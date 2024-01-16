Sumo Japanese Steakhouse - Jonesboro 2801 Red Wolf Boulevard
Drinks Menu
Alcohol
- Absolut Vodka$7.50
- Amaretto$6.00
- Avion Silver Tequila$10.35
- Bacardi (House) Rum$7.25
- Bacardi Gold Rum$7.65
- Beefeater Gin$7.50
- Belvedere Vodka$10.25
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$9.10
- Bulleit Rye Whiskey$10.35
- Canadian Club Whiskey$8.50
- Captain Morgan Rum$7.50
- Chambord$9.75
- Chivas Regal Scotch$10.35
- Crown Apple$9.40
- Crown Royal$9.10
- Devil's River$10.35
- Dewar's White Label$11.00
- Fireball$7.85
- Grey Goose Vodka$10.35
- Hennessy V.S$8.50
- Jack Daniels Whiskey$8.75
- Jagermeister$10.35
- Jameson$10.35
- Jim Beam (House Whiskey)$7.50
- Jonnie Walker Black$10.35
- Jonnie Walker Red$10.35
- Jose Cuervo Gold$7.50
- Jose Cuervo Silver$7.50
- Ketel One Vodka$10.35
- Knob Creek Whiskey$10.35
- Makers Mark$10.35
- Malibu Coconut$9.10
- Patron Silver$10.35
- Sauza (House Tequila)$7.50
- Smirnoff (House Vodka)$7.50
- Tangueray (House Gin)$7.50
- Titos$10.35
- Tres Generaciones Anejos$10.35
- Woodford Reserve Whiskey$10.35
Beer
Margaritas / Sangria
Martinis
Non Alcoholic Drink
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Cherry Coke$2.99
- Club Soda$2.99
- Coke$2.99+
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99+
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.99+
- Dr. Pepper$2.99+
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99+
- Marble Soda$4.25
- Mello Yellow$2.99+
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.99+
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Sprite$2.99+
- Sweet Tea$2.99+
- Gallon of Tea$12.00
- Water
- Root Beer$2.99+
- Soda$3.50
Wine
Sake & Plum Wine
Full Menu
Soup & Salad
- Miso Soup$4.00
Miso broth with seaweed and tofu
- Garden Salad$4.00
Iceburg lettuce with cabbage and carrots topped with house ginger dressing
- Avocado Salad$7.50
Iceburg lettuce with cabbage and carrots topped with house ginger dressing and avocado
- Crabmeat Salad$8.50
Iceburg lettuce with cabbage and carrots topped with crabmeat
- Onion Soup$4.00
Onion broth with fried onions, green onions, and a mushroom slice
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Seaweed miced with spicy vinegar sauce
Appetizer Sushi
Appetizer Kitchen
- Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$6.25
Assorted veggies crispy batter fried
- Fried Calamari$8.50
Calamari deep fried in tempura batter
- Chicken Tempura Appetizer$9.25
2 pieces of chicken tempura and assorted tempura veggies
- Sumo Sampler$11.35
2 harumaki, 4 shrimp shumai, 2 shrimp tempura, and 4 crab rangoon
- Gyoza$7.00
Fried pork dumplings
- Edamame$6.00
Cooked green soybeans with salt
- Crab Rangoon$7.00
Mixture of cream cheese and crabmeat in crispy wonton wrapper
- Harumaki$6.00
Japanese spring roll (vegetarian)
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$10.25
Nigiri
- Tuna$7.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- White Tuna$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Super White Tuna$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Salmon$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Yellowtail$7.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Red Snapper$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Squid$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Flying Fish Roe$7.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Smoked Salmon$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Octopus$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Egg$5.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Shrimp$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Crab Stick$6.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Eel$7.25
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
Basic Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$8.25
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Avocado Roll$6.25
Avocado wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Boston Roll$7.25
Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and spicy mayo wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- California Roll$7.25
Crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko
- Cucumber Roll$6.25
Cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Ebi Shrimp$6.25
Boiled shrimp wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Eel Roll$8.25
Eel, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- Hollywood Roll$8.25
Crabmeat, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice topped with tobiko
- Kani Crab Stick$6.25
Crabstick wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Philly Roll$8.25
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- Salmon Roll$7.25
Salmon wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.25
Tempura fried shrimp and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed topped with eel sauce
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.25
Semi spicy salmon, crunchy flake, and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.25
Semi spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$8.25
Semi spicy yellowtail, crunchy flake, and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.25
Sweet potato tempura and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed. Topped with eel sauce
- Teriyaki Roll$8.25
Tempura fried chicken and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with eel sauce
- Tuna Roll$7.25
Tuna wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Yellowtail Roll$7.25
