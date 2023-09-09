Sup Dogs Restaurant Chapel Hill
Popular Items
Sup Burger Combo With Cheese
Some people say restaurant style burgers, but we say Sup Dog style burgers! A 1/3 lb. hand-packed fresh burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions. fresh cut pickles and of course, Sup Dog sauce.
Kids Veggie Dog Combo
New York Dog Combo
Mustard, grilled sauerkraut, fresh cut jalapenos, dill pickles.
Food
World Class Apps
World Class Bacon Cheese Fries
A world class basket of our crisp long cut fries, covered in melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with hickory chopped bacon, served with homemade ranch
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Cheese Fries
Cheesy Bacon Tots
Cheesy Tots
Our famous Sup tots covered in fresh cheeses and melted all over.
Fried Pickle Fries
Crispy, tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Funnel Cake Stix
Warm funnel cake sticks, sprinkled with powderered sugar and served with syrup.
Green Bean Fries
A pile of lightly battered green beans, flash fried and served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Jalapeño Popper Tots
A pile of Sup tots topped with shredded cheeses, fresh diced jalapeños, and drizzled with hot sauce and ranch
Macho Nachos
Nachos made from scratch. Fresh corn tortillas hand-cut and topped with fresh melted cheese and chili, topped with lettuce, jalapeños and sour cream
Pepperoni Pizza Fries
Our thin, long-cut fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bold pizza sauce and flavorful pepperoni slices. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Pepperoni Pizza Tots
Our Sup tots, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bold pizza sauce and flavorful pepperoni slices. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Sup Fries App
Sup Tots App
Taco Tots
Our Sup tots, topped with chili, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled with hot sauce.
Boneless Wings
1/2 pound of smothered deliciousness. Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Smoky BBQ style.
Sup Dogs
Chili Cheese Dog Combo
Shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheeses slightly melted underneath our homemade chili.
Fried Red Dog Combo
Tell us what you want on your southern style hot dog
Old School Dog Combo
Our all-beef hot dog topped with fresh cut onions, homemade chili and mustard. Be young again!
Simple Dog Combo
A plain all-beef hot dog, sitting on a warm, steamy bun.
Slaw Dog Combo
Our homemade chili and delicious slaw come together to meet between the buns.
Spicy Hot Dog Combo
This is a BIG, thicc, spicy all-beef hot dog. Topped with our chili and Sup Dog sauce. Or, tell us how you like it!
Sup Dog Combo
Our pride and joy! A homemade 16 ingredient chili simmered for over 6 hours, sitting atop an all-beef hot dog and topped with our special Sup Dog sauce.
Specialty Sup Dogs
All Dog Combo
Buffalo Dog Combo
Chili, lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, homemade buffalo sauce.
Cheesy Bacon Delight Combo
Lots of melty cheese, bacon, Sup Dog sauce.
Chicago Dog Combo
Mustard, onions, pickles, tomatoes, jalapenos. MJ's fave!
Cooldown Dog Combo
Monterey jack and cheedar cheese, chili, lettuce, cool sour cream.
Firehouse Dog Combo
Chili, fresh cut jalapenos, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, hot sauce.
Hawaiian Dog Combo
Sweet pineapple, lettuce, honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce.
New York Dog Combo
Mustard, grilled sauerkraut, fresh cut jalapenos, dill pickles.
Ranchero Dog Combo
Homemade ranch, Sup Dog sauce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chili.
Smokehouse Dog Combo
Bacon, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chili, Sup Dog sauce.
Sweet Dog Combo
Bacon, fresh cut lettuce, honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce.
Veggie Dog Combo
A vegetarian dog topped with mustard, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pickles.
Western Dog Combo
Beer battered onion ring, chili, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, smoky BBQ sauce.
Hand-Smashed Burgers
The Bacon Cheese Fry Burger Combo
It's bacon cheese fries on top of your burger! Nowhere else can you find a juicy 1/3 lb. burger topped with world class bacon cheese fries, homemade ranch and Sup Dog sauce.
Blackout Burger Combo
This burger will take you out! Homemade chili, beer battered onion rings, cheese, bacon, jalapenos and Sup Dog sauce. We will help you off the ground!
Buffalo Burger Combo
Buffalo sauce and beef? Yup, we did it! Homemade buffalo sauce, homemade chili, American cheese, fresh cut lettuce and Sup Dog sauce.
Cool Down Burger Combo
Ok, Dawg. Chill out with cool sour cream, chili, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Sup Dog sauce.
