Sun Valley Kitchen 1260 Decatur
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito with bacon or sausage$9.00
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, green chile
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$7.00
eggs, potatoes, spinach, cheddar cheese, green chile
- Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon, or Sausage$9.00
english muffin, fried egg, cheddar cheese
- Avocado, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
English Muffin, fried eggs, cheddar cheese
- Breakfast Bowl with Bacon or Sausage$8.00
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, green chile
- Veggie Breakfast Bowl$8.00
Eggs, Potatoes, Spinach, Cheddar, Green Chiles
- Yogurt + Granola Parfait$5.00
Plain Yogurt with Berries, Honey and a Side of Granola
- Breakfast Fries$7.50
Fresh Cut Fries topped with Green Chile, Eggs and Cheese.
Pastries
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Warm Garlic Chicken Sandwich$8.75
grilled chicken, garlic, tomato, french roll
- Crispy Falafel Pita Sandwich$8.00
house made falafel, tahini lemon sauce, warm pita
- Roasted Tomato Caprese$8.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato, Pesto
- Asian BBQ Chicken Banh Mi$8.75
bbq chicken, marinated vegetables, cilantro, bahn mi sauce
- Vietnamese BBQ Beef Bahn Mi$8.75
spicy bbq beef, marinated vegeatbles, cilantro, bahn mi sauce
- Classic BLT Pressed Panini$8.00
crispy bacon, roasted tomato, mayo
Entrees
- Battered Fish and Chips$10.75
crispy cod, fresh cut fries, tartar sauce
- Crispy Fish Tacos$10.00
tangy slaw, lime crema, cilantro, corn tortillas, rice and beans
- Classic Grilled Burgers$10.75
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fresh cut fries
- Gyro and Fries$10.00
traditional gyro meat, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, fresh cut fries
- Crispy Chicken Wings$9.00
spicy battered chicken wings (qty?) ranch or blue cheese dressing
Sides
Salads
Drinks
Coffee
Smoothies
- Sun Valley Smoothie$5.50
12/16 oz, yogurt, greens, banana, berries, honey, apple juice (gf)
- Super Green Smoothie$5.50
kale, spicnach, apples, parsley, banana, apple juice (gf)
- Spring Smoothie$5.50
lemon, kale, banana, berries, honey, yogurt, apple juice (gf)
- Tropical Smoothie$5.50
peach, banana, pineapple, greens, yogurt, apple juice, (gf)