Yellowtail and scallion wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
Special Rolls
- Anaconda Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura and tamago topped with eel, smoked salmon, and red and black tobiko
- ASU Roll$14.00
Crawfish, crab meat, avocado, and cream cheese topped with seared super white tuna, spicy mayo, and spicy chili sauce
- Black Dragon Roll$13.00
Crabmeat, crunchy, and spicy mayo inside topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Cowboy Roll$14.00
- Crawfish Roll$14.00
Crawfish, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko wrapped in special soy paper
- Crazy Tuna Roll$13.00
Tuna and avocado topped with spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, and spicy chili sauce
- Dragon Roll$13.00
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado
- Dynamite Roll$12.75
- Fancy Rainbow Roll$14.00
Salmon, tuna, and cucumber inside topped with white tuna, salmon, red snapper, avocado, and four colors of tobiko
- Fire Boat Roll$15.00
- Fire Island Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce
- Gold Point Roll$14.00
Spicy salmon, crabmeat salad, and avocado deep fried and wrapped in special soy paper
- Green River Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, and cucumber inside topped with spicy crabmeat and wrapped in special soy paper
- Hello Kitty Roll$13.75
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cream cheese in shrimp sauce
- Highland Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with toasted spicy crabmeat
- Hot Mama Roll$15.50
- Jonesboro Roll$14.00
- King Kong Roll$14.25
- No Name Roll$13.00
Spicy yellowtail and crunchy flakes topped with spicy tuna, sweet chili sauce, and sesame seeds
- Oh My Gosh Roll$14.00
- Polar Bear Roll$13.00
- Rainbow Roll$12.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, red snapper, and avocado
- Red Wolf Roll$13.25
Crawfish, crabmeat, cream cheese, and avocado topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sweet chili sauce
- Riptide Roll$14.00
- Rocky Mountain Roll$14.25
- South California Roll$14.00
Crabmeat and tamago inside topped with toasted spicy crabmeat and tobiko
- Sumo Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with eel and avocado
- Sunny Roll$14.00
Tuna, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, and cream cheese wrapped in special soy paper
- Super Crunchy Roll$13.25
Fish, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado topped with tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Temptation of Fire Roll$16.00
(Dine in only) shrimp tempura, eel, and crabmeat topped with thinly sliced salmon on top, wrapped in foil and served on fire
- Volcano Roll$12.00
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber topped with crunchy flakes and spicy chili sauce
Entrees Sushi Bar
- American Combo$22.25
1 California roll, 1 shrimp tempura roll, and 1 super crunchy roll
- Chirashi$20.25
Sushi rice topped with 12 pieces assorted sliced fish filets
- Ocean Combo$20.25
1 spicy tuna roll, 1 spicy salmon roll, and 1 spicy yellowtail roll
- Rainbow Combo$22.25
2 pieces of tuna, 2 pieces of salmon, 2 pieces of snapper, and 1 rainbow roll
- Sashimi Deluxe$22.25
15 pieces assorted sliced fish and 1 California roll
- Sashimi Regular$20.25
12 pieces assorted sliced fish and 1 California roll
- Sumo Party Tray 1$60.00
16 pieces of assorted sashimi, 12 pieces of assorted sushi, and 2 chef's special rolls
- Sumo Party Tray 2$75.00
20 pieces of assorted sashimi, 16 pieces of assorted sushi, and 3 chef's special rolls
- SU & SA Combo$27.25
12 pieces of sashimi, 4 pieces of sushi, and 1 spicy tuna roll
- SU & SA Combo for 2$51.75
15 pieces of assorted sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi, and 1 spicy tuna roll
- Sushi Deluxe$20.25
9 pieces mixed sushi by chef's choice and 1 California roll
- Sushi Regular$19.25
7 pieces mixed sushi by chef's choice and 1 California roll
- Tuna Deluxe$22.25
2 pieces of yellowfin tuna, 2 pieces of white tuna albacore, 2 pieces of super white tuna, and 1 spicy tuna roll
- Unagi Don$20.25
Teriyaki eel served over sushi rice
Tempura Entrees
Fried Rice/Side Orders
- kitchen Large Fried Rice$10.25
Large fried rice
- kitchen Fried Rice - Side Order$5.25
Side fried rice
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.25
Boiled chicken in fried rice
- Beef Fried Rice$12.25
Boiled steak in fried rice
- Shrimp Fried Rice$12.25
Boiled shrimp in fried rice
- Seafood Fried Rice$12.75
Boiled chicken and steak in fried rice
- Side Vegetable$6.25
- Side Noodles$6.25
- Side White Rice$3.50
Dinner Bento
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$21.50
Served with fried rice, shrimp, and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
- Beef Teriyaki Bento Box$21.50
Served with fried rice, shrimp, and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
- Shrimp Teriyaki Bento Box$21.50
Served with fried rice, shrimp, and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
- Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$21.50
Served with fried rice, shrimp, and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
- Scallop Teriyaki Bento Box$21.50
Served with fried rice, shrimp and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
Kids Hibachi
- Kids Chicken$12.50
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- Kids Steak$13.25
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- Kids Shrimp$14.25
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- Crispy Honey Chicken$12.50
Batter fried chicken served with fried rice
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries$8.50
