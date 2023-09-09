SUNY Orange Cafe- Newburgh 1 Washington center
Breakfast
Meat, Egg & Cheese
Choose your desired meat choice, cheese, and bread options
Eggs & Cheese
Choice of Bread and Cheese
Egg Sandwich
Eggs any style on hard roll, white, wheat, rye, bread or a wrap
Butter Roll
Yogurt Parfait
Toast
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Bagel Plain/with Butter
Extra Eggs
test item
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken, bacon, ranch with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, buffalo sauce, your choice of bleu cheese or ranch, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Chicken, BBQ sauce with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings
Balsamic Chicken Wrap
Balsamic Dressing, chicken, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings
Build your own Chicken Wrap
Dont see the exact chicken wrap on the menu? Build your own choosing your choice of wrap, cheese, toppings, and dressings to fully customize your preferances!
Chicken Mango Salsa Wrap
Chicken with our mango salsa mix (diced mango, onions, cilantro, and lime juice) plus lettuce and choice of other toppings
Steak Wrap
Steak, with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms unless different toppings chosen
Veggie Wrap
Zucchini and squash plus your choice of other veggie toppings
Sandwiches
Italian Combo
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing
American Combo
Ham, turkey, roast beef, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings
BLT
BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado
Roast Beef
Roast Beef with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing
Ham
Ham with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing
Pastrami
Pastrami with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing
Corned Beef
Corned Beef with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing
Turkey
Turkey with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken salad with melted cheese served on a bread or wrap!
Tuna Salad Melt
Tuna salad with melted cheese served on a bread or wrap!
Egg Salad Sandwich
Reuben
Choose from Pastrami or corned beef, served on rye bread with sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.
Grab N Go Wrap
Grab N Go Sandwich
pb&j
turkey club grab n go
Paninis
Sliced London Broil Panini
Turkey Avocado Panini
Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
Tuscan Chicken Panini
Chicken, Pesto, Arugula, Sun dried tomato, Mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Panini
Chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, caeser dressing
Tex-Mex Panini with Salsa
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, salsa, cheddar cheese
Cilantro Lime Chicken Panini
Chicken, cilantro, sauteed peppers, and squeezed lime juice on a panini
Shakes, Smoothies, Acai Bowl
Build Your Own Shake
Fully Customize your own shake!
King Kong Shake
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, yogurt, cocoa, banana, vanilla protein
Cookie Monster Shake
Almond Milk, Oreos, cocoa, chocolate or vanilla protein powder
No Wrong Whey Shake
Almond Milk, peanut butter, cocoa, Peanut butter or chocolate protein powder
Yam-Jam Shake
Almond Milk, sweet potato, peanut butter, cinnamon, banana, vanilla protein powder
Tropical Shake
Almond Milk, yogurt, pineapple, strawberries
Strawberry Smoothie Shake
Almond Milk, yogurt, strawberries, bananas, vanilla protein powder
Hula Smoothie
Almond milk yogurt, strawberries pineapples, and bananas
Cinnamon Bun Smoothie
Almond milk, oats, banana, cinnamon, maple syrup
Mean Green Smoothie
Almond milk, kale, pineapple, yogurt, almonds, honey
Banana Breakfast Smoothie
Almond Milk, banana, yogurt, honey
Spin Berry Smoothie
Almond Milk, spinach, mixed berries, bananas
PB Jolt Smoothie
Almond milk, peanut butter, espresso Banana, Maple Syrup
Acai Bowl
Made with Almond milk, strawberries, coconut, bananas, granola, honey - blended together to form a thick, creamy nutritious smoothie bowl!