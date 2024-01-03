Supernova Street Eats 108 Whitesville Rd
Breakfast
- French Toast Sandwich$9.00
Two pieces of french toast with a scrambled egg, bacon or sausage, and americian cheese.
- Pancake Sandwich$9.00
Scrambled egg with sausage or bacon and American cheese between two pancakes
- Breakfast Bowl$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or grits, sausage or bacon, covered with American cheese.
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Egg, Bacon or Sausage, American Cheese between 2 slices of White Bread
- Cheese Grits$6.00
Bacon $1 more
- Breakfast Plate$10.00
2 eggs any style, sausage or bacon, hashbrowns or hash, toast
Sides
- Bacon$4.00
3 slices of bacon
- Sausage$4.00
3 sausage patties
- Bag of Chips$2.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Pasta Salad$3.00
- Orion's Belt$6.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Loaded French Fries$8.00
Crispy Fries Loaded with Crispy Bacon, Melty Cheddar Cheese & Green Onions W/a side of Creamy Ranch.
- Cheese Sticks$5.00
5 Gooey Cheese Sticks W/a Side of Marinara for Dipping.
Paninis
- The Big Dipper$9.00
Roast Beef, Sauteed Onions, Provolone Cheese & Mayo Pressed between two slices of bread, & a side of Au jus for dipping.
- The Whichammer$9.00
Sauteed Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Garlic Aioli pressed between two slices of bread.
- The Phoenix$9.00
Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, & Provolone Cheese pressed between two slices of bread.
- Hercules$9.00
Ground Chuck Hamburger Patty, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, & Mayo pressed between two slices of bread.
- Polaris Pizzazz$9.00
Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, & Loads of Mozzarella Cheese pressed between two slices of bread.
- Black Hole$9.00
Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese & Mustard pressed between two slices of bread.
- Rastaban's Reuben$9.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island pressed between two slices of bread.
- Bellatrix Banana$9.00
Fried Banana topped with your choice of Nutella or smooth, creamy Peanut Butter pressed between two slices of crispy bread.
- Titania$9.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Black Forest Ham, Sliced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mustard & Melted Provolone Cheese pressed between two slices of bread.