Super Duper Burgers San Mateo
- BACON GOUDA BURGER
Brandt Farms all natural beef patty, cooked medium. Steak cut applewood smoked bacon, chef's spicy chipotle aioli, smoked gouda, lettuce. Goes great with a fried organic egg! Sorry no other modifications allowed.$12.00
- VEGGIE BACON GOUDA (Not vegetarian)
(Not Vegetarian) Organic Veggie patty, steak cut applewood smoked bacon, chef's spicy chipotle aioli, smoked gouda, lettuce. Goes great with a fried organic egg! Sorry no other modifications allowed.$13.00
- BLUEBERRY MILKSHAKE
Straus Organic vanilla soft serve ice cream, fresh blueberries, blueberry muffin crumbs.$6.75
- KID SIZE BLUEBERRY SHAKE
Straus Organic vanilla soft serve ice cream, fresh blueberries, blueberry muffin crumbs. OK for adults =)$4.25
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- MINI BURGER
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed Brandt Beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!$7.00
- SUPER BURGER
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed Brandt Beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!$10.00
- VEGGIE BURGER
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.$8.00
- CHICKEN SANDWICH
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.$10.00
- EGG SANDWICH
(SERVED ALL DAY!) Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterey Jack cheese & Bacon!$5.00
- GRILLED CHEESE
For the kids! Sliced cheddar cheese on our artisanal bun - no burger patty.$5.00
THE BIRD X SUPER DUPER
- BUFFALO BIRD
Our famous spicy fried chicken just got hotter. We’ve dunked it in Buffalo Bird Sauce, slathered our freshly baked bun with Kickin’ Ranch, and topped it all off with shaved celery for a cool crunch. For you spice fiends, we’re serving it up with a side of homemade sriracha.$11.00
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly baked bun$10.25
- NAKED BIRD
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy). Served with a side of house-made apple slaw.$8.00
SALAD
- SUPER SALAD
Baby kale, arugula, greenleaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds - served with choice of Caesar or Lemon Vinaigrette dressing, always on the side.$8.00
- SDB SALAD
Super Duper's version of The Bird salad! Organic baby kale, organic arugula, leaf lettuce, apple vinaigrette slaw, organic quinoa. Even better with some Bird chicken!$8.00
FRIES
SUPED UP MENU!
- SUPER CALI BURGER
Daily ground Brandt Farms all natural beef patty, cooked medium. Served on a freshly baked bun with bacon, avocado, grilled onions, jack cheese, and Super Sauce! Great as is, no modifications.$12.00
- B.E.C. BURGER
Your favorite burger with the goodness of bacon, organic fried egg, and cheese wrapped together! Feeling even more adventurous? Make it double patty! Get yours now: online & kiosk only!$11.25
- SUPED UP SALAD
You can thank us later for saving you from another sad salad with this bad boy. Loaded up with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheese & avocado, these greens are great!$17.25
- JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR FRIES
Spice Spice Baby! We must be crazy to load our crispy fries up with pickled jalapenos and aged cheddar. We've only got one question: To share, or not to share?$5.25
- BACON EGG SANDO
Don’t skip out on the most important meal of the day. The Bacon Egg Sando is available morning, noon, or night and comes loaded with an organic fried egg, crispy bacon, and melty cheddar! Available online & kiosk only.$7.25
- SUPED UP SUNDAE
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.$6.50
SWEETS
ORGANIC SHAKES
CONES
DRINKS
- FOUNTAIN SODA$3.25
- ORGANIC ICED TEA
Brewed fresh daily$3.50
- LEMONADE
Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar$3.75
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
Our fresh squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar and strawberry puree$3.75
- ARNOLD PALMER
A classic! Freshly brewed ice tea and our fresh-squeezed lemonade made with brown sugar.$3.75
- ROOTBEER FLOAT$5.00
- MILK$3.75
- BOTTLED WATER$3.50