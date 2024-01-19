Sunrise Coney Island - Warren
Pitas or Wraps
- Grilled Chicken$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Crispy Chicken$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Adriana's Chicken$10.00
Onions, peppers, Swiss cheese, teriyaki sauce
- Gyro$9.00
Tomato, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- Ham and Cheese$9.00
- Tuna Salad$9.00
Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
- Turkey$9.00
Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
- Steak Pita$16.00
Green peppers and onions
Subs
Breakfast Sandwiches
Coneys
Burgers
- Hamburger$9.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
- Cheeseburger$9.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
- Chili Cheeseburger$10.00
- Mushroom and Swiss Cheeseburger$10.00
- Paulie's Mistake Burger$15.00
Burger, corned beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American & swiss
Melts
- Patty Melt$10.00
Hamburger, onions, and swiss cheese, on grilled rye
- Super Patty Melt$11.00
Hamburger, onions, bacon, and Swiss cheese, on grilled rye
- Super Chicken Melt$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, onions, bacon, and swiss cheese, on grilled rye
- Turkey Melt$10.00
Grilled turkey and swiss cheese, on grilled rye
- Tuna Melt$10.00
Tuna and Swiss cheese, on grilled rye
Sandwiches
- Corned Beef Plain$11.00
Plain corned beef on rye or onion roll
- Sunrise Corned Beef$12.00
Corned beef, coleslaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, on rye or onion roll
- Corned Beef Reuben$12.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, on rye or onion roll
- BLT$9.00
6 pcs. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a grilled bun
- Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a grilled bun
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Grilled Ham and Cheese on White$9.00
- Club Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Grilled Chicken Club$13.00
Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Salads
- Small Greek Salad$12.00
Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, beets, lettuce, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, Greek dressing, hard-boiled egg, and pita. Add chicken +4
- Large Greek Salad$14.00
Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, beets, lettuce, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, Greek dressing, hard-boiled egg, and pita. Add chicken +4
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, American and swiss, pita bread, and dressing choice
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, American and Swiss, pita bread, and dressing choice
- Chef Salad$14.00
Lettuce, ham, turkey, Swiss and American, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers and tomatoes, pita bread, and dressing choice
- Tuna Salad Plate$14.00
White meat tuna, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, lemon wedges, hard-boiled egg, pita bread, and dressing choice
- Sunrise Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, strawberries, pecans and blueberries
- Leo's Steak Salad$22.00
New York strip steak, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, American and swiss, pita bread, and dressing choice
Dinners
Seafood
Drinks
Chili and Soup
Kids
- Kids 1 Egg Breakfast$6.00
With 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links and a slice of toast
- Kids Pancakes and 1 Egg$7.00
2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links and an egg
- Kids French Toast and 1 Egg$7.00
2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links and an egg
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
- Kids Plain Hot Dog$6.00
- Kids Hamburger$7.00
- Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
2 pcs
- Kid's Wing Dings$8.00
4 pcs
- Kids Fish and Chips$8.00
2 pcs
Wing Dings
Sides
- Small French Fries$4.50
- Large French Fries$6.00
- Small Cheese Fries$5.00
- Large Cheese Fries$6.50
- Small Chili Fries$6.00
- Large Chili Fries$7.50
- One Egg$1.00
- Two Eggs$2.00
- 4 PC Bacon$4.50
4 pcs
- 4 PC Sausage Links$4.50
4 pcs
- Ham$4.50
- Oatmeal$5.00
- Hash Browns$4.50
- Grits$4.50
- Small Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
- Large Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Cheese Sticks$8.00
6 pcs
- Fried Mushrooms$7.00
- 6 PC Wing Ding Snack$8.00
6 pcs. With Texas toast
- 5 Pc Chicken Strips (Snack)$8.00
5 pcs. With Texas toast
- Side Mayo$0.25
- Small Garden Salad$5.00
- Toast$2.00
- Dressing$0.85
- 1 Pancake$3.50
- 1/2 Pancakes$7.00
- Chilli cheese$2.50
- Cup of sausage gravy$4.00
- Bowl of sausage gravy$4.50
- Hamburger Patty$6.00
- Turkey sausage$5.50
- 1/2 Biscuit + gravy$6.00
- 2 PcTurkey sausage$3.00
Weekday Breakfast Specials (After 11AM)
- #1 Two Eggs + Toast$5.00
- #2 Two Eggs + HB + Toast$7.00
2 eggs, hash browns or grits, and toast
- # 3 Sunrise Special$10.00
2 eggs, 4 bacon or 4 sausages or ham, hash browns or grits or pancakes, and toast
- # 4 Agnes's Breakfast$9.00
2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 sausages, or 1 ham, toast, and coffee
- #5 Pancakes$9.00
Add eggs+1 add meat +2 add strawberries, blueberries, bananas, or chocolate chips $1 each
- #6 French Toast$9.00
Add eggs +$1 add meat +2 add strawberries, blueberries, bananas or chocolate chip $1 each
- #7 Biscuits & Gravy$9.00
Add eggs+1 add meat +2
- #8 Paul's Breakfast$14.00
3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 1 ham, 2 pancakes, hash browns or grits, and toast
- #9 Corned Beef Hash$14.00
Served with 3 eggs and toast
- # 10 Steak & Eggs$22.00
Omelettes & Skillets (11AM-4PM)
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$11.00
American or Swiss cheese
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$12.00
- Sausage and Cheese Omelette$12.00
- Bacon and Cheese Omelette$12.00
- Mushroom and Swiss Omelette$12.00
- Chili and Cheese Omelette$12.00
- Spinach and Feta Omelette$12.00
- Vegetarian Omelette$13.00
Mushrooms, tomato, green peppers, onions, and cheese
- Mexican Omelette$14.00
Green peppers, onions, cheese, ground beef and chili
- Western Omelette$14.00
Green peppers, onions, ham and cheese
- Turkey and Cheese Omelette$14.00
- Italian Sausage Omelette$14.00
Green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese
- Greek Omelette$14.00
Gyro meat, feta cheese, green peppers, and onions
- Corn Beef and Cheese Omelette$14.00
- Country Omelette$14.00
Sausage, cheese, and hash browns topped with biscuit gravy
- Chicken Omelette$14.00
Green peppers, onions and cheese
- Sunrise Omelette$15.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, cheese, green peppers and onions
- Leo's Omelette$23.00
NY steak, green peppers, onions and American cheese
Skillets
- Ham and Cheese Skillet$12.00
- Cheese Skillet$11.00
- Sausage and Cheese Skillet$12.00
- Bacon and Cheese Skillet$12.00
- Mushroom and Swiss Skillet$12.00
- Chili and Cheese Skillet$12.00
- Spinach and Feta Skillet$12.00
- Vegetarian Skillet$13.00
- Mexican Skillet$14.00
- Western Skillet$14.00
- Turkey and Cheese Skillet$14.00
- Italian Sausage Skillet$14.00
- Greek Skillet$14.00
- Corn Beef and Cheese Skillet$14.00
- Country Skillet$14.00
- Chicken Skillet$14.00
- Sunrise Skillet$15.00
- Leo's Skillet$23.00