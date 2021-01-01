11508 Andy Rosse Lane Sunshine Seafood Cafe and Wine Bar
Food Menu
Appetizers
Seafood
- Paella$38.00
- Diver Scallops$42.00
- Yellow Tuna$38.00
- Blk Salmon$28.00
- Snapper Livornese$36.00
- Lobster Tail$45.00+
- Mahi$45.00
- Swordfish$45.00
- Pompano$45.00
- Triple Tail$45.00
- Sea Bass$48.00Out of stock
- Tuna Au Poirve$36.00
- Filet Mignon$42.00
- Pork Chop$29.00
- Rack Of Lamb$42.00
- Primavera$23.00
- Pan Fried Chicken$25.00
- Special Pasta$38.00
- Kabobs$42.00
- Ribeye$45.00
- Halibut$45.00
- Seafood Risotto$45.00
- Surf + Turf$80.00
- Turkey Dinner$26.00
- Crab Cake Dinner$40.00
- Salmon Special$40.00
- PC Snapper$45.00
- Pork Chop Special$38.00
Desserts
Kids Menu
Family Meals
Sides
Pastas
Chicken & Steak
You Catch We Cook
Beverage Menu
Beverage
Gl Wines
- Corkage Fee$25.00
- Fonseca$8.00
- gl 1895$9.00
- gl aquinus$11.00
- gl beau rivage$10.00
- gl brut$11.00
- GL Crossbarn Chard$16.00
- gl centine$9.00
- gl chianti$9.00
- GL Crossbarn Pinot Noir$16.00
- gl firesteed$14.00
- Gl Crossbarn Cab$16.00
- gl Geyser Pesk$11.00
- gl hahn$9.00
- gl infamous goose$11.00
- gl luna nuda$10.00
- gl lyric$12.00
- gl pacific rim$9.00
- gl pighin$9.00
- gl pine ridge$10.00
- gl prosecco$11.00
- gl steele$14.00
- gl trapiche$9.00
- JP Split$12.00
- Moscato Split$11.00
- Red Flight$14.00
- Taylor 10$12.00
- Taylor 20$16.00
- White Flight$12.00
- Whispering Angel$15.00
Sparkling
Sauvignon Blanc
Reisling
Chardonnay
- butternut$41.00
- cakebread chard$95.00
- cakebread reserve$185.00
- Chehalem Chard$58.00
- crossbarn$65.00
- Dough Chard$42.00
- hess collection$57.00
- picket fence$58.00
- rutherford ranch$45.00
- st supery$58.00
- steele$56.00
- truchard$58.00
- Two Sisters Chard$76.00
- ZD Wines Chard$234.00
- Z Alexander Brown$60.00
- Chappellet$180.00
- Giradin Puligny-Montrachet$234.00
Other Whites
Pinot Noir
Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
- benziger cab$56.00
- cade cab$315.00
- cakebread cab$260.00
- chappellete cab$196.00
- clos du val$175.00
- crossbarn cab$124.00
- Dough Cab$50.00
- Geyser Peak$46.00
- groth cab$288.00
- Halter Ranch Cab$76.00
- o'shaunessy cab$357.00
- O'Shaunessy Cab$299.00
- opus one cab$999.00
- ph beckstoffer cab$634.00
- ph las piedras vineyard$410.00
- scattered peaks$96.00
- silver totum$55.00
- trapiche$42.00
- ZD 50th Anniversary$255.00
- B.R. Cohn Silver$56.00
- Abeja$195.00
Other Reds
- Banfi chianti$42.00
- Santa Christina$38.00
- Crognolo$120.00
- Langhe Nebbiolo$125.00
- glorioso rioja$36.00
- Cerrantes Blacktail$385.00
- Cecci Chianti$48.00
- barbaresco$149.00
- crognolo$110.00
- chappellet red blend$115.00
- banfi brunello$230.00
- ADW Solitary$89.00
- Trust Shiraz$99.00
- Truchard Carneros$95.00
- Penfolds Shiraz$129.00
- Torbreck Shiraz$90.00
- Foppiano Sirah$80.00
- Paringa Shiraz$40.00
- Bulletin Shiraz$32.00
- Realm The BArd$330.00
- Trouble Maker$60.00
- BV Tapestry$124.00
Beer
Retail
Art Work
11508 Andy Rosse Lane Sunshine Seafood Cafe and Wine Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(239) 472-6200
Closed