Cowboy Burger Combo
Get off your saddle and try this! Beer battered onion rings, jalapenos, bold BBQ sauce, chopped lettuce, American cheese and Sup Dog sauce.
Hawaiian "Luau" Burger Combo
This burger will take you to the beaches of Maui. Sweet pineapple, hickory bacon, fresh chopped lettuce, honey mustard and Sup Dog Sauce.
Old Fashioned Burger Combo
Exercise your taste buds. A 1/3 lb. hand-packed burger topped with ketchup, mustard, bacon, cheese and our legendary Sup Dog sauce.
Slaw Burger Combo
Welcome to the land where chili, cheese, slaw, Sup Dog sauce and a hand-packed burger collide to please you. All you slaw lovers indulge!
Smokehouse Burger Combo
A burger that can't get any more juicy and smoky. Our 1/3 lb. patty topped with thick sliced bacon, grilled onions, cheese and Sup Dog Sauce.
Smoky Sweet & Spicy Burger Combo
Can't figure out what your taste buds want? Get someting sweet and spicy! Jalapenos, lettuce, hickory bacon, honey mustard and Sup Dog sauce. Tickle your taste buds.
Sup Burger Combo With Cheese
Some people say restaurant style burgers, but we say Sup Dog style burgers! A 1/3 lb. hand-packed fresh burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions. fresh cut pickles and of course, Sup Dog sauce.
The Nacho Burger Combo
Our Macho Nachos, piled on top of your burger! Chili, melted cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, Sup Dog sauce.
Veggie Burger Combo
Glory for all vegetarians. A jam packed vegetable burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles and Sup Dog sauce.
Chicken Strips & Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our lightly battered chicken, dipped in our homemade Buffalo sauce and topped with melted American cheese, homemade ranch, onions, lettuce and tomato.
Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our mouth-watering chicken, lightly battered and tossed in our hot homemade honey BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, cheese, ranch and sliced hickory bacon.
Juicy Chicken Strips Combo
Fly away so called competitors. We have that juicy, all-white meat chicken strips, lightly battered and seasoned perfectly,
Buffalo Chicken Strips Combo
Four of our bomb chicken strips, smothered in the best Buffalo sauce your tastebuds have ever met.
Sup-Fil-A Sandwich Combo
Our lightly battered chicken deliciously topped with honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce, fresh cut pickles and American cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and Sup seasoning, All sitting under juicy Buffalo chicken.
Honey BBQ Chicken Strips
Kids Menu
Bar / Soda
Sodas
Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Starry
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Cheerwine
Pink Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Mango Tea
Strawberry Tea
Raspberry Tea
Arnold Palmer
Redbull Can
Virgin Sup Crush
Fresh Squeezed Juice
To Go Water
Kids Drink
Water
Ginger Ale
ChowNow Menu
World Class Apps
World Class Bacon Cheese Fries
A world class basket of our crisp long cut fries, covered in melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with hickory chopped bacon, served with homemade ranch
Cheesy Bacon Tots
Boneless Wings
1/2 pound of smothered deliciousness. Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Smoky BBQ style.
Cheesy Tots
Our famous Sup tots covered in fresh cheeses and melted all over.
Cheese Fries
Macho Nachos
Nachos made from scratch. Fresh corn tortillas hand-cut and topped with fresh melted cheese and chili, topped with lettuce, jalapeños and sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Fried Pickle Fries
Crispy, tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Green Bean Fries
A pile of lightly battered green beans, flash fried and served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Pepperoni Pizza Fries
Our thin, long-cut fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bold pizza sauce and flavorful pepperoni slices. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Sup Fries App
Sup Tots App
Taco Tots
Our Sup tots, topped with chili, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled with hot sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza Tots
Our Sup tots, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bold pizza sauce and flavorful pepperoni slices. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Jalapeño Popper Tots
A pile of Sup tots topped with shredded cheeses, fresh diced jalapeños, and drizzled with hot sauce and ranch
Funnel Cake Stix
Warm funnel cake sticks, sprinkled with powderered sugar and served with syrup.
Sup Dogs
Chili Cheese Dog Combo
Shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheeses slightly melted underneath our homemade chili.
Sup Dog Combo
Our pride and joy! A homemade 16 ingredient chili simmered for over 6 hours, sitting atop an all-beef hot dog and topped with our special Sup Dog sauce.
Simple Dog Combo
A plain all-beef hot dog, sitting on a warm, steamy bun.
Slaw Dog Combo
Our homemade chili and delicious slaw come together to meet between the buns.
Old School Dog Combo
Our all-beef hot dog topped with fresh cut onions, homemade chili and mustard. Be young again!
