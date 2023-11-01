Sup Dogs Restaurant Greenville
Food
World Class Apps
- Bacon Cheese Fries$9.99
A world class basket of our crisp long cut fries, covered in melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with hickory chopped bacon, served with homemade ranch
- Bacon Cheese Tots$10.49
- Boneless Wings$9.99
1/2 pound of smothered deliciousness. Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Smoky BBQ style.
- Buffalo Chicken Nachos$12.99
- Cheese Fries$9.99
- Cheesy Tots$9.99
Our famous Sup tots covered in fresh cheeses and melted all over.
- Fried Pickle Fries$9.99
Crispy, tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
- Funnel Cake Stix$9.99
Warm funnel cake sticks, sprinkled with powderered sugar and served with syrup.
- Green Bean Fries$9.99
A pile of lightly battered green beans, flash fried and served with homemade ranch for dipping.
- Jalapeño Popper Tots$9.99
A pile of Sup tots topped with shredded cheeses, fresh diced jalapeños, and drizzled with hot sauce and ranch
- Macho Nachos$9.99
Nachos made from scratch. Fresh corn tortillas hand-cut and topped with fresh melted cheese and chili, topped with lettuce, jalapeños and sour cream
- Pepperoni Pizza Fries$9.99
Our thin, long-cut fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bold pizza sauce and flavorful pepperoni slices. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
- Pepperoni Pizza Tots$9.99
Our Sup tots, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bold pizza sauce and flavorful pepperoni slices. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.
- Sup Fries App$6.99
- Sup Tots App$6.99
- Taco Tots$9.99
Our Sup tots, topped with chili, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled with hot sauce.
Sup Dogs
- Chili Cheese Dog Combo$7.99
Shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheeses slightly melted underneath our homemade chili.
- Old School Dog Combo$7.99
Our all-beef hot dog topped with fresh cut onions, homemade chili and mustard. Be young again!
- Simple Dog Combo$7.99
A plain all-beef hot dog, sitting on a warm, steamy bun.
- Slaw Dog Combo$7.99
Our homemade chili and delicious slaw come together to meet between the buns.
- Spicy Hot Dog Combo$8.99
This is a BIG, thicc, spicy all-beef hot dog. Topped with our chili and Sup Dog sauce. Or, tell us how you like it!
- Sup Dog Combo$7.99
Our pride and joy! A homemade 16 ingredient chili simmered for over 6 hours, sitting atop an all-beef hot dog and topped with our special Sup Dog sauce.
Specialty Sup Dogs
- All Dog Combo$7.99
- Buffalo Dog Combo$7.99
Chili, lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, homemade buffalo sauce.
- Cheesy Bacon Delight Combo$7.99
Lots of melty cheese, bacon, Sup Dog sauce.
- Chicago Dog Combo$7.99
Mustard, onions, pickles, tomatoes, jalapenos. MJ's fave!
- Cooldown Dog Combo$7.99
Monterey jack and cheedar cheese, chili, lettuce, cool sour cream.
- Crunch Dog Combo$7.99
- Firehouse Dog Combo$7.99
Chili, fresh cut jalapenos, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, hot sauce.
- Hawaiian Dog Combo$7.99
Sweet pineapple, lettuce, honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce.
- New York Dog Combo$7.99
Mustard, grilled sauerkraut, fresh cut jalapenos, dill pickles.
- Ranchero Dog Combo$7.99
Homemade ranch, Sup Dog sauce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chili.
- Smokehouse Dog Combo$7.99
Bacon, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chili, Sup Dog sauce.
- Sweet Dog Combo$7.99
Bacon, fresh cut lettuce, honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce.
- Veggie Dog Combo$7.99
A vegetarian dog topped with mustard, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pickles.
- Western Dog Combo$7.99
Beer battered onion ring, chili, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, smoky BBQ sauce.
Burger Combos
- Blackout Burger Combo$9.99
This burger will take you out! Homemade chili, beer battered onion rings, cheese, bacon, jalapenos and Sup Dog sauce. We will help you off the ground!
- Buffalo Burger Combo$9.99
Buffalo sauce and beef? Yup, we did it! Homemade buffalo sauce, homemade chili, American cheese, fresh cut lettuce and Sup Dog sauce.
- Cool Down Burger Combo$9.99
Ok, Dawg. Chill out with cool sour cream, chili, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Sup Dog sauce.
- Cowboy Burger Combo$9.99
Get off your saddle and try this! Beer battered onion rings, jalapenos, bold BBQ sauce, chopped lettuce, American cheese and Sup Dog sauce.
