Breakfast

Meat, Egg & Cheese

$4.05

Choose your desired meat choice, cheese, and bread options

Eggs & Cheese

$2.85

Choice of Bread and Cheese

Egg Sandwich

$2.50

Eggs any style on hard roll, white, wheat, rye, bread or a wrap

Butter Roll

$1.55

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Toast

$1.25

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.60

Bagel Plain/with Butter

$3.00

Extra Eggs

$0.60

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.75

Chicken, bacon, ranch with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Chicken, buffalo sauce, your choice of bleu cheese or ranch, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Chicken, BBQ sauce with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Balsamic Dressing, chicken, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

Build your own Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Dont see the exact chicken wrap on the menu? Build your own choosing your choice of wrap, cheese, toppings, and dressings to fully customize your preferances!

Chicken Mango Salsa Wrap

$8.75

Chicken with our mango salsa mix (diced mango, onions, cilantro, and lime juice) plus lettuce and choice of other toppings

Steak Wrap

$8.75

Steak, with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms unless different toppings chosen

Veggie Wrap

$8.75

Zucchini and squash plus your choice of other veggie toppings

Sandwiches

Italian Combo

$8.10

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

American Combo

$8.10

Ham, turkey, roast beef, with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings

BLT

$6.90

BLTA

$8.10

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado

Roast Beef

$6.90

Roast Beef with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Ham

$6.90

Ham with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Pastrami

$6.90

Pastrami with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Corned Beef

$6.90

Corned Beef with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Turkey

$6.90

Turkey with lettuce and tomatoes plus choice of other toppings/dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.10

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.10

Tuna salad Sandwich

$8.10

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.10

Chicken salad with melted cheese served on a bread or wrap!

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.10

Tuna salad with melted cheese served on a bread or wrap!

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.75

Reuben

$8.10

Choose from Pastrami or corned beef, served on rye bread with sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.

Grab N Go Wrap

$6.25

Grab N Go Sandwich

$6.25

pb&j

$3.50

turkey club grab n go

$7.50

Paninis

Sliced London Broil Panini

$11.25

Turkey Avocado Panini

$11.25

Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$11.25

Chicken, Pesto, Arugula, Sun dried tomato, Mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Panini

$11.25

Chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, caeser dressing

Tex-Mex Panini with Salsa

$11.25

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, salsa, cheddar cheese

Cilantro Lime Chicken Panini

$11.25

Chicken, cilantro, sauteed peppers, and squeezed lime juice on a panini

Shakes, Smoothies, Acai Bowl

Build Your Own Shake

$7.50

Fully Customize your own shake!

King Kong Shake

$7.50

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, yogurt, cocoa, banana, vanilla protein

Cookie Monster Shake

$7.50

Almond Milk, Oreos, cocoa, chocolate or vanilla protein powder

No Wrong Whey Shake

$7.50

Almond Milk, peanut butter, cocoa, Peanut butter or chocolate protein powder

Yam-Jam Shake

$7.50

Almond Milk, sweet potato, peanut butter, cinnamon, banana, vanilla protein powder

Tropical Shake

$7.50

Almond Milk, yogurt, pineapple, strawberries

Strawberry Smoothie Shake

$7.50

Almond Milk, yogurt, strawberries, bananas, vanilla protein powder

Hula Smoothie

$7.50

Almond milk yogurt, strawberries pineapples, and bananas

Cinnamon Bun Smoothie

$7.50

Almond milk, oats, banana, cinnamon, maple syrup

Mean Green Smoothie

$7.50

Almond milk, kale, pineapple, yogurt, almonds, honey

Banana Breakfast Smoothie

$7.50

Almond Milk, banana, yogurt, honey

Spin Berry Smoothie

$7.50

Almond Milk, spinach, mixed berries, bananas

PB Jolt Smoothie

$7.50

Almond milk, peanut butter, espresso Banana, Maple Syrup

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Made with Almond milk, strawberries, coconut, bananas, granola, honey - blended together to form a thick, creamy nutritious smoothie bowl!

Build-Your-Own Acai Bowl

$10.00

Beverage

Black Rifle

$5.00

C-4

$3.45

Coconut Water

$3.15

Chobani Fruit Smoothie

$2.85

Gatorade

$2.81

Juice

$2.20

Small Coffee

$1.55

Large Coffee

$2.20

Mini starbucks frapp

$2.50

Naked Juice

$5.00

Nesquick Milk

$2.99

Organic Milk

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.85

PureLeaf Iced Tea

$2.80

Seltzer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Starbucks Drink

$5.00

Tea

$1.55

Water Bottle

$1.90

snickers iced coffee

$2.50

Snacks/Chips

candy bar

$2.25

Chips

$2.00

fruit snacks

$2.00

Granola Bar

$1.30

gum

$3.25

Little bites

$2.00

Pop Tarts

$1.55

pringles

$2.00

Protein Bar

$3.50

rice krispies

$2.00

slim jim

$2.00

Tic Tac

$2.50

Winter/trident

$2.50

peanuts

$1.25