Served with ketchup
- Chicken Nuggets$8.50
Served with ketchup
- French Fries$8.50
Served with ketchup
Kitchen Kids
- K Kids Chicken$12.50
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- K Kids Steak$13.25
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- K Kids Shrimp$14.25
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- Crispy Honey Chicken$12.50
Batter fried chicken served with fried rice
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries$8.50
Served with ketchup
- Chicken Nuggets$8.50
Served with ketchup
- French Fries$4.75
Served with ketchup
Hibachi Entrees
- Filet Mignon$22.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Hibachi Calamari$20.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Hibachi Chicken$19.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Hibachi Lobster$32.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Hibachi Noodles$14.00
- Hibachi Ribeye$22.75
- Hibachi Salmon$22.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Hibachi Scallop$22.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Hibachi Shrimp$22.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Hibachi Side Fried Rice$5.50
- Hibachi Side Noodles$5.50
- Hibachi Side Vegetables$6.25
- Hibachi Steak$20.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Hibachi Vegetables$13.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice
- Sukiyaki Steak$20.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
Hibachi Combos
- Chicken & Shrimp$24.50
- Filet & Lobster$35.25
- Filet & Scallop$26.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet & Shrimp$26.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet & Chicken$26.50
- Filet, CK, & Shrimp$30.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet, Lob & Scal$38.25
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Lob, Sh, & Scallop$36.25
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Shrimp & Scallop$24.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- ST, CK, & Shrimp$27.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Steak & Chicken$24.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Steak & Shrimp$24.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
Kitchen Hibachi
- K Hibachi Vegetables$13.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice
- K Hibachi Chicken$19.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Filet Mignon$22.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Hibachi Steak$20.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Sukiyaki Steak$20.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Hibachi Calamari$20.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Hibachi Shrimp$22.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Hibachi Scallop$22.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Hibachi Salmon$22.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Hibachi Lobster$32.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Hibachi Ribeye$22.75
- K Hibachi Noodle$14.00
Kitchen Hibachi Combo
- K Chicken & Shrimp$24.50
- K Filet & Lobster$35.25
- K Filet & Scallop$26.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Filet & Shrimp$26.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Filet & Chicken$26.50
- K Filet , CK, & Shrimp$30.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Filet , Lob, & Scallop$38.25
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Lob, SH, & Scallop$36.25
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Shrimp & Scallop$24.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Steak & Chicken$24.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Steak & Shrimp$24.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- K Steak, Chicken, Shr$27.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
Gluten Free
- GF Chicken - Dinner$19.50
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- GF Steak Dinner$20.75
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- GF Shrimp Dinner$22.75
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- GF Filet- Dinner$22.75
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- GF Vegetable - Dinner$13.75
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- GF Steak & Chicken - Dinner$24.50
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- GF Tuna Roll$7.75
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- GF Salmon Roll$7.75
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- GF Cucumber Roll$6.75
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- GF Shrimp Roll$6.75
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- GF Yellowtail Roll$7.75
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- GF Avocado Roll$6.75
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
Catering
Sushi Combos
- Sushi Combo 1$58.00
10 Basic Rolls : 2 California Rolls, 2 Shrimp Tempura Rolls, 2 Hollywood Rolls, 1 Spicy Crab Roll, 1 Philly Roll, 1 Boston Roll, & 1 Sweet Potato Roll
- Sushi Combo 2$92.00
5 Basic Rolls & 5 Special Rolls: 1 Philly Roll, 1 Hollywood Roll, 1 California Roll, 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 1 Spicy Crab Roll, 1 Hello Kitty Roll, 1 ASU Roll, 1 Crawfish Roll, 1 Red Wolf Roll, & 1 Highland Roll
Catering Combos
- Combo A$115.00
1/2 Pan Chicken, 1/2 Pan Fried Rice, & 1/2 Pan Vegetables
- Combo B$165.00
1/2 Pan Steak *Cooked Medium, 1/2 Pan Fried Rice, & 1/2 Pan Vegetables
- Combo C$285.00
1/2 Pan Chicken, 1/2 Pan Steak *Cooked Medium, Full Pan Fried Rice
- Combo D$350.00
1/2 Pan Steak *Cooked Medium, 1/2 Pan Chicken, 1/2 Pan Shrimp, 1/2 Pan Vegetables, & Full Pan Fried Rice