- Hawaiian "Luau" Burger Combo$9.99
This burger will take you to the beaches of Maui. Sweet pineapple, hickory bacon, fresh chopped lettuce, honey mustard and Sup Dog Sauce.
- Old Fashioned Burger Combo$9.99
Exercise your taste buds. A 1/3 lb. hand-packed burger topped with ketchup, mustard, bacon, cheese and our legendary Sup Dog sauce.
- Slaw Burger Combo$9.99
Welcome to the land where chili, cheese, slaw, Sup Dog sauce and a hand-packed burger collide to please you. All you slaw lovers indulge!
- Smokehouse Burger Combo$9.99
A burger that can't get any more juicy and smoky. Our 1/3 lb. patty topped with thick sliced bacon, grilled onions, cheese and Sup Dog Sauce.
- Smoky Sweet & Spicy Burger Combo$9.99
Can't figure out what your taste buds want? Get someting sweet and spicy! Jalapenos, lettuce, hickory bacon, honey mustard and Sup Dog sauce. Tickle your taste buds.
- Sup Burger Combo With Cheese$9.99
Some people say restaurant style burgers, but we say Sup Dog style burgers! A 1/3 lb. hand-packed fresh burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions. fresh cut pickles and of course, Sup Dog sauce.
- Sup Burger Combo NO CHEESE$9.99
Some people say restaurant style burgers, but we say Sup Dog style burgers! A 1/3 lb. hand-packed fresh burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions. fresh cut pickles and of course, Sup Dog sauce.
- The Bacon Cheese Fry Burger Combo$9.99
It's bacon cheese fries on top of your burger! Nowhere else can you find a juicy 1/3 lb. burger topped with world class bacon cheese fries, homemade ranch and Sup Dog sauce.
- The Nacho Burger Combo$9.99
Our Macho Nachos, piled on top of your burger! Chili, melted cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, Sup Dog sauce.
- Veggie Burger Combo$9.99
Glory for all vegetarians. A jam packed vegetable burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles and Sup Dog sauce.
Chicken Strips & Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.99
Our lightly battered chicken, dipped in our homemade Buffalo sauce and topped with melted American cheese, homemade ranch, onions, lettuce and tomato.
- Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.99
Our mouth-watering chicken, lightly battered and tossed in our hot homemade honey BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, cheese, ranch and sliced hickory bacon.
- Sup-Fil-A Sandwich Combo$9.99
Our lightly battered chicken deliciously topped with honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce, fresh cut pickles and American cheese.
- Juicy Chicken Strips Combo$9.99
Fly away so called competitors. We have that juicy, all-white meat chicken strips, lightly battered and seasoned perfectly,
- Buffalo Chicken Strips Combo$9.99
Four of our bomb chicken strips, smothered in the best Buffalo sauce your tastebuds have ever met.
- Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad$9.99
Fresh chopped lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and Sup seasoning, All sitting under juicy Buffalo chicken.
- Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad$9.99
- HBBQ Chicken Strips$9.99
- SDS Chicken Strips$9.99
- Grilled Cheese Combo$9.99
- Sup Salad$8.99
- BBQ Chicken Strips$9.99
Kids Menu
Extras
- Extra Cheese$1.00
- Extra Bacon$1.00
- Extra Chili$1.00
- Extra Slaw$0.75
- Extra Sour Cream$0.75
- Extra Lettuce$0.75
- Extra Onion$0.75
- Extra Tomato$0.75
- Extra Onion Ring$0.75
- Extra Grilled Onions$0.75
- Extra Pineapple$0.75
- Extra Sk$0.75
- Extra Japs$0.75
- Extra Pepperoni$0.75
- Extra Pickles$0.75
- Extra Chicken$4.00
- Extra Patty$4.00
Bar / Soda
Soda
- Water
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Cheerwine$2.50
- Pepsi Zero$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Shirley Temple$2.75
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- 1/2 and 1/2 Tea$2.50
- To Go Water$0.50
- Fresh Squeezed Juice$4.00
- Virgin Sup Crush$4.00
- Redbull Can$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Raspberry Tea$2.75
- Strawberry Tea$2.75
- Mango Tea$2.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
Frozen Drinks
Margaritas
- Fresh Squeezed Margarita$6.00
- Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita$6.00
- DBL Fresh Squeezed Margarita$12.00
- DBL Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita$12.00
- CasaMigos Margarita$9.50
- DBL Casamigos Margarita$17.00
- Codigo Margarita$8.00
- DBL Codigo Margarita$15.00
- Patron Margarita$9.50
- DBL Patron Margarita$17.00
- Clase Azul Margarita$29.00
Loaded Corona
