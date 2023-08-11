Sunday Best preview in-home chicken dinner by John Perkins

$1,500.00

Do you want a chance to host a little preview of Sunday Best in your home? Well, here’s your chance. I will come to your house. prepare you a meal for up to 10 folks - so invite your bestest friends! A couple apps + fried chicken + sides + cocktail fixin’s + Sunday Best swag + plus a gift certificate for each couple. now listen, i only am going to do a few of these. I'm gettin' old. and husslin' like this keeps getting harder. but ima do it for you! and it's for a good cause, it's helping us bridge the time between juniper and Sunday Best. Like I said, im only doing a few of these so you better sign up before these experiences are gone!