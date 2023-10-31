Sunmerry Cafe & Bread BR - Brea
COFFEE
Signature Coffee
Our Einspanner Latte starts with a vanilla latte base, topped with sweet cream and graham cracker crumble
Dalgona (honeycomb toffee) pieces dissolve into your latte for a sweet and smooth coffee experience
new! House-made Earl Grey. Paired with vanilla cold foam and our signature espresso.
Coffee or boba? Boba or coffee? With the original Brown Sugar Boba Latte™, there is no need to choose because you get both in this caffeinated bobariffic treat!
Everyday Favorites
Macadamia and coconut flavors will take you on a tropical getaway without leaving Brea! Served Hot or Iced.
Enjoy Hot or Iced. A chocolatey and hazelnutty treat.
Hot or Iced. Scratch-made lavender syrup with a touch of honey.
Sweet, creamy, cinnamon-y. Hot or Iced
Our scratch-made vanilla syrup is fragrant and amazing. An elevated take on a classic flavor. Made with real vanilla beans. Enjoy it Hot or Iced
A smooth, bold house-blend vietnamese style coffee sweetened with condensed milk. Kick it up a notch (or two) with CreamTop and a nuttier Vietnamese coffee blend
Classic
Hot or Iced
Prepared for you in the traditional smaller size or modern double shot. Topped with textured milk and foam.
18-hour cold brew iced coffee that is rich and smooth with low acidity. Add our Salted Cream for a deliciously indulgent treat!
Barista favorite! Same amount of espresso as a latte, but with less milk for a stronger coffee to milk ratio
Prepared with our single-origin house roast. Perfectly balanced shots of espresso coffee.
Double shot of our house espresso with velvety steamed milk
Espresso with milk. Available Hot or Iced. Jazz it up with any of our classic flavors!
Classic Mocha. Chocolate sauce, espresso, milk. Served Hot or Iced.
Seasonal Specials
TEA HOUSE
Milk Tea
The Standard! Add boba for a Boba Milk Tea
Milk Tea with Oreo and Puff Cream included. Please select "additional topping" for extra and add-ons.
Boba Milk Tea with an added dose of flavor. Boba included, add more for extra.
NEW! Wintermelon Milk Tea
A fragrant, floral, and creamy milk tea
A milk tea for tea lovers, our roasted oolong has a bold and bright flavor
Fresh Black, Jasmine, or Milk Tea capped with our signature whipped cream topping
Choose from Classic Thai or Thai Brulee Swirl
Fruit Tea
Fresh fruit and puree medley. Perfectly balanced mix of Orange + Lemon + Passionfruit + Strawberry + Peach
Made with freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice
Fresh lemons and your choice of black, jasmine, or honey green tea
Hey citrus fans! Made with real kumquat juice, for a sweet and tart burst of flavor
Made with real mango puree
Made with Jasmine or Black Tea, plus fresh strawberries and lychee jelly
Four Seasons Oolong infused with white peach puree. Smooth, light, and refreshing.
NEW! Made with real Dragon Fruit (Pitaya). Tropically refreshing!
Matcha
Premium Grade-A hand-whisked matcha, your choice of milk, and real strawberry puree
Hot or Iced. Sweetened or unsweetened. Make it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso
House-made lavender syrup with a touch of honey
Simply Tea
Brewed from roasted loose-leaf tea leaves
Fragrant and floral
Our Jasmine Green Tea sweetened with local honey
Brewed from roasted loose-leaf tea leaves
Bright and fragrant
Caffeine-free
No Caffeine. Brown Sugar swirl with Boba, Custard Pudding, and CreamTop
New and improved favorite! Made with real mango puree and strawberries
It's out of this world! Choose Original or Lavender, Iced or Blended
Steeped Hibiscus infused with summer peach syrup. Refreshing with a little sweet and a little tart.
Fresh milk infused with crushed strawberries and puree. A summertime favorite!
BAKERY
Bread
5 of our top-selling savory and sweet breads. Selection varies every day! Example items include Bolo, Mochi Taro, Brioche, Garlic Parsley, BBQ Bolo, and Green Tea Croissant. We will pack your box so that your breads will pair perfectly with your drink order!
Halloween Version
Halloween Version
original flavor