Sunset Slice & Scoop Pizza Truck 835 Serenoa Rd.
Appetizers
- Sunset Bruschetta
Our blend of tomato, fresh basil, fresh garlic, spices & herbs, extra virgin olive oil, and Romano cheese. Topped with a balsamic glaze swirl, and served with fresh toast rounds$12.00
- Beach Balls
Wood-fired or fried. Dough balls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. Topped with extra virgin olive oil, Romano cheese, & parsley flakes$14.00
- Dehjah-Vu Dip
So good it'll be like the first time, every time. Made with a creamy garlic cajun sauce base, ground spicy Italian sausage, andouille sausage, spinach, tomato, and lots of cheese! Yum!$15.00
Salads
Pizza
- Arugula Prosciutto Pie
White garlic base, shredded mozzarella cheese, arugula, prosciutto, crushed red pepper, oregano, shaved Parmesan cheese$21.00
- Naples with a Twist
Sunset sweet & spicy marinara base, fresh mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, pepperoni, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil drizzle$20.00
- Classic Margherita$19.00
- Cravin' Cajun
Creamy garlic Cajun sauce base, chicken, andouille sausage, onion, shaved Parmesan cheese$23.00
- Kane Loves Pepperoni
S.S.S base, shredded mozzarella cheese, and a ton of pepperoni...because Kane loves pepperoni$22.00
- Great to Meat Ya
S.S.S base, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, spicy Italian sausage, premium beef, oregano, Romano cheese$25.00
- Sunset Supreme
S.S.S base, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, mushroom, black olives, onions, bell pepper, oregano, Romano cheese$25.00
- Uncle Pete's Hot Honey Pie
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella cheese, spicy Italian sausage, Calabrian chili peppers, sunset hot honey, shaved Parmesan cheese$23.00
- Create Your Own/Cheese$18.00