SUNQU 529 Pondella Road
Food
Appetizers
Causa Camarones
Shrimp salad in between seasoned cold mashed potatoes
Causa de Cangrejo
Crab salad in between seasoned cold mashed potatoe
Choros a la Chalaca
Mussels marinated in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, corn and cilantro
Fried Calamari
Crispy deep fried calamari rings served with yucca fries, tartare sauce and onion salad
Jalea
Deep fried mixed seafood served with fried yucca, tartare sauce and onion salad
Papa Huancaina
Boiled potatoes with Huancania sauce
Parmesan Scallops
Seared scallops with Parmesan cheese
Pulpo al Olivo
Sliced octopus with kalamata sauce, served with avocado and soda field cracker
Yuca Huancaina
Fried yucca with Huancania sauce
Ceviches
Ceviche Alaska
Salmón ceviche with fried salmon on the side
Ceviche Del Puerto
Classic ceviche (mix or fish) with fried calamari on the side
Ceviche Fish
Marinated white fish with lime juice, Peruvian spices served with Peruvian corn, and boiled sweet potatoe
Ceviche Norteño
Classic ceviche with fish, shrimp in aji amarillo sauce
Ceviche Shrimp
Marinated shrimp with lime juice, Peruvian spices served with Peruvian corn, and boiled sweet potatoe
Ceviche Sunqu
Marinated white fish, shrimp, octopus, scallops and mussels with lime juice, Peruvian spices served with Peruvian corn, and boiled sweet potatoe
Leche de Tigre Fish
Minced fish in ceviche sauce with Peruvian corn and boiled sweet potatoe
Leche de Tigre Mixed Seafood
Minced seafood in ceviche sauce with Peruvian corn and boiled sweet potatoe
Leche de Tigre Shrimp
Minced shrimp in ceviche sauce with Peruvian corn and boiled sweet potatoe
Leche de Tigre Sunqu
Minced shrimp, octopus and scallops in ceviche sauce with Peruvian corn and boiled sweet potatoe
Tiradito Salmon
Thin sliced salmon marinated in aji amarillo sauce
Soups
Chupe de Camarones
Shrimp chowder that combines seasoned broth with chunky vegetables, poached egg, and savory shrimp
Chupe de Pescado
Fish chowder with vegetables, poached eggs, and pieces of fish
Parihuela
Delicious peruvian bouillabaisse, fragrant, and loaded with seafood. Seasoning with peruvian chilies.
Rice and Pastas
Arroz Chaufa Beef
Peruvian fried rice with veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce
Arroz Chaufa Chicken
Peruvian fried rice with veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce
Arroz Chaufa Mix Combo
Peruvian fried rice with chicken, beef, seafood, veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce
Arroz Chaufa Seafood
Peruvian fried rice with veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce
Arroz Chaufa Shrimp
Peruvian fried rice with veggies, scallions, garlic, ginger, eggs, in soy sauce
Arroz Chaufa Veggie
Spaghetti With Shrimp
Spaghetti in creamy macho sauce with shrimp
Risotto a la Huancaina con sabana de Lomo
Arbóreo rice mix with our Huancaina sauce, Parmesan cheese, served with sabana de lomo.
Risotto al Pesto Con Sabana de Lomo
Arbóreo rice mix with our Pesto creamy sauce, Parmesan cheese, served with sabana de lomo.
Tallarin Huancaina Con Sabana de Lomo
Spaghetti in Huancaina sauce with sabana de lomo
Tallarines Verdes Con Sabana de Lomo
Spaghetti in creamy pesto sauce with sabana de lomo
Entrees
Bistec a lo Pobre
Beef tenderloin steak topped with fried egg and plantains. Served with rice and golden french fries
Camarones Saltados
Shrimp sautéed in soy sauce with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with rice and french fries
Cauliflower Sauteed
Ceviche de Pato
Tender duck marinated in lime juice with Peruvian spices slow cooked for 3 hours. Served with white rice and white beans
Chicken Saltado
Chicken sautéed in soy sauce with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with rice and french fries
Lomo Saltado
Beef sautéed in soy sauce with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with rice and french fries
Pescado a lo Macho
Snapper filet with mixed seafood topped with a Peruvian creamy seafood sauce. Served with rice and golden potatoes
Seco de Beef Short Ribs
Slow cooked short ribs in Peruvian spices and cilantro. Served with white rice and white beans
Ships and Boats
SUNQU Specials
Lamb Shank Braised
Braised lamb shank in red wine aji panca reduction. Served with white rice and mixed veggies
Paella Sunqu
Rice with shrimp, scallops, octopus, mussels, veggies, Peruvian spices
Seafood Platter
Jumbo shrimp, calamari, octopus, scallops, mussels, red snapper fish in a mix Peruvian spices. Served with yucca fries and tostones
Steak and Fries
Sides
Kids
Desserts
7 Leches
Moist vanilla cake in various milks with dulce de leche and pastry cream filling
Alfajores
Butter cookie filled with dulce de leche covered in powdered sugar
Chocolate cake
Layered cake with rich chocolate homemade fudge
Churros
Deep fried churro dough served with dulce de leche sauce