Sunda - Fulton Market 333 N Green St.
commence
- Brussels$24.00
brussels sprouts, red cabbage, red onions, carrots, chilis, shallot crisps, minced shrimp, nuoc cham vinaigrette
- Edamame$9.00
- Spicy Edamame$11.00
garlic butter, chili salt
- Miso Cauliflower$16.00
garlic butter, sweet miso, chilis
- Miso Soup$6.00
tofu, wakame, scallions
- Miso w/ Mushroom$7.00
tofu, wakame, scallions, mushrooms
- Seaweed Sld$14.00
wakame, local greens, tomatoes, cucumber, ponzu, sesame
- Shishito$14.00
wok tossed peppers in tamari
- Tiger Shrimp$20.00
candied walnuts, creamy honey aioli, frisee
dim sum
- Pork Buns$26.00
4pcs | scallion bao buns filled with: adobo pork belly, pickled veggies
- Chicken Buns$26.00
4pcs | scallion bao buns filled with: crispy chicken thighs, asian slaw
- Eggplant Bun$22.00
4pcs | scallion bao buns filled with: panko crusted eggplant, asian slaw
- Beef Lollipops$24.00
4pcs | sliced new york strip steak wrapped lemongrass, ginger soy glaze
- Bulgogi Tacos$27.00
4pcs | sliced sesame soy marinated ribeye, roti prata, red cabbage slaw
- Lumpia$17.00
8pcs | crispy pork and shrimp shanghai style egg rolls, boston lettuce, dipping sauces
- Oxtail Potstickers$23.00
4pcs | braised oxtail, caramelized onion jus, white wasabi cream
new asian creations
- Crab Handroll$18.00
2pcs | snow crab, spicy mayo, tempura crisp, soy paper, sesame
- Crispy Tuna$26.00
4pcs | masago, chives, sriracha, chili oil, serrano
- Crispy Wagyu$26.00
4pcs | sambal, chives, red chili, asian pesto
- Half and Half Crispy Rice$26.00
4pcs | half order of spicy tuna crispy rice and half order of wagyu crispy rice
- Crunchy Hamachi$19.00
2pcs | yellowtail, chili garlic crisps, olive oil, citrus
- Great White$16.00
2pcs | escolar, truffle vinaigrette, potato chip, black truffle shaving
- Salmon Crudo$22.00
5pcs | cilantro, lime vinaigrette, aji amarillo, rayu
- Tuna Truffle Pizza$26.00
4pcs | roti prata, black truffle, foie gras aioli, red onion, truffle vinaigrette
- Unagi Foie$22.00
2pcs | tempura unagi, seared foie gras, citrus marmalade
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$23.00
5pcs | cilantro, garlic, yuzu ponzu
- Hamachi Tartare$29.00
yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, wasabi soy vinaigrette, plantain chips
- Poke Bowl Salmon$24.00
salmon, seasoned rice, cucumber, avocado, edamame, red onion, masago, wakame, sesame soy
- Poke Bowl Tuna$26.00
tuna, seasoned rice, cucumber, avocado, edamame, red onion, masago, wakame, sesame soy
- Poke Bowl Sweet Potato$20.00
oven roasted sweet potatoes, seasoned rice, cucumber, avocado, edamame, red onion, wakame, sesame soy
- Salmon Tartare$29.00
salmon, avocado, tobiko, wasabi soy vinaigrette, plantain chips
main flavors
- Butchers Cut Wagyu$68.00
australian wagyu sirloin cap, ssamjang sauce, white kimchi
- Chicken Inasal$34.00
lemongrass, tomatoes, red onion, achiote glaze, chili lime vinaigrette, grilled lemon
- Crispy Pata$34.00
confit pork shank, garlic vinaigrette
- Grilled Vegetables$28.00
shiitake, bok choy, red onions, asparagus, eggplant, squash, khao soi curry sauce
- Miso Cod$48.00
black cod, miso glaze, eggplant, herbed oil, watermelon radish
- NY Strip$54.00
watercress, red onion, pickled garlic, sesame soy
- Szechuan Chicken$34.00
