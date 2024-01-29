SuperHeroes Ice Cream Shop
By the Scoop
- Hulks Underwear- Mint Oreo Chocolate$4.75
Mint Chocolate Oreo's crushed and folded into every bite of our Superheroes Signature Mint Chocolate Oreo Ice cream! Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy
- Strawberry & Blueberry Swirls$4.75
Organic Vanilla Ice Cream with Strawberry and Blueberry house-crafter pureès perfectly swirled into every bite! Allergens: Dairy May Contain: Soy, Coconut
- Biscoff Cookie Butter$4.75
Biscoff Cookie Butter and crushed Biscoff cookies blended into every layer of this perfectly balanced sweet cream flavored house-made Ice Cream Allergens: Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy
- Fruity Pebbles$4.75
Famous Fruity Pebbles cereal packed into our house-made Vanilla Ice Cream! Allergens: Dairy, Coconut
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$4.75
Superheroes Original Flavor! Jiff peanut butter Ice Cream on one side with Welches Grape Jelly on the other! A must try! Allergens: Dairy, Peanuts
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.75Out of stock
Superheroes strawberry ice cream with pounds and pounds of Philadelphia Cheesecake blended in!
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Milk$4.75
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal jam-packed into Superheroes Vanilla Ice Cream to create creamy cinnamon deliciousness! Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy
- Chocolate Milk$4.75
Superheroes house-made milk chocolate Ice Cream, tastes just like Chocolate milk! Allergens: Milk Made in the same facility that makes: Peanuts, eggs, soy, tree nuts, wheat, Yellow 5
- Plain Jane Vanilla$4.75
Superheroes house-made organic Vanilla Ice Cream! Allergens: Dairy May Contain: Wheat, Gluten
- Strawberry$4.75
Superheroes Strawberry Ice Cream! Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Hersheys Strawberry syrup and fresh strawberries! Allergens: Dairy May Contain traces of: soy, coconut, soybean, wheat
- Reeses$4.75
Superheroes vanilla Ice Cream loaded with Reeses! Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Peanuts
- Zebra Cake$4.75
Superheroes twist on Birthday Cake Ice Cream! Our house-made vanilla Ice Cream loaded up with everyone's childhood favorite, Zebra Cakes!! Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Wheat May Contain: Tree Nuts, Peanuts
- Rice Krispies Treat$4.75
Classic Rice Krispies Treats blended into our house-made Strawberry Ice Cream! Allergens: Dairy, Soy
- Nilla Wafer$4.75
Superheroes Vanilla Ice Cream blended with boxes of Vanilla Wafer cookies!! The ultimate sweet and savory cookies and milk flavor!
- Hot Chocolate Ice Cream$4.75
Superheroes Vanilla Ice Cream with Swiss Miss cocoa powder, marshmallows, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips and peppermint pieces! Allergens: Dairy, Soy
- Triple Chocolate$4.75
Superheroes Chocolate Ice Cream with fudge brownies, Hersheys syrup and Chocolate Muffins combined for a delicious triple chocolate! Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Wheat May Contain: Tree Nuts, Sesame
- Butterfinger$4.75
Superheroes Vanilla Ice Cream loaded with butterfinger pieces! Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Peanuts
- Mystery!$4.75
This Mystery Flavor Ice Cream is a familiar flavor! Can you guess it?! Allergens: Dairy
- Cookies and Cream$4.75
Superheroes Vanilla Ice Cream jam packed with Oreos! Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy
- Sour Patch Kids$4.75
Superheroes Vanilla Ice Cream with Sour Patch Kids? Is it sweet or is it sour... Each bite will be different! Alelrgens: Dairy
- Snickers Cookie Dough$4.75Out of stock
Superheroes Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with Snickers and Cookie Dough pieces swirled in! Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Egg, Peanuts May Contain: Tree Nuts
- Sweet as Gold- Cotton Candy Tootsie Roll$4.75
Superheroes Milk Chocolate Ice cream with a 90s twist! Sweet as Gold; Cotton Candy, Tootsie Roll! ...IYKYK... Allergens: Dairy, Soy
- Chocolate Maraschino Cherry$4.75
Superheroes Chocolate Ice Cream with Maraschino Cherry Juice and full cherries! Allergens: Dairy
- S'more What?$4.75
S'more what?! Superheroes Chocolate Ice Cream with Hersheys, Graham Crackers, Marshmallow Cream and Marshmallows! Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Soy
- Black Rifle Coffee$4.75
Superheroes vanilla ice cream infused with Black Rifle Coffee grounds! A must try for coffee lovers!
- Milk Dud$4.75
Superheroes vanilla ice cream swirled with caramel and loaded with Milk Duds! Allergens: Dairy, Soy
Merch
- Limited Edition Superheroes Tee$19.99+
LIMITED EDITION! While supplies last only! Numbered 1-100! Dry fit, Unisex!
- Superheroes Hoodie$39.99+
The Signature Superheroes Hoodie! Available in Adult and Youth Sizes!
- Vanilla Drip Tee$19.99+
Superheroes Unisex Vanilla Ice Cream Drip Tee! Sizes available in Adult and Kids!
- Strawberry Drip Tee$19.99+
Strawberry Ice Cream Drip Unisex Tee! Available in Adult and Children's sizes!
- Chocolate Drip Tee$19.99+
Superheroes Unisex Chocolate Ice Cream Drip Tee! Available in sizes Adult and Children's
Milkshakes
- Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
Superheroes house-made Vanilla Cream combined with Hershey's syrup and one scoop of Superheroes chocolate ice cream, blended with whole milk to perfection!
- Vanilla Milkshake$8.00
Superheroes house-made strawberry Ice Cream blended with strawberry syrup whole milk to creamy double-strawberry perfection!
- Strawberry Milkshake$8.00
Superheroes Strawberry Ice Cream blended with whole milk and Hershey's Strawberry Syrup to create perfect double-strawberry creamy goodness!
- Reeses Milkshake$8.00
Superheroes house-made Reeses Ice Cream blended with chocolate syrup and whole milk to a perfect chocolatey peanut butter cream!
- Cookies and Cream Milkshake$8.00