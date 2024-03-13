Sunflour Community Bakery 407b Broad St
breakfast
- a la carte items$3.25
eggs, meat, regular toast, or hot cereal
- avocado toast$5.75
choice of regular house toast with schmear of butter and avocado
- breakfast sandwich$8.50
local egg and choice of cheese on chioce of regular house bread
- choose 3 breakfast$9.95
choose 3 breakfast items from full breakfast choices
- corey classic$7.95
thich slice of high fiber toast topped with avocado, heirloom tomato, and over easy egg
- corey lo-carb scramble$8.75
seasonal veggies scrambled with 3 loal eggs and organic spnach.topped with goat cheese
- fruit and yogurt or fruit cup$4.75
greek yogurt with seasonal fruit
- full breakfast$12.75
local eggs your way, fruit and yogurt, choice of reguar toast, choice of hot cereal, choice of meat
- grits bowl$6.75
local grits, egg, and choice of cheese
- jj Scramble$10.95
seasonal veggies scrambled with 3 local eggs and organic spinach.topped with pepperjack cheese anmd avocado
- quiche slice$6.25
local pastured egg, organic spinach and either bacon and cheddar or mozzarella and goat cheese
lunch
- choose 2 lunch$11.25
choose 2 items: quiche, mini rainbow,soup, quinoa pilaf, slaw, pasta salad
- build a sandwich$9.95
ham n cheese, turkey n cheese
- chicken salad sandwich$10.95
chicken salad on choice of reg bread
- roast beef sandwich$13.75
roasted beef we suggest provolone and horseradish mayo
- banh mi$11.75
vietnamese style sandwich on house hoagie with picked veggies and cilantro mayo
- grilled fresh mozzarella$11.50
choice of bread, pesto may, lettuce and tomato, balsamic drizzle and fresh mozzarella
- figgy piggy$11.25
choice of bread, cheddar cheese, fig jam, dijon, and spinach. grilled
- sweet, spicy beast$13.95
house hoagie, roast beef, gouda cheese, peach chutney, horse mayo, lettuce and tomato
- the vegetarian$10.25
choice of bread, choice of cheese, mayo, dijon, lettuce, tomato, mediterranean slaw
- the vegan$11.25
choice of bread, vegan cheese OR avocado, lettuce, tomato, veganaise, dijon, med slaw
- monster veg grilled wrap$11.50
regular or lo-carb tortilla, assorted veggies, choice of cheese, choice of condiments
- Sunflour BLT$11.25
served soft style with choice of regular bread, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato. cheese and dijon optional
- mini sandwich$6.95
regular sandwich on regular bread
- mini figgy piggy or mini grilled mozzarella$7.95
choice of regular house bread
- mini roast beef$9.95
choice of regular house bread
bread
- regular loaf breads$6.95
white, whole wheat, sourdough rye, cinnamon swirl, hi fiber multigrain
- mini regular breads$4.75
- specialty loaf breads$8.95
tomato basil, olive rosemary, jalapeno cheddar, kamut sourdough, multigrain sd
- mini specialty breads$6.75
- 1/2 doz cheese biscuits$5.95
- dozen cheese biscuits$9.95
- 4 pack cathead biscuits$5.95
drinks
- coffee 12 oz$3.25
- coffee 20 oz$4.95
- coffee for 2$6.50
- hot tea single$2.75
- hot tea double$5.15
- pot tea for 2$5.15
- orange juice$2.75
- Acqua Panna liter
- Acqua panna 500ml
- deer park 500ml
- saratoga sparkling
- fiji liter
- fiji 500ml
- italian organic soda
- specialty soda
- bubly soda
- aspire soda
- flavored water
- bottled sweet tea
- bottled unsweet tea
- iced tea sweet
- iced tea unsweet
- fresh fruit water