crispy chicken thighs, dry chinese chilis, green beans, scallions, rayu
- Tom Yum Seabass$58.00
noodles & rice
- Crab Noodle$30.00
lump crab, garlic butter, garlic crisps, scallions
- Crazy Rice$29.00
shrimp, chicken, ghost pepper sambal, cucumber, shallot crisps, crispy egg CAUTION: ghost peppers are dangerously spicy
- Adobo Rice Chicken$24.00
crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy
- Adobo Rice Pork$26.00
crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy
- Adobo Rice Veggie$20.00
crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy
- Pad Thai Chicken$26.00
rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions
- Pad Thai Shrimp$29.00
rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions
- Pad Thai Tofu$22.00
rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions
signature sushi
- Gambler$27.00
6pcs | spicy tuna, kani, cucumber, scallion, kampyo, avocado, ghost pepper sambal
- Garden Roll$18.00
5pcs | local greens, thai basil, mango, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, ponzu
- Island Maki$29.00
8pcs | tuna, salmon, mango, avocado, asparagus, local greens, thai basil, ponzu, soy paper
- Lobster Wagyu$39.00
8pcs | creamy lobster, wagyu tataki, foie gras aioli, truffle vinaigrette, jalapeño, wasabi aioli
- Panda Roll$24.00
8pcs | shrimp tempura, masago, scallion, sriracha, cream cheese, tempura crisp, unagi sauce, wasabi aioli
- Rainbow$29.00
8pcs | crab, tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, sesame
- Red Dragon$29.00
8pcs | unagi, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado, tempura crisp, unagi sauce
- SW Caterpiller Roll$21.00
8pcs | roasted sweet potato, asian pear, avocado, black garlic teriyaki, red pepper puree, sesame
- Tail of Tunas$25.00
8pcs | spicy tuna, escolar, shallot crisps
- Midori Roll$28.00
8pcs | hamachi, wasabi tobiko, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber, lime
nigiri & sashimi
- Ebi Nigiri$10.00
2pcs cooked shrimp (over rice)
- Ebi Sashimi$18.00
4pcs cooked shrimp (no rice)
- Hamachi Nigiri$11.00
2pcs hamachi (over rice)
- Hamachi Sashimi$20.00
4pcs yellowtail (no rice)
- Ikura Nigiri$11.00
2pcs salmon roe (over rice)
- Ikura Sashimi$20.00
4pcs salmon roe (no rice)
- Maguro Nigiri$11.00
2pcs yellowfin tuna (over rice)
- Maguro Sashimi$20.00
4pcs yellowfin tuna (no rice)
- Sake Nigiri$11.00
2pcs salmon (over rice)
- Sake Sashimi$20.00
4pcs salmon (no rice)
- Toro Nigiri$28.00
2pcs fatty tuna (over rice)
- Toro Sashimi$54.00
4pcs fatty tuna (no rice)
- Unagi Nigiri$11.00
2pcs freshwater eel (over rice)
- Unagi Sashimi$20.00
4pcs freshwater eel (no rice)
- Uni Nigiri$34.00
2pcs sea urchin (over rice)
- Uni Sashimi$66.00
4pcs sea urchin (no rice)
- Walu Nigiri$10.00
2pcs escolar (over rice)
- Walu Sashimi$18.00
4pcs escolar (no rice)
traditional rolls
- Avocado Roll$12.00
avocado
- California Roll$12.00
snow crab mix, cucumber, avocado
- Cucumber Roll$12.00
cucumber
- Negi Hamachi$18.00
yellowtail, scallions
- Philly Roll$16.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
- Sake Maki$16.00
salmon
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
shrimp tempura, avocado
- Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
spicy tuna
- Tuna Maki$18.00
tuna