Jerk Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken breast served over fettuccine with the right blend of jerk flavor

Boneless Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Starters

Shrimp Fritters

$14.00

6 Cocktail Patties

$6.00

Codfish Fritters

$10.00

Coconut shrimp

$11.00

Calamari

$14.00
Bammy Bites w/Ackee & Saltfish

$10.00

Fried bammy bites served with ackee and codfish (saltfish).

Vegetable Spring Roll

$8.00

3 vegetable rolls served with a Guinness chili sauce

Breadfruit Mini with Callaloo Dip

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Taco

$10.00

Bammy & Cheese

$8.00

deep fried bammy slices with melted cheese

Island Tour Platter

$18.00

Breadfruit mini, bammy bites, ackee & Saltfish, and callaloo

Wings

$15.00

(10) tender juicy wings with your favorite sauce

Shrimp Spring Roll

$12.00

Salads

Classic Cesar Salad

$8.00
Garden Salad

$7.00
Garden Fruit Salad

$9.00

Chicken & Meats

Chicken Entre

Trelawny Jerk Chicken

$22.00

1/2 Chicken served with Rice & Beans and seasonal vegetables or fries

Boneless Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Boneless Curry Chicken

$20.00

Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Supreme

$20.00

Slow cooked chicken breast served with mashed potato & seasonal vegetables

Honey Garlic Chicken

$20.00

Sautéed in honey garlic sauce served with rosemary mashed potato & seasonal vegetables

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Fried chicken pieces and homemade waffles

Meat Entre

Curry Goat Stew

$25.00

Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Jerk Pork

$20.00

Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Braised Oxtails & Beans

$25.00

Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Montego Bay Bourbon BBQ Ribs

$18.00

Served with corn on the cob and seasonal vegetables

New York Strip Steak

$25.00+

6oz served rosemary mashed potato and seasonal vegetables

Seafood

Curry Shrimp

$22.00

Served with jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables

Jerk Shrimp

$23.00

Served with corn on the cob and seasonal vegetables

Steamed Red Snapper

$25.00

Served with steamed bammy, okra and water crackers

Escovitch Snapper

$25.00

Served with fried bammy & seasonal vegetables

Brown Stew Snapper

$25.00

Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Fried Fillet Fish

$17.00

Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Salmon

$20.00

jerk or Sweet & Sour. Served with rice & beans and seasonal vegetables

Conch

$25.00

Curry or Steamed conch served with white rice & seasonal vegetables

8oz Fresh Lobster Tails

$35.00

Garlic butter lobster tails with rosemary mashed potatoes

Pasta

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken breast served over fettuccine with the right blend of jerk flavor

Grilled Chicken Breasts

$17.00

Perfectly grilled chicken served in a creamy alfredo with pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Garlic butter white wine sauce served over pasta

Rasta Pasta

$12.00

Penne pasta in creamy alfredo sauce, Add Shrimp $6, Add Salmon $10, Add chicken $. Ask for mild if needed.

Vegetarian & Vegan

Vegan

Ackee & Saltfish

$18.00

Served with Fried Bammy or fried breadfruit

Callaloo & Saltfish

$15.00

Served with white rice and fried plantains

Ackee

$15.00

Served with white rice and fried plantains

Callaloo

$12.00

Served with white rice and fried plantains

Ital Stew

$20.00

richly cooked red beans, carrots, pumpkin, coconut milk served over white rice or rosemary mashed potatoes

Coconut Curry Chickpeas

$12.00

curry garbanzo beans cooked in a rich coconut milk sauce and seasonal vegetables

Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Served on coco bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, and spicy mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Served on coco bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo the works

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Served with onion, tomato, lettuce with remoulade sauce

Kids menu

Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Extra Sides

Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Candied Yams

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00
Cheese Cake

$5.00
Red Velvet Cake

$5.00
Jamican Rum Cake

$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00
Jamaican Rum Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Beverages

Natural Juices

Soursop with Lime

$6.00

made with real cane juice, with ginger

Sorrel with Ginger

$6.00

Jamaican style sweetened with real cane juice

Pineapple Passion with Ginger

$6.00

Sweetened with real cane juice

Power Drill

$6.00

includes peanut sweetened with almond milk

Ting

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Beer

$3.00

Kola

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Mineral Water

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Magnum

$12.00

Sorrel Beer

$7.00

Cranberry WATA

$2.50

Sodas

D&G Ting

$3.00

D&G Kola

$3.00

D&G Pineapple

$3.00

D&G Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Blended Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Smootie

$7.00

Margarita Smoothie

$7.00

Fruit Punch Smoothie

$7.00

Mixed Flavor Smoothie

$7.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.00

Jamaican Limited

Sorrel Beer

$7.00

Magnum

$12.00

Cranberry WATA

$2.50

Soup of the Day

Soup

Fish Tea

$5.00

Catering Trays

Full Trays (FT)

FT Wings

$150.00