sauce and sriracha sauce$15.50
- Spider Man Roll
Contains raw items. Deep-fried soft-shell crab, and avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna and spicy mayo$15.50
- Summer Roll
Contains raw items. Sliced cucumber wrap and inside is salmon, yellowtail, and tuna. Along with masago, ponzu sauce and kimchi sauce$15.50
- Sumo Roll
Contains raw items. Lobster salad, spicy tuna, crab meat, green tobiko, avocado, cucumber, wrap white soy paper, and steamed shrimp with sriracha sauce$15.50
- The 151 Roll
Contains raw items. Inside: tempura white tuna, cream cheese, and crabmeat. On top salmon, spicy mayo, eel and cream cheese sauce. Fire with Bacardi 151$15.50
- TNT Scallop Roll
Recommended. Inside: spicy crabmeat, avocado, and cream cheese deep-fried on top grill scallop green onion, and masago with chef's special sauce$15.50
- Tokyo Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy crabmeat$13.50
- Volcano Roll
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado topped with crunch spicy tuna, spicy mayo & gold tobiko$15.50
- Walla Walla Roll
Recommended. Shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, cream cheese topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch$14.50
- Wenatchee Roll
Recommended. Contains raw items. Inside: spicy tuna & avocado topped with seared pepper, white tuna, spicy mayo,eel sauce & cilantro$15.50
- Sunkissed$14.95
- Ponyo$14.95
Sushi OR Sashimi
Roll or Hand Roll
- AAC Roll
Recommended. Avocado, asparagus, and cucumber$6.95
- Alaska Roll
Contains raw items. Salmon, avocado, and cucumber$8.95
- Avocado Roll$5.95
- Boston Roll
Contains raw items. Steamed shrimp, green lettuce, cucumber with mayo$7.95
- California Roll$7.95
- Cucumber Roll$5.95
- Deep Fried Cali R
Recommended. Inside spicy crabmeat, avocado, on top spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seed$8.95
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.95
- King Crab Avocado Roll$13.95
- Mini Sumo Roll
Recommended. Inside spicy crabmeat, cream cheese, on top scallions crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce$7.95
- Philadelphia Roll
Contains raw items. Smoked salmon cream cheese & avocado$7.95
- Peanut Avocado Roll$7.95
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.95
- Salmon Roll$6.95
- Salmon Skin Roll
Toasted salmon skin, cucumber and scallion$7.95
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
- Spicy Yellowtail$7.95
- Spider Roll$11.95
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.95
- Tuna Avocado Roll$7.95
- Tuna Roll$6.95
- Vegetarian Roll$9.95
- Yellowtail Roll$7.95
Hibachi Single KD
Hibachi Combo KD
- Chicken & Steak (D)$22.95
- Scallop & Shrimp (D)$26.95
- Chicken & Shrimp (D)$22.95
- Steak & Scallop (D)$26.95
- Filet & Shrimp (D)$28.95
- Chicken & Filet (D)$26.95
- Filet & Lobster (D)$35.95
- Chicken & Salmon (D)$22.95
- Steak & Shrimp (D)$23.95
- Chef's Special (D)$31.95
- Salmon & Shrimp (D)$23.95
- Seafood Deluxe (D)$39.95
- Sumo Deluxe (D)$42.95
- Salmon & Scallop (D)$26.95
- Salmon & Steak (D)$23.95
Side Order
- Steamed Rice$1.95
- Side Fried Rice$3.00
- Side Vegetables$6.95
- Side Noodle$5.95
- Side Chicken
Cooked with teriyaki sauce$9.95
- Side Shrimp$10.95
- Side Sukiyaki Steak
Contains raw items. Sliced New York steak cooked with scallion, onion cooked with teriyaki sauce$10.95
- Side Salmon
Cooked with teriyaki sauce$10.95
- Side NY Steak$10.95
- Side Filet Mignon$14.95
- Side Lobster Tail$19.95
- Side Scallop$14.95
- Steamed Rice
Salads
- Chicken Karaage Salad
Recommended. Japanese style fried chicken over green salad with chef's special dressing on top$9.95
- Avocado Salad
Recommended. Green salad topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds with chef's special dressing$6.95
- Seaweed Salad
Recommended$6.95
- Sumo Salad
Contains raw items. Green salad mixed with crab meat topped with sliced octopus, tuna, salmon and white fish with chef's special dressing$11.95
- Green Salad
Served with house ginger dressing$3.95
- Salmon Skin Salad$9.95
- Crab Meat Salad
Recommended. Imitation crabmeat with sliced cucumber and masago mixed with spicr or regular mayo$6.95
- Seared Tuna Salad$9.95