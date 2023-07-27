Papaya Salad

$15.00

Shredded unripe fresh green papaya, carrots, garlic, chili, tomato, peanut, tamarind sauce & fish sauce. Originating from ethnic lao people, it is eaten throughout southeast asia. It is known as som tum in thailand and is extremely popular and often the centerpiece of the meal. An iconic staple in thailand. If you are sensitive to spicy food ask for the thai chili on the side!