Spicy Hot Dog Combo
This is a BIG, thicc, spicy all-beef hot dog. Topped with our chili and Sup Dog sauce. Or, tell us how you like it!
Fried Red Dog Combo
Tell us what you want on your southern style hot dog
Specialty Dogs
Smokehouse Dog Combo
Bacon, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chili, Sup Dog sauce.
Hawaiian Dog Combo
Sweet pineapple, lettuce, honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce.
Western Dog Combo
Beer battered onion ring, chili, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, smoky BBQ sauce.
Sweet Dog Combo
Bacon, fresh cut lettuce, honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce.
Firehouse Dog Combo
Chili, fresh cut jalapenos, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, hot sauce.
Cooldown Dog Combo
Monterey jack and cheedar cheese, chili, lettuce, cool sour cream.
Cheesy Bacon Delight Combo
Lots of melty cheese, bacon, Sup Dog sauce.
Buffalo Dog Combo
Chili, lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, homemade buffalo sauce.
New York Dog Combo
Mustard, grilled sauerkraut, fresh cut jalapenos, dill pickles.
Chicago Dog Combo
Mustard, onions, pickles, tomatoes, jalapenos. MJ's fave!
Ranchero Dog Combo
Homemade ranch, Sup Dog sauce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chili.
Veggie Dog Combo
A vegetarian dog topped with mustard, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pickles.
Hand-Smashed Burgers
Smokehouse Burger Combo
A burger that can't get any more juicy and smoky. Our 1/3 lb. patty topped with thick sliced bacon, grilled onions, cheese and Sup Dog Sauce.
Sup Burger Combo With Cheese
Some people say restaurant style burgers, but we say Sup Dog style burgers! A 1/3 lb. hand-packed fresh burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions. fresh cut pickles and of course, Sup Dog sauce.
Hawaiian "Luau" Burger Combo
This burger will take you to the beaches of Maui. Sweet pineapple, hickory bacon, fresh chopped lettuce, honey mustard and Sup Dog Sauce.
Old Fashioned Burger Combo
Exercise your taste buds. A 1/3 lb. hand-packed burger topped with ketchup, mustard, bacon, cheese and our legendary Sup Dog sauce.
Smoky Sweet & Spicy Burger Combo
Can't figure out what your taste buds want? Get someting sweet and spicy! Jalapenos, lettuce, hickory bacon, honey mustard and Sup Dog sauce. Tickle your taste buds.
Cool Down Burger Combo
Ok, Dawg. Chill out with cool sour cream, chili, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Sup Dog sauce.
Slaw Burger Combo
Welcome to the land where chili, cheese, slaw, Sup Dog sauce and a hand-packed burger collide to please you. All you slaw lovers indulge!
The Bacon Cheese Fry Burger Combo
It's bacon cheese fries on top of your burger! Nowhere else can you find a juicy 1/3 lb. burger topped with world class bacon cheese fries, homemade ranch and Sup Dog sauce.
The Nacho Burger Combo
Our Macho Nachos, piled on top of your burger! Chili, melted cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, Sup Dog sauce.
Cowboy Burger Combo
Get off your saddle and try this! Beer battered onion rings, jalapenos, bold BBQ sauce, chopped lettuce, American cheese and Sup Dog sauce.
Buffalo Burger Combo
Buffalo sauce and beef? Yup, we did it! Homemade buffalo sauce, homemade chili, American cheese, fresh cut lettuce and Sup Dog sauce.
Blackout Burger Combo
This burger will take you out! Homemade chili, beer battered onion rings, cheese, bacon, jalapenos and Sup Dog sauce. We will help you off the ground!
Veggie Burger Combo
Glory for all vegetarians. A jam packed vegetable burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles and Sup Dog sauce.
Chicken Strips & Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our lightly battered chicken, dipped in our homemade Buffalo sauce and topped with melted American cheese, homemade ranch, onions, lettuce and tomato.
Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our mouth-watering chicken, lightly battered and tossed in our hot homemade honey BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, cheese, ranch and sliced hickory bacon.
Sup-Fil-A Sandwich Combo
Our lightly battered chicken deliciously topped with honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce, fresh cut pickles and American cheese.
Juicy Chicken Strips Combo
Fly away so called competitors. We have that juicy, all-white meat chicken strips, lightly battered and seasoned perfectly,
Buffalo Chicken Strips Combo
Four of our bomb chicken strips, smothered in the best Buffalo sauce your tastebuds have ever met.
Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and Sup seasoning, All sitting under juicy Buffalo chicken.